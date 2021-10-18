Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 18, 2021

US likely to attend Moscow meeting on Afghanistan

Anwar IqbalPublished October 18, 2021 - Updated October 18, 2021 09:50am
A file photo of US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. — AFP/File
A file photo of US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: The United States appears willing to attend the Extended Troika talks in Moscow this week but is still reluctant to confirm its participation, diplomatic sources in Washington said on Sunday.

Russia’s presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said last week that the group — which includes Russia, the US, China, and Pakistan — will meet soon to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Although he did not specify a date, Russian officials told journalists that the meeting could be held on Oct 20.

Mr Kabulov, however, said the participants “will try to work out a common position on the changing situation in Afghanistan”.

At a news briefing in Washington, US State Department’s spokesperson Ned Price indicated that the Biden administration was willing to attend the meeting.

“We do have an alignment of interests with countries like Russia when it comes to Afghanistan,” he said. “And we previously have found the extended Troika format to be useful.”

The US official said that Washington had “taken note of the upcoming session in Moscow” but he could not yet confirm America’s participation.

The United States, he said, was determined to ensure that outfits like Al Qaeda and the militant Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group could never again use the Afghan soil as a launching pad for attacks on other countries.

“It is one of the shared interests that unite us not only with our allies and our close partners but also with countries like Russia,” he said, adding that the US remained “very focused” on the threat from IS-K and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

China has welcomed the proposed meeting, hoping that it would help restore peace and stability in Afghanistan and will lead to a durable “peace and reconstruction”.

The last Extended Troika meeting was held in Qatar on August 11 while the two earlier meetings were held on March 18 and April 30.

At the latest State Department briefing, Mr Price said that Pakistan was one of the countries that the United States was working closely with to facilitate the exit of Americans and others from Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Love Your Country
Oct 18, 2021 10:04am
They were defeated but the US will not leave Afghanistan alone.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 18, 2021 10:09am
India has cleverly thrown a googly by holding another meet in Delhi. Challenge for NSA. Attend or not..lose lose scenario
Reply Recommend 0
syed baqar ahsan
Oct 18, 2021 10:16am
Solid solution of Afghanistan result with all immediately result neighbours,rest all others have hidden agenda.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Intolerance grows
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Intolerance grows

Failure to pass the bill undermines the writ of the state, highlights its inability to guarantee citizens’ protection and freedom.
Moral panic
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Moral panic

If conflation of culture with religion is taken as true, there is mounting evidence that society has gone closer to such roots.
Challenges amid discord
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Challenges amid discord

Institutional disharmony and polarised politics are impeding efforts to address the country’s challenges.
Climate & youth
Updated 17 Oct 2021

Climate & youth

Disillusionment and anxiety are on the rise among youth as they confront the diminishing prospects of a better tomorrow.

Editorial

Financial troubles
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Financial troubles

Growing trade gap is fuelling the current account deficit and bringing the already meagre foreign exchange reserves under stress.
18 Oct 2021

Complaint portal

IN a ruling on Thursday, the Mingora bench of the Peshawar High Court held that the Prime Minister’s Performance...
18 Oct 2021

Capital’s master plan

IT is encouraging that on Thursday, the restructured commission formed by the federal cabinet to revise ...
Carnage in Kandahar
Updated 17 Oct 2021

Carnage in Kandahar

Pakistan’s anti-extremism policy is in many ways half-baked and inconsistent.
17 Oct 2021

Sanctity of contracts

PAKISTAN is facing yet another international dispute before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment...
17 Oct 2021

New sports policy

THIS week, the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee chief Haroon Malik was in Zurich to hold ...