Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 18, 2021

PBC plans to launch campaign against price hike

Nasir IqbalPublished October 18, 2021 - Updated October 18, 2021 07:56am
Members of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) are seen at the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention in Peshawar in this file photo. — Photo via PBC Facebook
Members of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) are seen at the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention in Peshawar in this file photo. — Photo via PBC Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Sunday issued a threat to launch a countrywide protest against the government if it failed to stop increasing prices of essential commodities and did not bring down inflation.

In a statement, PBC vice chairman Khushdil Khan and executive committee chairman Mohammad Faheem Wali took exception to the sharp increase in prices of all consumer items across the country. It has made the lives of the common man miserable and adversely affected the purchasing power of an average Pakistani.

The PBC blamed the government’s inefficiency and anti-people policies for the surge in prices and said that in a country where almost half of the population lived below the poverty line, increase in the prices of essential items had broken the back of the people.

Accuses govt of following anti-people policies

Khushdil Khan and Faheem Wali asked the government to take immediate measures to stop this trend, otherwise the bar councils and associations would be forced to announce and hold countrywide protests against the government.

Meanwhile, a senior lawyer and member of Justice and Democratic Party, Sheikh Ehsanuddin, has welcomed the decision of the PBC to hold protest rallies and meetings in the county on the issue of increase in prices of daily-use commodities like petrol, gas and electricity.

He said that it was the government’s failure and lack of good governance and said that the lawyers’ community had always raised such issues as it is the defender of the Constitution.

Sheikh Ehsanuddin said that the unprecedented hike in the prices of essential goods had made daily-use commodities out of the reach of the masses and the government was helpless before the IMF.

Recently the trade and industry leaders had rejected the hike in petroleum prices and said that the government’s move would not only hit the country’s economic performance, but also multiply the difficulties of the masses, who were already enduring skyrocketing food prices.

The massive rupee devaluation, they said, had raised the cost of doing business and it was crucial to review the current strategies being pursued by the country’s economic managers.

Likewise, the leaders of opposition parties had criticised the government for raising prices of petroleum products.

They asked the federal government to withdraw the decision of increasing fuel prices as it would cause massive and unprecedented inflation in the country.

The opposition said that the rise in fuel prices and depreciation in the value of rupee would trigger more inflation as prices of cooking oil, ghee, flour, sugar, pulses and all other commodities had registered massive hike over the last three years.

The policies of the PTI government, it said, had pushed millions of people below the poverty line and now even well-off people were complaining about being unable to make both ends meet in the prevailing circumstances.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Oct 18, 2021 08:22am
This "bar" is a collection of inhuman, conscience-dead individuals that attacks hospitals to make their point.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 18, 2021 08:26am
If the PBC is that concerned about the well-being of common people, it should start serving them first diligently and stop acting like a mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Oct 18, 2021 08:58am
Please tell us what you would do differently to help Pakistanis
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Intolerance grows
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Intolerance grows

Failure to pass the bill undermines the writ of the state, highlights its inability to guarantee citizens’ protection and freedom.
Moral panic
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Moral panic

If conflation of culture with religion is taken as true, there is mounting evidence that society has gone closer to such roots.
Challenges amid discord
18 Oct 2021

Challenges amid discord

Institutional disharmony and polarised politics are impeding efforts to address the country’s challenges.
Climate & youth
Updated 17 Oct 2021

Climate & youth

Disillusionment and anxiety are on the rise among youth as they confront the diminishing prospects of a better tomorrow.

Editorial

Financial troubles
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Financial troubles

Growing trade gap is fuelling the current account deficit and bringing the already meagre foreign exchange reserves under stress.
18 Oct 2021

Complaint portal

IN a ruling on Thursday, the Mingora bench of the Peshawar High Court held that the Prime Minister’s Performance...
18 Oct 2021

Capital’s master plan

IT is encouraging that on Thursday, the restructured commission formed by the federal cabinet to revise ...
Carnage in Kandahar
Updated 17 Oct 2021

Carnage in Kandahar

Pakistan’s anti-extremism policy is in many ways half-baked and inconsistent.
17 Oct 2021

Sanctity of contracts

PAKISTAN is facing yet another international dispute before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment...
17 Oct 2021

New sports policy

THIS week, the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee chief Haroon Malik was in Zurich to hold ...