Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 16, 2021

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs10 per litre

Tahir SheraniPublished October 16, 2021 - Updated October 16, 2021 10:41am
The new price of petrol, effective from Oct 16 (today), is Rs137.79 per litre while high speed diesel is priced at Rs134.48. — Reuters/File
The new price of petrol, effective from Oct 16 (today), is Rs137.79 per litre while high speed diesel is priced at Rs134.48. — Reuters/File

The federal government on Saturday raised the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per litre and that of high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs12.44 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the new price of petrol, effective from Oct 16 (today), is Rs137.79 per litre while high speed diesel will sell for Rs134.48.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) were increased by Rs10.95 and Rs8.84 per litre respectively. The new price of kerosene is Rs110.26 per litre and that of LDO is Rs108.35 per litre.

This is perhaps the first time for which data is publicly available that all the four major petroleum products are being sold above Rs100 per litre in the country.

The notification stated that oil prices in the international market had risen around $85 a barrel which was the highest since October 2018.

"Importantly, entire energy chain prices have witnessed a strong surge in the past couple of months due to higher demand for energy inputs and supply bottlenecks," it further stated.

The government had absorbed the pressure of increasing international rates and provided "maximum relief" to consumers by keeping the petroleum levy and sales tax to a minimum, the Finance Division said.

"Therefore, prices worked out by Ogra (Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority) have been approved," it added.

Sources earlier told Dawn that Ogra had been strictly asked to keep its recommendations confidential as the government may have to go beyond its calculations for price increase to gradually start recouping revenue loss on account of lower that targeted petroleum levy.

The government had raised the price of petrol by Rs4 per litre at the start of the month.

Petrol and HSD are two major products that generate most of revenue for the government because of their massive and yet growing consumption in the country. Average petrol sales are touching 750,000 tonnes per month against the monthly consumption of around 800,000 tonnes of HSD. The sales of kerosene and LDO are generally less than 11,000 and 2,000 tonnes per month, respectively.

Under the revised mechanism, oil prices are revised by the government on a fortnightly basis to pass on international prices published in Platt's Oilgram instead of previous mechanism of monthly calculations on the basis of import cost of the Pakistan State Oil.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (54)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ajab Dr
Oct 16, 2021 09:34am
Slow clap. PMIK, the hero
Reply Recommend 0
Debutante
Oct 16, 2021 09:35am
This is what insane and reflects total failure of government on economic front.
Reply Recommend 0
Yingyang
Oct 16, 2021 09:36am
This is the easiest way to manage the economy. What a sheer disappointment this PTI government is.
Reply Recommend 0
Yingyang
Oct 16, 2021 09:37am
Kill the already killed middle class of this country is the mantra of Khan's government.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 16, 2021 09:38am
Rs137.79 per litre ---- ''the Lowest petrol price in South Asia.''
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngaai Khan
Oct 16, 2021 09:40am
I really lament the time when I gave votes to PTI. Is this the way to manage economy of the country this incompetent government is ruling since last three years?
Reply Recommend 0
Doctored Salaria
Oct 16, 2021 09:40am
Excellent move and good news.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 16, 2021 09:40am
Fuel prices now at record level in India, currently 1.8 times that in Pak, with GDP/capita only 1.26 times.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 16, 2021 09:41am
Are you worried?
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Oct 16, 2021 09:50am
Cheapest commodity in market is PKR
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 16, 2021 09:50am
Shame on PTI and IK. This is not the Naya Pakistan that voters were told..
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Oct 16, 2021 09:55am
Price of petrol goes up by 15% in the rest of the world. Almost no one complains. Price of petrol goes up by 10% in Pak. Almost everyone complains.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Oct 16, 2021 09:57am
Very good.
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Oct 16, 2021 10:02am
It is unfortunate that in Pak where less than 1% of the population pays income tax, petrol and HSD end up generating most of revenue for the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 16, 2021 10:03am
Inshallah IK Government Decline has been started & its days are numbered.
Reply Recommend 0
OriginalSAMA
Oct 16, 2021 10:03am
This is a global phenomenon. Our leader will not let it affect masses. Wait and watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 16, 2021 10:05am
Ok fine the price of petroleum products are higher in international market but than those other countries do not increase prices of kitchen items and daily use items and person only pay higher for fuel not for every other item in market like in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Oct 16, 2021 10:05am
Can Pakistanis afford to pay this money for petrol?
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Oct 16, 2021 10:07am
@Aruj, “.. Are you worried….” Yes, but for the whole world where petrol prices have increased massively!!
Reply Recommend 0
A
Oct 16, 2021 10:10am
It’s increasing everywhere. Prices are still much lower than India.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 16, 2021 10:11am
The tsunami-happy PMIK has driven the nation on a fast track of another tsunami of hyper-inflation in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Oct 16, 2021 10:11am
Ghabrana nahin he ! He should now tell when we are allowed to do that !
Reply Recommend 0
Have mercy on Pakistan
Oct 16, 2021 10:12am
Imran's selection is a gift that continues to give
Reply Recommend 0
Have mercy on Pakistan
Oct 16, 2021 10:13am
اب گبھرا لیں؟
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat
Oct 16, 2021 10:13am
Khabrana nahi........hi hi ...
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Oct 16, 2021 10:13am
Increasing dollar and price of oil mean the Rulers are thieves said PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Wali Ph.D.
Oct 16, 2021 10:15am
Good! The IMF deadlock will be settled now.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hammad Husain
Oct 16, 2021 10:15am
In the last two years of its tenure, PTI is hell bent on starting more mega corruption projects like the ones initiated recently in Lahore and Karachi. Can't hide their incompetency of not getting LNG for lower prices. Now hiding behind high prices but the fact is they are corrupt to the core. The next two years will be extremely tough for us.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Oct 16, 2021 10:16am
Welcome to Naya Pakistan. inept Government. Use your vote wisely next time.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Oct 16, 2021 10:18am
Khan Sb, pls forgive us.
Reply Recommend 0
Ben Oz
Oct 16, 2021 10:18am
Still much cheaper than India and lowest in Asia
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Oct 16, 2021 10:21am
Well done. Now this is what I call progress.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 16, 2021 10:21am
Imran's misfortune has over shadowed the country
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 16, 2021 10:25am
@Aruj, Not half as much as Indians buying fuel at highest ever record prices, nearly double those in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Imagine101
Oct 16, 2021 10:25am
We'll soon be at par with the USD to PKR exchange rate. With economy facing dark days, average person will suffer.
Reply Recommend 0
CovidisReal
Oct 16, 2021 10:26am
Wow! I wonder how Pakistanis will be able to pay
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Oct 16, 2021 10:26am
Waiting for @Fastrack and his analysis of bringing Eastern neighbour in everything
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Oct 16, 2021 10:26am
Oil prices are through the roof everywhere, it is expected. People start blaming the govt as if they have any control over oil prices blowing up globally.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Oct 16, 2021 10:27am
Picture abhi baki hai Mere dost
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
Oct 16, 2021 10:29am
I will vote for IK in the next election as well and im posting this comment from mental hospital.
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Oct 16, 2021 10:32am
Selectors choice implemented by the Selected for the devastated masses having no powers even to raise voice against the Selectors.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Oct 16, 2021 10:34am
Here in California it is Rs 190/- per litre.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Oct 16, 2021 10:36am
What a calamity? Common man suffers.
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Oct 16, 2021 10:39am
Great Imran Khan told us this is one of the signs that rulers are corrupt. In fact, all of the signs are visible these days, per his own definitions.
Reply Recommend 0
Khursheed
Oct 16, 2021 10:45am
Shame on this Govt. it left no area undestryed.
Reply Recommend 0
Aleem
Oct 16, 2021 10:45am
Imran Khan is the greatest gift from Selectors that keeps on giving!
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 16, 2021 10:46am
Mr.Handsome Destroying our economy day by day. Very Incompetent, Rude and Selected Government in the history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 16, 2021 10:48am
The man came in accusing others, then regularised his own properties, them wheat, sugar, oil, etc etc. What a scam he turned out to be. The Pak awam is writhing in pain. Paying for all the lies about madina n all.
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Oct 16, 2021 10:48am
Official Imran Khan tweet "Again govt chooses to target the masses by adding to their burden of taxes with latest petroleum products price hike. Shameful how govt refuses to collect taxes from the powerful & allows Sharifs & others of their ilk to continue draining national resources thru money laundering. 9:59 AM · Mar 1, 2018·Twitter"
Reply Recommend 0
Aleem
Oct 16, 2021 10:49am
he is angry at selectors and taking the anger out on public
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 16, 2021 10:50am
Can't do much about it because of hike in international prices
Reply Recommend 0
Eagle
Oct 16, 2021 11:00am
Only thing that is cheap is Pakistani Rupee.
Reply Recommend 0
Vislam
Oct 16, 2021 11:00am
Imran is honest
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Khan
Oct 16, 2021 11:02am
Any news about billions from looted wealth coming back?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Law & processions
16 Oct 2021

Law & processions

It is up to the police to impose reasonable conditions on a procession.
Is the party over?
Updated 16 Oct 2021

Is the party over?

Many in PTI are concerned how they can hang on till the next elections.
The last fortress
Updated 16 Oct 2021

The last fortress

The state wants to use the social media rules to trample on the right to freedom of speech.
Reopening under Covid
15 Oct 2021

Reopening under Covid

It will be a challenge to deal with all students returning to classrooms and maintaining SOPs.

Editorial

Diminishing freedom
Updated 16 Oct 2021

Diminishing freedom

DESPITE the serious reservations of digital rights activists and tech companies, the federal government has...
16 Oct 2021

Dirty politics

IN her outburst against Prime Minister Imran Khan this week, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz may not have taken names but...
16 Oct 2021

Decreasing emissions

THE announcement by SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam that carbon emissions in the country came down by 9pc...
No need for NAB
Updated 15 Oct 2021

No need for NAB

THE National Accountability Bureau has sent instructions to its regional bureaus to stop processing cases that fall...
Forced conversions
Updated 15 Oct 2021

Forced conversions

THE majoritarian view has once again prevailed in the matter of bringing about legislation against forced conversion...
15 Oct 2021

Transgender rights

MEMBERS of the transgender community in the country are often at the receiving end of both their families’ and...