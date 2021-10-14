'More surgical strikes against Pakistan if it transgresses,' says Indian minister Amit Shah

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that India will carry out surgical strikes against Pakistan "if it transgresses", adding that the time for talks was over and it was now time to "reciprocate", Indian media reported on Thursday.

According to the Hindustan Times, the minister said that there used to be talks when India's border came under attack, but now New Delhi gives a befitting reply to terrorist attacks.

Shah made the comments while referring to the alleged surgical strike India had carried out in 2016, a claim that was rubbished by Pakistan.

"The surgical strike under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar was an important step. We sent out a message that no one can disturb India's borders. There was a time for talks, but now is the time to reciprocate," the report quoted Shah as saying.

According to India Today, Shah — who was addressing the foundation laying ceremony of a university in Goa's Dharbandora — also added: "The surgical strikes proved that we don't tolerate attacks. More will come if you transgress."

In 2016, at least two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed as Indian troops fired across the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian officials had claimed that surgical strikes were conducted by the Indian army on "terror launch pads along the LoC". However, the Pakistan Army had rubbished the claims and called it a "fabrication of the truth".

Similarly, on Feb 26, 2019, India had tried to launch a similar operation against Pakistan but had failed and two of its planes had been shot down by the Pakistan Air Force.

Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan, whose aircraft was downed inside Pakistani territory, was also captured but was later released by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a peace gesture.