Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 17, 2021

PM urges nation to celebrate Eid-i-Milad in unprecedented way

APPPublished October 17, 2021 - Updated October 17, 2021 08:28am
Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers a message on Saturday regarding 12 Rabiul Awwal. — Photo courtesy: PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers a message on Saturday regarding 12 Rabiul Awwal. — Photo courtesy: PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the nation to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting and unprecedented manner.

In a special message in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi, he said: “As you all know that this is a special month when our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came into this world. This is a month of blessings.”

Allah gave Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) the title of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, who brought together the whole humanity, the PM added.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a great leader in the history of the world. “The great quality of a leader is that he brings together humans and does not spread hate,” he added.

“So I want all Pakistanis to fully participate in the celebrations of 12 Rabiul Awwal,” he said, adding the celebrations of this year should be unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

“My message to the people is that everybody should take part in the celebrations,” the PM said and asked the whole nation, including media, minorities and others to participate in the celebrations.

Prophet’s glorious teachings termed panacea for all problems

Meanwhile, federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri has said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the only role model for the entire humanity and his glorious teachings are panacea for all problems and ills prevailing in society.

Addressing a Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference at Idara Minhaj-ul-Hussain in Lahore, he said the government was celebrating Ashra Shan-i-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) across the country in a befitting manner to highlight Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) effectively and special programmes were being organised in this regard.

Pir Qadri said he had witnessed the celebrations of Rabiul Awwal in Cairo, Baghdad, Morocco, Tripoli, Tehran and other cities in Muslim countries and added that it was celebrated with devotion and religious fervour there as well. He said that the world should understand that no force could diminish the love and devotion of Muslims for Dar-i-Mustafa (PBUH).

He further said that Zikr-i-Mustafa (PBUH) would keep growing forever and added that there was a need to highlight each and every aspect of the sacred life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He also stressed upon creating awareness regarding the glorious attributes of the great personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The minister said, “Despite our belonging to different schools of thought, we all are slaves of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).” He further said that celebration of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) and following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) were important.

Mr Qadri said that the prime minister wanted to draw attention of youths towards the holy life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), as solution to all problems lay in following the Prophet’s teachings.

“There is a need to bring about a change in our thinking besides spiritual training,” Pir Qadri said.

He said that fear of Allah Almighty and love of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) were imperative to root out all types of evil from society, he added. He said that the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority would focus on improving thinking and spiritual training besides introducing reforms to achieve the desired results.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anwar Saleem
Oct 17, 2021 08:36am
Time to use the usual religion card after disastrous performance in Govt. The herd will follow !!
Reply Recommend 0
Nh
Oct 17, 2021 08:39am
Will do it at home. Cannot decorate our house because of high electricity charges and cannot go in rally cause of high petrol prices.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 17, 2021 08:57am
Just to divert price hikes on ⛽ products. How can a common man can live with these price hikes?
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 17, 2021 09:40am
The celebration can reduce the inflation, unemployment, poverty?
Reply Recommend 0
Absolutely note
Oct 17, 2021 09:40am
Worlds best PM
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Climate & youth

Climate & youth

Jamil Ahmad
Disillusionment and anxiety are on the rise among youth as they confront the diminishing prospects of a better tomorrow.
Our exclusivity syndrome
Updated 17 Oct 2021

Our exclusivity syndrome

Pakistan needs at least a minimum level of inclusivity that can keep alive democratic values.
Shafqat Kakakhel
Updated 16 Oct 2021

Shafqat Kakakhel

COP26 has to achieve consensus on several issues.

Editorial

Carnage in Kandahar
Updated 17 Oct 2021

Carnage in Kandahar

Pakistan’s anti-extremism policy is in many ways half-baked and inconsistent.
17 Oct 2021

Sanctity of contracts

PAKISTAN is facing yet another international dispute before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment...
17 Oct 2021

New sports policy

THIS week, the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee chief Haroon Malik was in Zurich to hold ...
Diminishing freedom
Updated 16 Oct 2021

Diminishing freedom

DESPITE the serious reservations of digital rights activists and tech companies, the federal government has...
16 Oct 2021

Dirty politics

IN her outburst against Prime Minister Imran Khan this week, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz may not have taken names but...
16 Oct 2021

Decreasing emissions

THE announcement by SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam that carbon emissions in the country came down by 9pc...