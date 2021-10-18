1 policeman martyred, 7 others injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

One policeman was martyred while seven others were injured in a blast near Balochistan University on Quetta's Sariab Road on Monday, officials said.

Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials began arriving on the scene shortly after the incident was reported. The area was also cordoned off by security officials.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that a police truck deputed outside the varsity gate was targeted and an explosive device was planted in a motorcycle.

He confirmed the casualties and said that four passersby were also injured in the incident. He said that those responsible for the blast will be arrested and brought to justice.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said that police officials had been providing security to protesting students outside the varsity when the blast took place.

"The attackers wanted to target the students, but police officials were targeted due to tight security arrangements in place," the minister said. Langove added that the miscreants wanted to spread chaos by targeting students.

On September 25, four security personnel were martyred and two others injured in a bomb attack on a vehicle of the Frontier Corps in the Khosat area of Balochistan's Harnai district.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed had responsibility for the attack.

