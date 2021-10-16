Dawn Logo

Two Indian soldiers killed as tensions soar in occupied Kashmir

AgenciesPublished October 16, 2021 - Updated October 16, 2021 08:16am
SRINAGAR: A member of Indian forces frisks a motorcyclist on Friday after security measures were tightened following a spike in violence in occupied Kashmir. — AFP
SRINAGAR: A member of Indian forces frisks a motorcyclist on Friday after security measures were tightened following a spike in violence in occupied Kashmir. — AFP

SRINAGAR: Suspected militants killed an Indian army officer and a trooper during a manhunt in occupied Kashmir, where 22 people have died in spiralling violence in the past two weeks, officials said on Friday.

The soldiers were chasing militants in a forested area in southern Kashmir when a gun battle erupted late on Thursday, Colonel Devendar Anand said.

The manhunt in the Mendhar region had been intensified since five soldiers were killed nearby three days earlier.

Violence in the disputed and occupied territory has escalated since last week, when suspected militants mounted attacks that left seven civilians dead, including three from the minority Hindu and Sikh communities.

Some members of the minority communities have since left the occupied Kashmir valley fearing they will be targeted, media reported.

Eight suspected militants have also been killed in battles and military raids in the past two weeks, police said.

More than 120 have been killed this year.

The family of one of the dead suspects has denied that the youth had any links to recent attacks, saying he was detained by soldiers and killed in a staged incident in custody.

Sources said on Friday the Indian forces were facing difficulties in retrieving the bodies of the two fallen army men from the dense forests of Poonch.

They said it was a risky mission as the militants have gone into hiding deep inside the forest and have been firing at the security forces. The authorities have closed the Poonch-Jammu Highway as a safety measure.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2021

Ali da Malanga
Oct 16, 2021 08:40am
Four out of the five soldiers killed previously were Sikhs. This sounds fishy, especially when the BJP is also targeting Sikhs.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Oct 16, 2021 08:42am
Terrorist will be eliminated at any cost.
Reply Recommend 0
Mann
Oct 16, 2021 08:55am
Long live Indian Army. Jai Hind.
Reply Recommend 0
KhanRA
Oct 16, 2021 08:56am
The terrorists are the ones sent in from Delhi.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 16, 2021 09:01am
Free Kashmir before it’s too late
Reply Recommend 0
Liberal
Oct 16, 2021 09:06am
Talibans are coming..Talibans are coming....
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Oct 16, 2021 09:07am
Freedom has a price; people of Kashmir needs to fight for them self or else they will terminated by Modi Hindus.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Khan
Oct 16, 2021 09:12am
Militants?
Reply Recommend 0
Joseph1
Oct 16, 2021 09:32am
Every terrorist wil be eliminated.
Reply Recommend 0

