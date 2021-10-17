Dawn Logo

Women now free to retain father's name on CNIC after marriage: Nadra chairperson

Dawn.comPublished October 17, 2021 - Updated October 17, 2021 04:01pm
Nadra chairperson Tariq Malik addresses the 14th Annual Rural Women Conference in Islamabad on Friday. — YouTube screengrab
Nadra chairperson Tariq Malik addresses the 14th Annual Rural Women Conference in Islamabad on Friday. — YouTube screengrab

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has abolished its "unofficial policy" of binding women to take their husband's name on their computerised national identity card (CNIC) after marriage, the authority's chairperson Nadra Tariq Malik announced on Friday.

"We are breaking down this policy and women now have the authority to register themselves with their father's or husband's name," Malik said while addressing the concluding session of the 14th Annual Rural Women Conference.

"It's their choice and not of a man's," he added.

The Nadra chairperson said the practice of making women adopt their husband's name on their CNICs after marriage was an "unofficial policy" made by those tasked with the implementation of policies.

He clarified it was no law that made it compulsory for women to take their husband's name or seek permission from the husband for updating their name on the CNIC after getting married.

Malik said a crackdown will be launched on those flouting the new orders.

He noted that Nadra had also identified a gender bias in the registration policy along with algorithmic bias in its software. "We are addressing both the issues."

The Nadra chair said that gender registration gap between men and women was reduced by four per cent to 10pc in the first 100 days of his second term as the authority's head. It is pertinent to mention here that Malik's first term as Nadra chairperson had ended in 2014 when he had resigned from the position.

Malik said that an ID card empowers its holder to cast vote, register a case, open a bank account, access government facilities. "It's not just a piece of plastic; it's a source to empower you."

He said Nadra was holding "open kachehri" for women across the country to listen to their complaints, adding that changes in the registration policy were also on the cards.

M. Saeed
Oct 17, 2021 03:56pm
What is free in it? It was never a compulsion before. Example, Benazir Bhutto.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaleen
Oct 17, 2021 04:01pm
I married six years ago (in purana Pakistan), my wife renewed her CNIC and she was NOT asked to add my name. It was the same in Purana Nadra. Please stop being mediocre.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Oct 17, 2021 04:07pm
Women take their husband's name on CNIC because they want to travell freely in the country. If their father's name is written on their NIC, it becomes difficult for them to travel with their husband to give proof to authorities.
Reply Recommend 0
HASMUKH PATEL
Oct 17, 2021 04:10pm
Why women's name not only enough?
Reply Recommend 0
Aleem
Oct 17, 2021 04:12pm
@M. Saeed, It's not about surname. They can now stay as Daughter of instead of the previous compulsory change to Wife Of on CNIC
Reply Recommend 0
Shahan
Oct 17, 2021 04:14pm
One step forward
Reply Recommend 0
Sadia
Oct 17, 2021 04:14pm
Thank you Nadra for finally recognizing that our father is for lifetime and that our citizenship should not depend on it. About time this happened.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadia
Oct 17, 2021 04:16pm
@Kaleen, Funny how men have literally no clue that women were made to replace Daughter of to Wife of on their CNICs this whole time. Look at their privilege and ignorance.
Reply Recommend 0
Meena
Oct 17, 2021 04:19pm
@Sajjad, Not at all. This is just another way to control women and make their lives hell by making them go to government offices again and again. Just keep your marriage certificate with you. Why is proof of marriage not asked of men? Men should also have Husband of written on their CNIC. Actually men need it more because men conduct secret marriages. So it should be clear how many wives he has and what are their names.
Reply Recommend 0

