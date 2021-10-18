Sheikh Rashid announces 3-month relief in prison sentences on account of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday announced a reduction in jail sentences of prisoners by three months on account of Eid Miladun Nabi.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said: "In the matter of Eid Miladun Nabi, the interior ministry is issuing a notification after the approval of the prime minister [and the] cabinet [whereby] all prisoners are being given relief of three months [in their prison sentences] — those prisoners who were convicted for any heinous crimes are not included in this."

Besides, he said that the Capital Development Authority had done "fantastic arrangements" for the Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen.

The interior minister also spoke on other topics such as the situation at the Afghanistan border, saying that the visa-on-arrival facility had been abolished and shifted to an online mechanism. He added that the visa fee was also being suspended till December 31 as a "goodwill gesture".

"We are also issuing a five-year business visa," Rashid said.

Furthermore, the Integrated Border Management System would be rolled out to other areas as well including Badini and Ghulam Khan.

'Dead political elephant'

With regards to the opposition, parties Rashid referred to the Pakistan Democratic Movement as a "dead political elephant".

"I will request them that the politics of the frog in the well has ended from August 15 [and] now politics is happening in deep-sea waters — look at the changing situation."

"Is there inflation [present]? Of course, it is. I'm not the minister who [denies] in front of you but you have to see that corona[virus pandemic happened], there were instalments to be paid of loans and debts," the interior minister said.

He said no government wanted inflation to be present during its tenure and Pakistan had been saved from sanctions under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership.

Rashid said the prime minister had summoned a meeting to discuss the issue of higher prices of essential commodities, adding that he thought the premier was doing his "utmost effort" to resolve the issue. "We have to eliminate this [issue] within the year," he added.

Responding to a question, the interior minister said opposition figures had no sting left to them. "They are young engines but they are giving off smoke," he added.

Referring to the announcement of protests by the opposition, Rashid said only a little time was left to the general elections so "if they want to fall down in a political ditch then may God have mercy on this country and nation's situation."

He said the country's politics was continuing as usual and "they have no new sentence or thought. This is Imran Khan's blessing to get such a fatigued opposition."

Questioned on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's criticism of state institutions, he said it was an example of "great irresponsibility" and she was "only digging ditches for herself".

"Whoever is publicly targeting sensitive institutions like this, then I think ... its effects will be felt for a long while."

The interior minister also provided details on other issues during his press conference such as security with 1,000 new appointments in the riot police approved for Islamabad.

He added that a tomb for nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan was approved that would be designed in accordance with the wishes of his daughter.