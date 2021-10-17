Dawn Logo

Chinese firm blacklisted for a month over ‘forged’ documents

Khalid HasnainPublished October 17, 2021 - Updated October 17, 2021 09:40am
Firm blacklisted over allegations of preparing and submitting forged documents. — AFP/File
Firm blacklisted over allegations of preparing and submitting forged documents. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The National Transm­ission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has blacklisted a Chinese firm and barred it from participating in all tenders/bidding process for a month.

The state-owned subsidiary of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) blacklisted the firm over allegations of preparing and submitting forged documents to the department concerned during the bidding of a project, Dawn has learnt.

“[The Chinese firm] is hereby blacklisted and barred from participating in all NTDC bidding/tender process with immediate effect for a period of one month on account of submitting forged and fake documents,” reads a letter issued a couple of days ago from the office of the NTDC general manager.

“However, this office order will have a prospective effect in terms hereof and shall not be applicable on the existing contracts under execution (if any),” the letter, titled ‘Blacklisting of the Chinese Firm/Tender No. NPP-04M (R)-2020 for procurement of insulator hardware assemblies including Pre-RTV-Coated 160kN Disc Insulator (Anti-Fog Type, Porcelain or Glass) for 500kV D/C Quad Bundle Transmission Lines for Power Evacuation from K-2/K-3 Nuclear Power Plants’, reads.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to the NTDC managing director (MD), chairmen of the Water and Power and Development Authority and Pakistan Engineering Council, the MDs of National Engineering Services Pakistan and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee chief operating officer (CEO) as well as the CEOs of all power distribution companies.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2021

Comments (1)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 17, 2021 10:10am
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

