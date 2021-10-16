Dawn Logo

Former captain Rahul Dravid set to be next India coach: report

AFPPublished October 16, 2021 - Updated October 16, 2021 03:55pm
A file photo of former India captain Rahul Dravid.
Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid is set to take over as the senior team's head coach after the T20 World Cup, local media reports said on Saturday.

The Times of India newspaper quoted an anonymous official at the Board of Control for Cricket in India as saying that the 48-year-old former batting stalwart would be given a two-year contract.

According to the report, Dravid's former teammate Paras Mhambrey will join as the team's bowling coach.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted on Saturday that “the rest of the world better beware” if reports of Dravid's appointment were true.

Known as “Mr Dependable” or “The Wall” among Indian cricket fans, Dravid played 164 tests and 344 one-day internationals from 1996 to 2012.

Currently the director of the National Cricket Academy in the southern city of Bangalore, he is credited with mentoring many of the young cricketers in the current national team.

Dravid will take charge ahead of the New Zealand series after the T20 World Cup, the Times of India reported.

Current coach Ravi Shastri last month signalled his intention to step down after the tournament, which starts on Sunday and runs until November 14.

The former all-rounder has been head coach since 2017 after spending three years as the team's director.

“I believe one thing ... never overstay your welcome,” Shastri said last month.

Fact checker
Oct 16, 2021 03:56pm
Now that's how u run cricket !! Kudos to India
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 16, 2021 03:58pm
I really liked him. Good man. They'd call him the Wall.
Reply Recommend 0
ramana
Oct 16, 2021 03:59pm
Good decision by BCCI.
Reply Recommend 0

