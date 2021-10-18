No time frame set for conclusion of IMF talks: govt

ISLAMABAD: The Fina­nce Division on Sunday anno­unced that negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been moving forward in Washington positively.

According to a statement, the Secretary of Finance Division is leading the talks with the IMF in Washington DC. It said that technical teams of both sides are continuing detailed discussions in virtual format after exchange of relevant data sets.

The Finance Division said that no time frame was set at any stage for the conclusion of talks.

Earlier on Friday, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin while addressing a news conference at the Pakistan Embassy, following a round of talks with IMF, had said that finance secretary would stay in Washington for continuing the talks with the lender while the governor of State Bank and he himself would be in New York and join the talks virtually.

