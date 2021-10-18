Dawn Logo

Landslides, floods leave 25 dead in India

AFPPublished October 18, 2021 - Updated October 18, 2021 07:57am
This photograph provided by the Indian Navy shows an official looking from their helicopter on a mission to distribute relief material to flood affected people at Koottickal in Kottayam district, southern Kerala state, India, on Sunday. — AP
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least 25 people have died in landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in southwestern India, officials said on Sunday, as rescuers scoured for survivors in muddy debris and the military flew in emergency supplies.

Residents were cut off in parts of the coastal state of Kerala as the rains, which started to intensify from late Friday, swelled rivers and flooded roads.

Some 11 bodies have been found so far in Idukki district and another 14 in Kottayam district, officials said, after the areas were hit by landslides and flash floods.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 relief camps have been set up, Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

The army, navy and air force are assisting with flood relief and rescue operations. Officials could not say how many people were missing.

Kerala CM says thousands more have been evacuated

“It was my livelihood. Everything is gone,” a distraught man told Kerala news channel Manorama TV in Koottickal town in Kottayam, which was hit by a landslide.

“The hill broke off near us. There has been a lot of damage and loss. The house has gone. Children have gone,” a woman from Koottickal added.

Video shared on social media showed buses and cars submerged in floodwaters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences and said authorities were working to help those who were affected or hit by the deluge.

The India Meteorological Department said the heavy rains, caused by a low pressure area over the southeastern Arabian Sea and Kerala, were expected to ease on Monday.

In northern India, some states including the Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are forecast to experience “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in the next two to three days, the weather bureau said.

The northern weather system would be caused by a low pressure area over Afghanistan and its surroundings interacting with strong winds from the Bay of Bengal, it added.

In 2018, nearly 500 people were killed in Kerala when it was ravaged by the worst floods to hit the state in almost a century.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2021

Fastrack
Oct 18, 2021 07:49am
Sad. But Modi knows how to divert attention from real issues.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 18, 2021 07:51am
Indian media will focus on non-issues. Pakistan media remains in hyperventilation mode.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 18, 2021 08:40am
Adolf Modi had not uttered any words of condolences in 2020 when scores of Muslims were murdered by the BJP thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Oct 18, 2021 09:01am
@Ali da Malanga, Absolutely.He was titled as “Butcher of Gujarat “ and his Visa was refused for US. He should mend his inimical policies towards minorities, then only India could be democracy, today it’s a sham democracy.
Reply Recommend 0

