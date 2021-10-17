PM urges nation to celebrate Eid-i-Milad in unprecedented way

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the nation to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting and unprecedented manner.

In a special message in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi, he said: “As you all know that this is a special month when our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came into this world. This is a month of blessings.”

Allah gave Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) the title of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, who brought together the whole humanity, the PM added.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a great leader in the history of the world. “The great quality of a leader is that he brings together humans and does not spread hate,” he added.

“So I want all Pakistanis to fully participate in the celebrations of 12 Rabiul Awwal,” he said, adding the celebrations of this year should be unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

“My message to the people is that everybody should take part in the celebrations,” the PM said and asked the whole nation, including media, minorities and others to participate in the celebrations.

Prophet’s glorious teachings termed panacea for all problems

Meanwhile, federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri has said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the only role model for the entire humanity and his glorious teachings are panacea for all problems and ills prevailing in society.

Addressing a Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference at Idara Minhaj-ul-Hussain in Lahore, he said the government was celebrating Ashra Shan-i-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) across the country in a befitting manner to highlight Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) effectively and special programmes were being organised in this regard.

Pir Qadri said he had witnessed the celebrations of Rabiul Awwal in Cairo, Baghdad, Morocco, Tripoli, Tehran and other cities in Muslim countries and added that it was celebrated with devotion and religious fervour there as well. He said that the world should understand that no force could diminish the love and devotion of Muslims for Dar-i-Mustafa (PBUH).

He further said that Zikr-i-Mustafa (PBUH) would keep growing forever and added that there was a need to highlight each and every aspect of the sacred life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He also stressed upon creating awareness regarding the glorious attributes of the great personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The minister said, “Despite our belonging to different schools of thought, we all are slaves of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).” He further said that celebration of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) and following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) were important.

Mr Qadri said that the prime minister wanted to draw attention of youths towards the holy life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), as solution to all problems lay in following the Prophet’s teachings.

“There is a need to bring about a change in our thinking besides spiritual training,” Pir Qadri said.

He said that fear of Allah Almighty and love of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) were imperative to root out all types of evil from society, he added. He said that the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority would focus on improving thinking and spiritual training besides introducing reforms to achieve the desired results.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2021