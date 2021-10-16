Dawn Logo

Widespread condemnation as govt hikes petrol price by Rs10 per litre

Tahir SheraniPublished October 16, 2021 - Updated October 16, 2021 02:07pm
The new price of petrol, effective from Oct 16 (today), is Rs137.79 per litre while high speed diesel is priced at Rs134.48. — Reuters/File
The new price of petrol, effective from Oct 16 (today), is Rs137.79 per litre while high speed diesel is priced at Rs134.48. — Reuters/File

The federal government drew the ire of its political rivals on Saturday after it raised the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per litre and that of high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs12.44 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the new price of petrol, effective from Oct 16 (today), is Rs137.79 per litre while high speed diesel will sell for Rs134.48.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) were increased by Rs10.95 and Rs8.84 per litre respectively. The new price of kerosene is Rs110.26 per litre and that of LDO is Rs108.35 per litre.

This is perhaps the first time for which data is publicly available that all the four major petroleum products are being sold above Rs100 per litre in the country.

The notification stated that oil prices in the international market had risen around $85 a barrel which was the highest since October 2018.

"Importantly, entire energy chain prices have witnessed a strong surge in the past couple of months due to higher demand for energy inputs and supply bottlenecks," it further stated.

The government had absorbed the pressure of increasing international rates and provided "maximum relief" to consumers by keeping the petroleum levy and sales tax to a minimum, the Finance Division said.

"Therefore, prices worked out by Ogra (Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority) have been approved," it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had raised the price of petrol by Rs4 per litre at the start of the month as well.

Govt took a hit of billions to ensure minimal burden passed on to public: minister

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib defended the price hike, saying it was still lower when compared to the international petroleum prices as he blamed global inflation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the last 15 days, petroleum prices rose by 13.5pc globally but we have increased the rates by only 8pc,” the minister said in a media talk delivered in Faisalabad. “The difference was absorbed by the government. We chose to take a hit of billions on our revenue but ensured that the burden passed on the public of this hike was as low as possible.”

“Coal, through which electricity is generated and is used in a lot of our industries … it’s price has risen from $50 to $250. We import all of the edible oil. Its price has gone up from $500 to $1200 and $1300. This is extraordinary inflation that has taken place in the entire world.

“The circumstances have changed in the entire world due to coronavirus, which is why prices are going up all over the world.”

Habib cited a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reportedly saying that it was the greatest surge in inflation since 1970.

He detailed the government’s plans to curb inflation and held the previous governments responsible for the energy crisis the current government is embroiled in.

Petrol bomb will push people to the brink of starvation, says Shehbaz

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif blasted the latest hike in petrol prices, calling it "utterly shameful" and saying it would "push people to the brink of starvation".

"No words to describe the extreme cruelty this selected PTI regime has inflicted on the people in the form of yet another increase in the prices of items of daily use," he tweeted.

"These latest hikes along with petrol bomb will push people to the brink of starvation. Utterly shameful!"

Hike would make common man's life go from bad to worse: PSP's Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal criticised the federal government for raising the price of petroleum products, which he said was akin to forcing the common man up against the wall.

“This has been repeated so many times that it now sounds strange even to say that the government does not [care for the common man],” he said while delivering a media talk in Karachi. “Forget giving them 10m jobs, the ones who already had jobs are now unemployed as well.

“This hike in prices of petroleum products [would make] the life of a common man go from bad to worse. You don’t give gas in the winters and electricity in the summers so the common man has been forced against the wall.”

Petrol and HSD are two major products that generate most of revenue for the government because of their massive and yet growing consumption in the country. Average petrol sales are touching 750,000 tonnes per month against the monthly consumption of around 800,000 tonnes of HSD. The sales of kerosene and LDO are generally less than 11,000 and 2,000 tonnes per month, respectively.

Under the revised mechanism, oil prices are revised by the government on a fortnightly basis to pass on international prices published in Platt's Oilgram instead of previous mechanism of monthly calculations on the basis of import cost of the Pakistan State Oil.

Comments (83)
Ajab Dr
Oct 16, 2021 09:34am
Slow clap. PMIK, the hero
Reply Recommend 0
Debutante
Oct 16, 2021 09:35am
This is what insane and reflects total failure of government on economic front.
Reply Recommend 0
Yingyang
Oct 16, 2021 09:36am
This is the easiest way to manage the economy. What a sheer disappointment this PTI government is.
Reply Recommend 0
Yingyang
Oct 16, 2021 09:37am
Kill the already killed middle class of this country is the mantra of Khan's government.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 16, 2021 09:38am
Rs137.79 per litre ---- ''the Lowest petrol price in South Asia.''
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngaai Khan
Oct 16, 2021 09:40am
I really lament the time when I gave votes to PTI. Is this the way to manage economy of the country this incompetent government is ruling since last three years?
Reply Recommend 0
Doctored Salaria
Oct 16, 2021 09:40am
Excellent move and good news.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 16, 2021 09:40am
Fuel prices now at record level in India, currently 1.8 times that in Pak, with GDP/capita only 1.26 times.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 16, 2021 09:41am
Are you worried?
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Oct 16, 2021 09:50am
Cheapest commodity in market is PKR
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 16, 2021 09:50am
Shame on PTI and IK. This is not the Naya Pakistan that voters were told..
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Oct 16, 2021 09:55am
Price of petrol goes up by 15% in the rest of the world. Almost no one complains. Price of petrol goes up by 10% in Pak. Almost everyone complains.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Oct 16, 2021 09:57am
Very good.
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Oct 16, 2021 10:02am
It is unfortunate that in Pak where less than 1% of the population pays income tax, petrol and HSD end up generating most of revenue for the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 16, 2021 10:03am
Inshallah IK Government Decline has been started & its days are numbered.
Reply Recommend 0
OriginalSAMA
Oct 16, 2021 10:03am
This is a global phenomenon. Our leader will not let it affect masses. Wait and watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 16, 2021 10:05am
Ok fine the price of petroleum products are higher in international market but than those other countries do not increase prices of kitchen items and daily use items and person only pay higher for fuel not for every other item in market like in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Oct 16, 2021 10:05am
Can Pakistanis afford to pay this money for petrol?
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Oct 16, 2021 10:07am
@Aruj, “.. Are you worried….” Yes, but for the whole world where petrol prices have increased massively!!
Reply Recommend 0
A
Oct 16, 2021 10:10am
It’s increasing everywhere. Prices are still much lower than India.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 16, 2021 10:11am
The tsunami-happy PMIK has driven the nation on a fast track of another tsunami of hyper-inflation in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Oct 16, 2021 10:11am
Ghabrana nahin he ! He should now tell when we are allowed to do that !
Reply Recommend 0
Have mercy on Pakistan
Oct 16, 2021 10:12am
Imran's selection is a gift that continues to give
Reply Recommend 0
Have mercy on Pakistan
Oct 16, 2021 10:13am
اب گبھرا لیں؟
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat
Oct 16, 2021 10:13am
Khabrana nahi........hi hi ...
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Oct 16, 2021 10:13am
Increasing dollar and price of oil mean the Rulers are thieves said PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Wali Ph.D.
Oct 16, 2021 10:15am
Good! The IMF deadlock will be settled now.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hammad Husain
Oct 16, 2021 10:15am
In the last two years of its tenure, PTI is hell bent on starting more mega corruption projects like the ones initiated recently in Lahore and Karachi. Can't hide their incompetency of not getting LNG for lower prices. Now hiding behind high prices but the fact is they are corrupt to the core. The next two years will be extremely tough for us.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Oct 16, 2021 10:16am
Welcome to Naya Pakistan. inept Government. Use your vote wisely next time.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Oct 16, 2021 10:18am
Khan Sb, pls forgive us.
Reply Recommend 0
Ben Oz
Oct 16, 2021 10:18am
Still much cheaper than India and lowest in Asia
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Oct 16, 2021 10:21am
Well done. Now this is what I call progress.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 16, 2021 10:21am
Imran's misfortune has over shadowed the country
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 16, 2021 10:25am
@Aruj, Not half as much as Indians buying fuel at highest ever record prices, nearly double those in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Imagine101
Oct 16, 2021 10:25am
We'll soon be at par with the USD to PKR exchange rate. With economy facing dark days, average person will suffer.
Reply Recommend 0
CovidisReal
Oct 16, 2021 10:26am
Wow! I wonder how Pakistanis will be able to pay
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Oct 16, 2021 10:26am
Waiting for @Fastrack and his analysis of bringing Eastern neighbour in everything
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Oct 16, 2021 10:26am
Oil prices are through the roof everywhere, it is expected. People start blaming the govt as if they have any control over oil prices blowing up globally.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Oct 16, 2021 10:27am
Picture abhi baki hai Mere dost
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
Oct 16, 2021 10:29am
I will vote for IK in the next election as well and im posting this comment from mental hospital.
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Oct 16, 2021 10:32am
Selectors choice implemented by the Selected for the devastated masses having no powers even to raise voice against the Selectors.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Oct 16, 2021 10:34am
Here in California it is Rs 190/- per litre.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Oct 16, 2021 10:36am
What a calamity? Common man suffers.
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Oct 16, 2021 10:39am
Great Imran Khan told us this is one of the signs that rulers are corrupt. In fact, all of the signs are visible these days, per his own definitions.
Reply Recommend 0
Khursheed
Oct 16, 2021 10:45am
Shame on this Govt. it left no area undestryed.
Reply Recommend 0
Aleem
Oct 16, 2021 10:45am
Imran Khan is the greatest gift from Selectors that keeps on giving!
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 16, 2021 10:46am
Mr.Handsome Destroying our economy day by day. Very Incompetent, Rude and Selected Government in the history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 16, 2021 10:48am
The man came in accusing others, then regularised his own properties, them wheat, sugar, oil, etc etc. What a scam he turned out to be. The Pak awam is writhing in pain. Paying for all the lies about madina n all.
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Oct 16, 2021 10:48am
Official Imran Khan tweet "Again govt chooses to target the masses by adding to their burden of taxes with latest petroleum products price hike. Shameful how govt refuses to collect taxes from the powerful & allows Sharifs & others of their ilk to continue draining national resources thru money laundering. 9:59 AM · Mar 1, 2018·Twitter"
Reply Recommend 0
Aleem
Oct 16, 2021 10:49am
he is angry at selectors and taking the anger out on public
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 16, 2021 10:50am
Can't do much about it because of hike in international prices
Reply Recommend 0
Eagle
Oct 16, 2021 11:00am
Only thing that is cheap is Pakistani Rupee.
Reply Recommend 0
Vislam
Oct 16, 2021 11:00am
Imran is honest
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Khan
Oct 16, 2021 11:02am
Any news about billions from looted wealth coming back?
Reply Recommend 0
failed_govt
Oct 16, 2021 11:09am
@M. Emad, your income and economy also the lowest in South Asia!
Reply Recommend 0
SUDHANSHU KUMAR
Oct 16, 2021 11:23am
Still cheaper than prices in India.
Reply Recommend 0
moiz saeed
Oct 16, 2021 11:29am
insanity!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid Haroon
Oct 16, 2021 11:30am
So Imran Khan is an IMF prime minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar hayat
Oct 16, 2021 11:35am
Wherez my bicycle?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahed Amin
Oct 16, 2021 11:47am
Need to safe $$ to pay China interest
Reply Recommend 0
Omair
Oct 16, 2021 11:49am
Yes petrol prices have gone up globally, but we have had hyperinflation for the past 3 years, this now will kill the poor completely.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Oct 16, 2021 11:50am
Why don't he resign from his post ? Actually they are elite people & does not care about the people of Pakistan, they are only busy in making their own wealth and after that left the country, this is the truth
Reply Recommend 0
Raf
Oct 16, 2021 11:59am
@Syed Hammad Husain, have u recently checked the price of LNG, please do your research first.
Reply Recommend 0
No Light @ the end of the tunnel
Oct 16, 2021 12:05pm
This incompetent government can bring only one thing to this nation and that is tsunami of price hike.
Reply Recommend 0
U-Turn Khan
Oct 16, 2021 12:07pm
This is an antipeople government.
Reply Recommend 0
Jk
Oct 16, 2021 12:09pm
@Fastrack, why you guys compare economy to India! Petrol increase all dependent items automatically increase ! It is Fuel for everything! India is doing fine dont worry.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 16, 2021 12:16pm
They only asked for 5.9
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Oct 16, 2021 12:17pm
@M. Emad, Whats the price in Bangladesh?
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 16, 2021 12:19pm
Our PM is hero
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 16, 2021 12:21pm
Somethings are rising
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 16, 2021 12:21pm
@Fastrack, if we are competing india then lets compete in all sectors. IT GDP export and list goes on
Reply Recommend 0
Haris Khattak
Oct 16, 2021 12:25pm
Lumber one PM said if the price of petrol increases, the price of everything increase.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 16, 2021 12:56pm
What a grave, gruesome, grim, gross, grisly and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 16, 2021 01:07pm
@Yingyang,Majority ,Middle,lower middle,lower classes almost culled?
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Oct 16, 2021 01:10pm
Unacceptable. PM Imran shouldnt take his time for granted.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 16, 2021 01:11pm
@Syed Hammad Husain, Fuel companies,petrol pump owners,distributors etc ,becoming richer every fortnight ,fleecing of masses??
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 16, 2021 01:12pm
India has highest petrol prices in the region. Ours is still lowest considering market prices.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 16, 2021 01:13pm
@Ajab Dr, Slow clap. PMIK, the hero Market reality. No clap for Modi, his are highest.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 16, 2021 01:13pm
This government is a gutter only talks rubbish they are inreasing their own and PM.pay 400% but in last three yers send entire population from rich to the poor to dust.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hammad Husain
Oct 16, 2021 01:14pm
@Yawar, This is a matter of concern for the 98% of the population. Perhaps you are from the elite 2%.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 16, 2021 01:15pm
@Fastrack, and what about the valu of their ruppe and their pay structure 200% time more then us
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar
Oct 16, 2021 01:28pm
It is still far lower than rest of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 16, 2021 01:30pm
@Yingyang, Kill the already killed middle class of this country is the mantra of Khan's government. Then wonder why car, motor cycle and middle class house sales going through the roof.
Reply Recommend 0

