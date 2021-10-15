Dawn Logo

UK lawmaker dies after being stabbed during meeting with constituents

APPublished October 15, 2021 - Updated October 15, 2021 07:33pm
An undated handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Conservative MP for Southend West, David Amess, posing for an official portrait photograph at the Houses of Parliament in London. — AFP
British Conservative lawmaker David Amess died after being stabbed on Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England. A 25-year-old man has been arrested.

The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon on Friday. It said a man was arrested and a knife recovered.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public,” police said.

The force said later that a man injured in the stabbing had died. It did not release his name. The suspect is being being held on suspicion of murder, police said.

Sky News and others said Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfair's Methodist Church in a residential area of Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London.

Aerial footage showed several ambulances and an air ambulance was waiting nearby to the church.

Amess, 69, had been a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

He was a well-liked member of Parliament, best known for his ceaseless campaign to have Southend declared a city.

Politicians from across the political spectrum expressed shock at initial reports of the stabbing.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted that it was "horrific and deeply shocking news". "Thinking of David, his family and his staff."

Former Prime Minister David Cameron, a Conservative, tweeted: "Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family."

Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was fatally stabbed and shot in her northern England constituency.

Cox's widower, Brendan Cox, tweeted: "Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets."

British lawmakers are protected by armed police when they are inside Parliament, but have no such protection in their constituencies.

Amess published the times and locations of his open meetings with constituents on his website.

Two other British lawmakers have been attacked this century during their surgeries, regular meetings where constituents can present concerns and complaints.

Labour legislator Stephen Timms was stabbed in the stomach and injured in May 2010 by a female student.

In 2000, Liberal Democrat lawmaker Nigel Jones and his aide Andrew Pennington were attacked by a man wielding a sword during such a meeting. Pennington was killed and Jones injured in the attack in Cheltenham, England.

Comments (4)
Parvez
Oct 15, 2021 06:52pm
Hate crime ? Or Terrorist crime ? Or Unstable person crime ? Politically motivated crime ? Religiously motivated crime ?....... at the end of the day a crime is a crime and needs to be so recognized.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Oct 15, 2021 06:56pm
Sad It's interesting open meetings with public are held without police presence. Whereas in Pakistan politicians are hard to reach by the public who elected them.
Reply Recommend 0
H
Oct 15, 2021 07:03pm
TTP has claimed responsibility
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Oct 15, 2021 07:09pm
I wonder who is behind the crime!!
Reply Recommend 0

