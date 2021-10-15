NZ's Grant Bradburn resigns as Pakistan's high-performance coaching head

Former New Zealand cricketer Grant Bradburn has decided to step down from the role of Pakistan cricket's head of high-performance coaching "to pursue further coaching opportunities", it was announced on Friday.

During his three years with the PCB, Bradburn served Pakistan cricket as the national side’s fielding coach from September 2018 to June 2020, before taking on the development of coaching responsibilities.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve Pakistan, providing challenge and support, to drive the players, coaches and teams forward. I will leave PCB grateful for the wonderful opportunities and the experiences I have gained," he said in a statement.

Bradburn said he always felt safe and welcomed by people during his time in Pakistan.

“As a foreigner, I felt welcomed and valued by my present and former PCB colleagues, players, officials and the Pakistan public. I have always felt safe here, loved exploring this wonderful country and made many lifetime friends."

He underlined that his family "sacrificed a lot" in allowing him to serve Pakistan cricket.

The ex-cricketer said it was now time for him to prioritise family and move forward to the next coaching challenge.

The PCB's high-performance director, Nadeem Khan, praised the coach for his services, saying “Grant served Pakistan cricket with passion and dedication. He was always full of energy and ideas, a number of which he implemented following the restructuring of the National High Performance Centre."

Khan also wished Bradburn well in his future endeavours.