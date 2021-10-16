Dawn Logo

Sheikh Hasina meets Hindu leaders after India’s concern over clashes

AFPPublished October 16, 2021 - Updated October 16, 2021 11:12am
DHAKA: Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at thousands of protesters in Bangladesh’s two main cities on Friday as disturbances lingered on for a third day.

And amid concern over the “disturbing” violence from India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met leaders of the Hindu community on Thursday and promised stern action.

The protests began on Wednesday after footage emerged of the holy Quran being placed on the knee of a god during celebrations for the Hindu festival of Durga Puja. Hindus make up 10 percent of the population.

At least four people were killed late on Wednesday when police opened fire on a crowd of around 500 people attacking a Hindu temple in Hajiganj, one of several towns hit by the disturbances.

Two Hindus were also killed and some 150 others were injured across the country, community leader Gobinda Chandra Pramanik said, with at least 80 makeshift temples attacked.

On Friday up to 2,500 Muslim worshippers gathered outside Baitul Mukarram Masjid, Bangladesh’s largest mosque in central Dhaka, demanding “exemplary punishment” for the “desecration”.

“They brought out a procession and then hurled sandals and bricks at our officers. We fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse them,” Dhaka’s deputy police commissioner said.

He said five officers were injured and three protesters held.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2021

Not So Smart
Oct 16, 2021 11:14am
India will not even spare Bangladesh.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Oct 16, 2021 11:14am
BD Constitution guarantees minorities rights as Indian Constitution. Both BD & India must provide equal rights to minorities.
Reply Recommend 0
ADNAN ALI KHAN
Oct 16, 2021 11:20am
Where is Emad?
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Oct 16, 2021 11:28am
Thanks mahatma gandhi ji for separate land for indians
Reply Recommend 0
Lota
Oct 16, 2021 11:33am
@ADNAN ALI KHAN, Saving himself in Bangladesh.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 16, 2021 11:37am
A Secular Bangladesh is the dream of Bangladesh founding Fathers and Freedom Fighters.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Oct 16, 2021 11:40am
Proves that strong economy does not guarantee self respect.
Reply Recommend 0
Hand some
Oct 16, 2021 11:47am
Modi was right to introduce CAA law .
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 16, 2021 11:48am
Shk Hasina appeasing modi at cost of her own people.
Reply Recommend 0

