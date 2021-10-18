Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 18, 2021

PDM set to unveil schedule for agitation today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 18, 2021 - Updated October 18, 2021 08:14am
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif address a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif address a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File

• Price hike main agenda of protests, long march
• Fazl rules out possibility of PPP joining opposition alliance

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of some opposition parties, on Sunday decided to launch a nationwide anti-government campaign against inflation and the recent hike in prices of petroleum products.

However, the date for the ‘long march’ to be staged in Islamabad would be decided in the PDM meeting on Monday (today).

The opposition alliance called on people to come out on the streets and join its rallies and public meetings.

The PDM, however, rejected any possibility of the return of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) into its fold.

On the other hand, PPP Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari, in a public meeting in Karachi’s Bagh-i-Jinnah on Sunday held to mark the anniversary of the 2007 Karsaz bombing on Benazir Bhutto’s convoy, also announced that his party would stage rallies across the country against inflation, with the main event scheduled for November 30 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the occasion of PPP’s founding day.

“I have talked to the heads of opposition parties in the PDM, including PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, and took them on board on the movement’s decision to hold rallies throughout the country,” PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said at a press conference.

Flanked by opposition leaders, including Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the Maulana said that in the first phase, the opposition alliance would stage rallies in different cities for two weeks, but their schedule would be announced after a meeting on Monday (today).

According to a source in the PDM, the alliance would also announce the date for ‘long march’ in Islamabad.

“There is no question of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government completing their five-year term,” Maulana Fazl said.

He said there was no option of talks with the government as it was destined to go home, adding that “we are not playing a futile game”.

Responding to a question that if any hurdle was created in the way of PDM’s anti-government campaign, he said: “We are not afraid; no one can create any hurdle now.”

Asked about bringing a no-confidence motion against the prime minister or opting for resignations from the assemblies, Maulana Fazl said it was too early for such moves.

“I appeal to the entire nation to come out without any fear and not let the rulers, who have become a source of sufferings for it, rule anymore,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), said, adding that the opposition parties were ready to fight against what he called “corrupt, incompetent and fake” government.

The JUI-F chief said the government had raised the prices of petroleum products eight times over the past four months.

“It [the government] has increased petrol price by Rs30.70 since June,” he added.

He said foreign debt had increased from Rs25,000 billion to Rs45,000bn during the tenure of the present government, and asked how would the nation repay it?

The Maulana categorically ruled out any possibility of the PPP joining the PDM.

“There is no chance of its return,” he said when asked if the PPP could become part of the opposition alliance.

The PPP and Awami National Party (ANP) parted ways with the PDM in April after PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in his capacity as the alliance’s secretary general, issued them show-cause notices for nominating PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in the Senate “in violation of the unanimous decision” of the PDM.

Meanwhile, the PML-N announced that the opposition had decided to launch a countrywide campaign against the worst inflation ever in the history of the country brought upon the nation by the PTI government.

According to a press release, the decision was announced after the party’s president, Shehbaz Sharif, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a telephonic conversation, discussed the rapidly deteriorating situation in the country and the plight of the people burdened by inflation.

“After thorough consultation, the two leaders agreed that the people of Pakistan could no longer bear the burden of this ‘economic terrorism’ by the Imran Khan-led government and that the opposition would start a comprehensive and full-scale campaign against this injustice,” the press release said.

The two leaders decided to stage protests, rallies and marches across the country, it said, adding that they were of the view that it was time for leaders to come out of their homes to save the nation from inflation, unemployment and economic catastrophe.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A. Din
Oct 18, 2021 08:17am
Any anti state activity is a crime and should be punished accordingly.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Oct 18, 2021 08:19am
Look at these faces . Do they look like future leaders of any kind ?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 18, 2021 08:20am
If PPP, PMLN and Fazal Rehman return the looted wealth, the inflation can be controlled.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Oct 18, 2021 08:36am
Please tell us what you will do differently to help Pakistanis Agitation is not the answer
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 18, 2021 08:42am
Keep scheduling agitations, long marches and rallies. You have been badly exposed. People know who you are, and what credibility you have.
Reply Recommend 0
F NAWAZ
Oct 18, 2021 08:48am
this happens only in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 18, 2021 08:51am
Good news, please get rid of this corrupt government!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 18, 2021 08:52am
The amount of money these thugs have spent on their failed agitations could have fed many poor families. But then, these people have never cared about the poor.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehboob Ali Lalani
Oct 18, 2021 08:52am
Price hike is good tool in the hands of PDM. It lacks fuel in it to drive out the government. People aware that they shedding crocodile tears and have no smpathy with the public.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Oct 18, 2021 08:54am
PDM has every right to rally. And PDM has option not to invite PPP in PDM rallies. Keep it up.
Reply Recommend 0
Abc
Oct 18, 2021 08:57am
@A. Din, If true what you are saying then why IK is not being punished
Reply Recommend 0
Abc
Oct 18, 2021 08:58am
@Anti-Corruption , What about the looted wealth PTI has stolen
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Intolerance grows
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Intolerance grows

Failure to pass the bill undermines the writ of the state, highlights its inability to guarantee citizens’ protection and freedom.
Moral panic
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Moral panic

If conflation of culture with religion is taken as true, there is mounting evidence that society has gone closer to such roots.
Challenges amid discord
18 Oct 2021

Challenges amid discord

Institutional disharmony and polarised politics are impeding efforts to address the country’s challenges.
Climate & youth
Updated 17 Oct 2021

Climate & youth

Disillusionment and anxiety are on the rise among youth as they confront the diminishing prospects of a better tomorrow.

Editorial

Financial troubles
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Financial troubles

Growing trade gap is fuelling the current account deficit and bringing the already meagre foreign exchange reserves under stress.
18 Oct 2021

Complaint portal

IN a ruling on Thursday, the Mingora bench of the Peshawar High Court held that the Prime Minister’s Performance...
18 Oct 2021

Capital’s master plan

IT is encouraging that on Thursday, the restructured commission formed by the federal cabinet to revise ...
Carnage in Kandahar
Updated 17 Oct 2021

Carnage in Kandahar

Pakistan’s anti-extremism policy is in many ways half-baked and inconsistent.
17 Oct 2021

Sanctity of contracts

PAKISTAN is facing yet another international dispute before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment...
17 Oct 2021

New sports policy

THIS week, the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee chief Haroon Malik was in Zurich to hold ...