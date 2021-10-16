Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 16, 2021

Maryam, others set to address PDM rally in Faisalabad

Dawn.comPublished October 16, 2021 - Updated October 16, 2021 07:30pm
A crowd of supporters await the start of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat ground. — DawnNewsTV
A crowd of supporters await the start of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat ground. — DawnNewsTV
A crowd of supporters await the start of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat ground. — DawnNewsTV
A crowd of supporters await the start of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat ground. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other opposition figures are expected to address a rally of the Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM) – an anti-government alliance of opposition parties – in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat ground later today.

According to local PML-N sources, party supremo Nawaz Sharif will also address the gathering from London via video link while leaders of other opposition parties are also expected to speak.

The PML-N's official spokesperson did not confirm the participation PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif while former PML-N MPA Rao Kashif Raheem claimed that Shehbaz was not due to address the rally.

On her way to the gathering, Maryam shared videos on Twitter showing throngs of supporters welcoming her.

"Love of Nawaz Sharif," she tweeted along with a video that showed party loyalists surrounding and entourage of vehicles.

'Decisive rally'

Maryam had criticised the government over the hike in petrol prices while talking to the media in Lahore today before setting out for Faisalabad's rally.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the new price of petrol, effective from October 16 (today), was set at Rs137.79 per litre while high-speed diesel would sell for Rs134.48.

The PML-N vice president termed the price hike a "calamity" that had fallen on the people like a "lightning bolt". "When petrol and diesel become expensive then your electricity, wheat, bread, vegetables and everything become expensive," she added.

She said the PDM's prior rallies had been successful at raising awareness with even children now cognisant of "what game was played with the country".

"Now this rally that will take place will be a decisive one and I want to tell a lot to the nation in my speech. It is my appeal to the nation to definitely listen to it. The time for a decision has come and this will be a decisive rally."

Responding to a question, she said the PDM was perhaps not planning for a long march right now, adding that "this government is itself doing a long march against itself."

Local leaders of the PML-N have mobilised workers by organising different corner meetings at various places in the district.

Faisalabad's rally will be followed by a meeting of the PDM's heads in Islamabad on Oct 18 to take up the alliance's agenda. The discussion was deferred on Monday in the wake of the recent deaths of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, former Azad Kashmir prime minister Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan and PML-N MNA Pervez Malik.

The agenda of the meeting included a discussion on the current political situation with reference to price hikes and the proposed electoral reforms of the government, which included the use of electronic voting machines in the next elections. Besides this, the recently promulgated controversial ordinance granting extension to the tenure of National Accountability Bureau chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal was also part of the meeting agenda.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Law & processions
16 Oct 2021

Law & processions

It is up to the police to impose reasonable conditions on a procession.
Is the party over?
Updated 16 Oct 2021

Is the party over?

Many in PTI are concerned how they can hang on till the next elections.
The last fortress
Updated 16 Oct 2021

The last fortress

The state wants to use the social media rules to trample on the right to freedom of speech.
Reopening under Covid
15 Oct 2021

Reopening under Covid

It will be a challenge to deal with all students returning to classrooms and maintaining SOPs.

Editorial

Diminishing freedom
Updated 16 Oct 2021

Diminishing freedom

DESPITE the serious reservations of digital rights activists and tech companies, the federal government has...
16 Oct 2021

Dirty politics

IN her outburst against Prime Minister Imran Khan this week, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz may not have taken names but...
16 Oct 2021

Decreasing emissions

THE announcement by SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam that carbon emissions in the country came down by 9pc...
No need for NAB
Updated 15 Oct 2021

No need for NAB

THE National Accountability Bureau has sent instructions to its regional bureaus to stop processing cases that fall...
Forced conversions
Updated 15 Oct 2021

Forced conversions

THE majoritarian view has once again prevailed in the matter of bringing about legislation against forced conversion...
15 Oct 2021

Transgender rights

MEMBERS of the transgender community in the country are often at the receiving end of both their families’ and...