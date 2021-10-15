Dawn Logo

At least 41 dead, scores injured in Kandahar mosque explosion

AFPPublished October 15, 2021 - Updated October 15, 2021 08:46pm
Shuttered glasses is seen inside the mosque following a suicide attack in the city of Kandahar on Oct 15. — AP
Members of Taliban stand guard near a Shia mosque in Kandahar, Afghanisan on Oct 15, 2021, after at least 16 people were killed and 32 wounded when explosions hit the mosque. — AFP
An inside view of the blast-hit mosque in Kandahar in which at least 16 people lost their lives. — Picture via Ayesha Tanzeem/Twitter
Suicide bombers attacked a Shia mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, witnesses said, killing at least 41 people and injuring scores more.

The assault came just a week after a suicide attack on Shia worshippers at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.

There has not yet been any claim of responsibility for the attack in Kandahar, the spiritual heartland of the Taliban.

“Our initial information shows it was a suicide bomber who blew himself up inside the mosque. We have launched an investigation to find out more,” a local Taliban official told AFP.

Hafiz Abdulhai Abbas, director of health for Kandahar, told AFP: “Information from the hospitals shows 41 killed about 70 wounded in today's mosque attack.”

At least 15 ambulances were seen rushing to and from the scene, as Taliban security threw a cordon around the area.

“We are overwhelmed,” a doctor at the city's central Mirwais hospital told AFP.

“There are too many dead bodies and wounded people brought to our hospital. We are expecting more to come. We are in urgent need of blood. We have asked all the local media in Kandahar to ask people to come and donate blood.”

Eyewitnesses spoke of gunfire alongside the explosions, and a security guard assigned to protect the mosque said three of his comrades had been shot as the bombers fought their way in.

Sayed Rohullah told AFP: “It was the Friday prayer time, and when we were preparing I heard shots. Two people had entered the mosque.

“They had opened fire on the guards and in response the guards had also opened fire on them. One of them committed a suicide blast inside the mosque.”

Two more attackers detonated their bombs in crowded areas outside the main building, he and other witnesses said.

“We are saddened to learn that an explosion took place in a mosque of the Shia brotherhood in the first district of Kandahar city in which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” tweeted Taliban interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Islamic Emirate condemned the incident and considered it a "great crime". He said that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to justice.

Many worshippers

Inside the mosque, after the blast, the walls were pockmarked with shrapnel and volunteers swept up debris in the ornately painted prayer hall. Rubble lay in an entrance corridor.

Last Friday, an Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) suicide bomber targeted a Shia mosque in Kunduz, killing scores of people.

The group, a bitter rival of the Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attacks against Shia worshippers, whom it regards as heretics.

UK-based conflict analysis firm ExTrac said that if claimed by IS-K, Friday's assault would be the first by the group in Kandahar, and the fourth mass casualty massacre since the Taliban took Kabul.

ExTrac researcher Abdul Sayed told AFP the attack was “challenging the Taliban claims of holding control on the country. If the Taliban can't protect Kandahar from an IS-K attack, how could it protect the rest of the country?”

The UN mission in Afghanistan tweeted: “The UN condemns latest atrocity targeting a religious institution and worshippers. Those responsible need to be held to account.”

The Taliban, which seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August after overthrowing the US-backed government, has its own history of persecuting Shias.

But the new Taliban-led administration has vowed to stabilise the country, and in the wake of the Kunduz attack promised to protect the Shia minority now living under its rule.

Shias are estimated to make up roughly 10 per cent of the Afghan population. Many of them are Hazara, an ethnic group that has been persecuted in Afghanistan for decades.

Comments (35)
Skeptic2
Oct 15, 2021 04:19pm
Is there a difference between the tactics of ISIS and Taliban? They are both brutal terrorists targeting innocents.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Oct 15, 2021 04:24pm
Taliban is being challenged in their own power base city of Khandahar. What’s Tainan going to do?
Reply Recommend 0
Vijay
Oct 15, 2021 04:27pm
Sad
Reply Recommend 0
Raveena
Oct 15, 2021 04:35pm
Afghanistan is still under the shackles...
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 15, 2021 04:37pm
RIP victims.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahed Amin
Oct 15, 2021 04:37pm
Don’t worry, everything is getting okay.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Oct 15, 2021 04:38pm
Kandahar is problem place
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Oct 15, 2021 04:53pm
Some animals can never be trained .
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Oct 15, 2021 04:53pm
Now the infighting continues.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 15, 2021 04:56pm
Now Taliban has to get their act together control ISIS or else lose ground.
Reply Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Oct 15, 2021 04:57pm
Black water seems to be getting blacker!
Reply Recommend 0
Ghulm Ali
Oct 15, 2021 04:58pm
Innocent lives being lost regularly, what good are these special forces if they only arrive after people are already dead ? Twice in a row, sad and sorry for the effected.
Reply Recommend 0
Jai
Oct 15, 2021 05:01pm
Imran khan still Lecturing !
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 15, 2021 05:13pm
And Taliban Khan wants the world to deal with these animals?
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Oct 15, 2021 05:15pm
Large sectarian targeted blasts but the Taliban are still the nice guys, per Imran.
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Oct 15, 2021 05:18pm
Never ending suffering of poor Afghans continues...
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Oct 15, 2021 05:21pm
The shackles have been discarded
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 15, 2021 05:22pm
Stop.shia massacare in Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 15, 2021 05:29pm
Blame India as well
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 15, 2021 05:46pm
Taliban should know how to handle this easily and do it quickly.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 15, 2021 06:01pm
Hazara's under attack from both Taliban and ISIS. Soon they will be wiped out of Afghanistan. This is what genocide looks like. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Oct 15, 2021 06:08pm
Insane people who targets a Holy Place.
Reply Recommend 0
ecarus
Oct 15, 2021 06:19pm
When will this carnage stop?
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 15, 2021 06:20pm
Blame India as usual
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 15, 2021 06:26pm
Keep away from mosques.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 15, 2021 06:42pm
Pakistan and China brought Taliban to power and are hence responsible for saving Shia and other minorities in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 15, 2021 06:43pm
A sad day.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Oct 15, 2021 06:44pm
Muslims killing more Muslims. Shame
Reply Recommend 0
Tom
Oct 15, 2021 06:55pm
Blame on india
Reply Recommend 0
audifan
Oct 15, 2021 06:59pm
Thought the Taliban said they could handle terrorist without outside help? So far they are doing a lousy job.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Oct 15, 2021 07:00pm
Every Friday we have this. Muslims killing Muslims. We can not even blame India for this.
Reply Recommend 0
Az
Oct 15, 2021 07:10pm
Neighbouring countries to form a coalition ASAP to fight this menace Daesh before this gets out of hand.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Oct 15, 2021 07:13pm
No one cares about Shias especially in Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Oct 15, 2021 07:27pm
Who lost credibility and future in Afg... India.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 15, 2021 07:45pm
Can we blame the west for this?
Reply Recommend 0

