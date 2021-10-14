Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 14, 2021

'More surgical strikes against Pakistan if it transgresses,' says Indian minister Amit Shah

Dawn.comPublished October 14, 2021 - Updated October 14, 2021 05:27pm
This file photo shows Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. — Reuters
This file photo shows Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. — Reuters

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that India will carry out surgical strikes against Pakistan "if it transgresses", adding that the time for talks was over and it was now time to "reciprocate", Indian media reported on Thursday.

According to the Hindustan Times, the minister said that there used to be talks when India's border came under attack, but now New Delhi gives a befitting reply to terrorist attacks.

Shah made the comments while referring to the alleged surgical strike India had carried out in 2016, a claim that was rubbished by Pakistan.

"The surgical strike under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar was an important step. We sent out a message that no one can disturb India's borders. There was a time for talks, but now is the time to reciprocate," the report quoted Shah as saying.

According to India Today, Shah — who was addressing the foundation laying ceremony of a university in Goa's Dharbandora — also added: "The surgical strikes proved that we don't tolerate attacks. More will come if you transgress."

In 2016, at least two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed as Indian troops fired across the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian officials had claimed that surgical strikes were conducted by the Indian army on "terror launch pads along the LoC". However, the Pakistan Army had rubbished the claims and called it a "fabrication of the truth".

Similarly, on Feb 26, 2019, India had tried to launch a similar operation against Pakistan but had failed and two of its planes had been shot down by the Pakistan Air Force.

Timeline: Events leading up to the Feb 2019 Pak-India aerial combat

Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan, whose aircraft was downed inside Pakistani territory, was also captured but was later released by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a peace gesture.

Pak India Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Game changing bombast
Updated 14 Oct 2021

Game changing bombast

The government has nothing more than an MoU to ‘seek a commitment’ to conduct a set of feasibility studies.
Apples & melons
14 Oct 2021

Apples & melons

Why compare prices at home with indices elsewhere?
System’s widening cracks
Updated 13 Oct 2021

System’s widening cracks

The weakening of the democratic process and worsening governance will further increase the imbalance.

Editorial

One big mess
14 Oct 2021

One big mess

At its core, the tension is the result of blurring of institutional boundaries witnessed since the PTI government came to power.
Tareen’s admission
Updated 14 Oct 2021

Tareen’s admission

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s estranged friend Jahangir Khan Tareen has finally confirmed what has long been alleged...
14 Oct 2021

Dengue outbreak

DENGUE cases continue to rise at an alarming rate in several cities of KP and Punjab. According to data provided by...
13 Oct 2021

Water-sharing row

SINDH’S rejection of the federal offer to revisit the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991 betrays the province’s...
Right and wrong
Updated 13 Oct 2021

Right and wrong

The TTP’s acts of terror should not be framed in a manner that may accord it an ounce of legitimacy.
13 Oct 2021

DNA evidence for rape

THE refusal by a sessions court in Karachi to consider DNA tests as evidence in the retrial of the Mazar-i-Quaid...