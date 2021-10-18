Dawn Logo

Govt will complete its term, Sheikh Rashid tells opposition

Syed Irfan RazaPublished October 18, 2021 - Updated October 18, 2021 01:46pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addresses a press conference in Lahore in this file photo. — APP

• Says opposition has no vision to understand the regional situation
• Senior PTI leader asks what is against the law that the PM is doing on ISI chief issue

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not only complete his five-year term in office but also form the next government and criticised the opposition for discussing the military in public.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, the interior minister assailed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz for what he said ‘bashing’ the armed forces in the public meeting of the opposition alliance at Faisalabad.

The minister had made it clear some two days ago that the issue of the appointment of new Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence would be resolved by next Friday as both civil and military leadership had reached consensus on the issue, terming the appointment a ‘routine matter’.

According to military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief earlier this month reshuffled the top military hierarchy, transferring ISI DG Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to the position of Peshawar corps commander while appointing Karachi corps commander Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as new ISI director general.

However, a standoff developed on the issue between civil and military leadership as the prime minister was reportedly reluctant to appoint new intelligence chief “against the law and constitutional norms”.

A week has passed since Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa reportedly met to discuss the issue of ISI chief’s appointment after which the government came up with the announcement that the issue had been settled. However, the PM Office did not issue any notification so far been regarding the key appointment. According to the military authorities, the COAS had decided to make Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as new ISI DG but the PM wanted to take his own decision.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar had told the media last Tuesday that PM Khan wanted Lt Gen Hameed to stay in his office for some more time due to critical situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

While responding to a question about any specific law about appointment of ISI chief, a senior PTI leader who did not want to be named said: “I am no expert of law and Constitution but I think question should be what is against the law and Constitution which the PM is doing while appointing DG ISI.”

He said the approval of the country’s chief executive was important for appointment of top government positions. “And this is the law,” he added.

“The UK has no written Constitution, does that mean appointments made by PM should be considered tradition,” he explained, adding that every notification signed by the PM was a law unless declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

Asked why the appointment was being delayed if the PM was authorised to do so, the PTI leader said: “How do we call this a delay? Is there a deadline or timeline passed?”

In his press talk on Sunday after meeting the daughter of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who passed away last week, the interior minister said: “The opposition has been saying since December last year that the PTI is going to lose power, but it should clear any misunderstanding about the government. Prime Minister Imran Khan is so lucky to have got such incompetent and ineffective opposition.”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is going nowhere, he will complete his term and will form his government for the next tenure,” he added.

About the issue of inflation, he linked it with changing world economic situation, arguing that no one in the government would want inflation in the country. He said the government was taking ‘sincere steps’ to control inflation.

The minister asked the PML-N leadership to stop “defaming respectable institutions in public or using inappropriate language”. He said the present opposition had no vision to understand the prevailing regional situation as they had selected wrong time for holding rallies and protest.

“If Nawaz Sharif is serious in returning Pakistan, the Ministry of Interior will facilitate his travel. He can return even within 24 hours,” he said, adding that the PML-N was fooling people that he had the desire to return from London.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been given the task to prevent hoarding of dollars in the country and that 34 persons had been arrested besides ordering audit of five major companies in this regard.

About development projects in Rawalpindi, the minister said he had fulfilled all promises made with the people such as establishment of 60 educational institutions, three varsities and the Lai nullah projects.

Regarding the nuclear scientist, Mr Rashid said: “Dr Khan was our national hero and on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he was given a state funeral. The government will also construct a mausoleum of the nuclear scientist at H-8 graveyard.”

Earlier, the minister visited the residence of late Dr Khan and expressed sympathies with his family.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2021

D Mehta
Oct 18, 2021 07:25am
... And after the elections, I will join you if you win.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Oct 18, 2021 07:30am
More loyal than the King.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Oct 18, 2021 07:30am
You say this every day now. No shame?
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 18, 2021 07:31am
Who cares, has PTI government delivered?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Oct 18, 2021 07:32am
More PTI than Imran Khan. He has been a minister in one government or the other for the last 30 years and now Khan Sb torch bearer of Naya Pakistan tabdili.Tragedy isn’t it.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 18, 2021 07:33am
Let's hope PTI government complete their tenor so that public can judge their performance and vote accordingly at the next 2023 election!
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 18, 2021 07:34am
Why he tells again and again? May be he is in doubt.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 18, 2021 07:36am
Ok Sir. When will you repeat again?
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 18, 2021 07:38am
@Cardiac Arrest , I don’t like the price hikes either, but look around, what choice does PTI have ? If it were the PML-N or PPP, both would have done and got huge loans just to make themselves good by not doing the right thing. There’s your answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 18, 2021 08:25am
People are pushed all the way to the wall now with inflation and now he fears that people have to start soon coming to them because they can’t be pushed anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
alam
Oct 18, 2021 08:28am
only if the "Umpire" remains propitious.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasina
Oct 18, 2021 08:33am
Does he need to say that everyday?
Reply Recommend 0
@who
Oct 18, 2021 08:41am
Jack of all trades and master of non
Reply Recommend 0
F NAWAZ
Oct 18, 2021 08:46am
Nawaz fate is like Altaf
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 18, 2021 08:50am
This person does not have any credibility!
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Oct 18, 2021 08:58am
When Rasheed or Fawad try to give reassurance, that’s when one should worry
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Oct 18, 2021 09:15am
@Adeel, Shame. Did you hear any such statement from India. Better or worse the democracy in India prevails. If you are under immense pressure, you can announce mid term elections, but avoid dragging people into crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 18, 2021 09:33am
Yes and then plz never come back. Enough of PTI
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Oct 18, 2021 09:34am
In other words of Sheikh Rasheed, Masses who voted for the selected lot and made all the rest to pay through their noses, should forget any good days ahead because selectors have decided that this selected one will complete 5 years.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Oct 18, 2021 09:41am
This tradition of agitation and removal of government must end. Let IK complete his term. Put up your plan in front of the public and let them decide in normal election. Just poking holes in government is not a plan. Why not put out your vision and everyone will be able to vote on it. Calling names is not a plan.
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Oct 18, 2021 09:46am
PTI government should complete this term and get one more as bonus, no elections required. They are doing such wonderful job.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 18, 2021 09:56am
It means we will see further Inflation!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 18, 2021 10:04am
That means the torture will continue
Reply Recommend 0
Have mercy on Pakistan
Oct 18, 2021 10:05am
When you have to say it out loud, you've had it.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 18, 2021 10:05am
@LAHORI KID, pti have taken more loans than the previous govt combined and still the situation has gone to worse.what more eveidence do you need of incompetence and corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 18, 2021 10:12am
Is there any guarantee that no U-turn will be taken on this tomorrow?
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 18, 2021 10:41am
PTI government will be out before December 31, 2021 through vote of no confidence.
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
Oct 18, 2021 10:44am
Sheikh Rasheed is running out of options.He cannot win his seat on his own.
Reply Recommend 0
Ben Melbourne
Oct 18, 2021 11:17am
Inflation is much less than India and lowest in Asia, stop crying haters.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Pirzada
Oct 18, 2021 11:22am
Imran Khan has already made too many compromises to get elected & stay in power. He can complete his term but he failed miserably.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Oct 18, 2021 11:28am
Democratic process needs to continue but heads also need to roll.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 18, 2021 12:01pm
@F Khan, More loyal than the King. Thats what is needed. Loyalists.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 18, 2021 12:01pm
@Adeel, You say this every day now. No shame? No shame in repeating the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Oct 18, 2021 12:08pm
@LAHORI KID, all are totally corrupt and selfish politicians, whether Imran Nazi and PTI or PML-N or PPP or whatever. There is not the slightest difference between any of them. They have all run Pakistan into the ground . In fact , we can no longer afford to have any of this lot back in power again , they should all be disqualified. Instead , we should have a completely new government of technocrats for at least 10 years , to normalise and rebuild the country and provide public relief.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel sharif
Oct 18, 2021 12:12pm
@LAHORI KID, PTI in its 3 years has taken more loans than PML in five years.Its performance is worst of all.It is the worst choice for the voters.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 18, 2021 12:20pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

