PIA suspends Kabul flights over 'unprofessional' aviation authorities

Tahir Khan | AFPPublished October 14, 2021 - Updated October 14, 2021 09:04pm
PIA spokesperson says flight operations in Kabul will remain suspended until further notice. — Photo: APP/File

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Kabul over the “unprofessional attitude” of Taliban authorities.

“Our flights frequently faced undue delays because of the unprofessional attitude of the Kabul aviation authorities,” Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the PIA spokesman told AFP.

The route will remain suspended until “the situation becomes conducive,” he added.

In a separate statement, the spokesperson emphasised the fact that the PIA had kept flying in and out of Kabul under "difficult circumstances" when others had ceased their operations.

He was referring to the part the PIA played in the mass evacuations following the Taliban's swift take over of Kabul in August, which created a rush among those stuck in the Afghan capital to get out amid a dearth of flights.

"The PIA evacuated around 3,000 people after the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan," said the PIA spokesperson, adding that among the people flown out of Kabul were officials of the United Nations, World Bank, the IMF, other global organisations as well as international journalists.

The spokesperson said that the PIA's captains and staff endangered their lives but still kept the evacuation process going.

But the airline said the flight operation was “not very lucrative financially” and it was only operating flights on “humanitarian grounds”.

“We would pay more than $400,000 as insurance premium which could only be possible if 300 passengers are available,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that his government will investigate reports regarding the alleged mistreatment of PIA officials and passengers by authorities at Kabul international airport.

“We will investigate reports of maltreatment and will rectify it. All companies and businesses are very important for us. We adopt a positive approach [towards] Pakistani businesses,” Mujahid, who is also the Taliban government’s deputy information minister, told Dawn.com in an audio message.

Taliban ask airlines to slash prices

The development comes as Afghanistan's Taliban government on Thursday asked the PIA and Afghan Kam Air to reduce fares on the Kabul-Islamabad route to previous levels or face a halt to their flight operations.

Both airlines have not yet started commercial flights and operate chartered flights with high fares.

A letter from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation asked the PIA and Kam Air to bring down the airfare for Kabul-Islamabad flights to the level that existed before the Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15.

The letter in Pashto and Dari languages was issued by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid and was also posted on the official Facebook page of the Afghan Aviation Ministry.

“Information has been conveyed to PIA and Kam Air private company to bring down the fare on the Kabul-Islamabad route to the level prior to the victory of the Islamic Emirate. If the airlines do not agree to this proposal their operations on the route will be stopped,” the letter said.

It asked passengers to contact the ministry in case of the prices of the tickets were not changed.

An Islamabad-based journalist, who returned from Kabul on Wednesday, told Dawn.com that she paid $2,700 ($1,200 for the flight to Kabul and $1,600 for the return flight) for PIA’s Islamabad-Kabul-Islamabad ticket.

Kam Air charges over Rs200,000 for return tickets, according to the airline's office in Islamabad. PIA argues it charges more because of high insurance rates.

Kam Air, which had announced the cancellation of its flights to Pakistan on Oct 9, resumed operations on Wednesday but the airline was unable to inform passengers on time and several missed the flight, according to a passenger who had reserved a seat but could not proceed to Kabul.

Kam Air had claimed that it had announced the cancellation of flights after Pakistan denied permission to it.

Pakistan has now made it mandatory for airlines to provide details of all passengers days before their departure from Kabul.

Additional input by Qazi Hassan

Comments (15)
Jai Mahakaal
Oct 14, 2021 06:19pm
PIA was charging more fare, when Talibaan confronted, PIA stopped operation. Brotherhood didn't work here.
HASMUKH PATEL
Oct 14, 2021 06:20pm
PIA flight suspended because security reason and IK want world recognized Taliban..
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 14, 2021 06:21pm
Better safe than sorry to save precious human lives.
Mehak Gulab
Oct 14, 2021 06:55pm
Reality bites... Years of primitive practices hard to reverse...
Ali
Oct 14, 2021 07:02pm
I am amazed we are still giving so much respect to Afghans.
M Shaking Sweating
Oct 14, 2021 07:07pm
But they have unshackled themselves
Veeran
Oct 14, 2021 07:13pm
Means Education & Training are necessary for Ground Staff of Airport. If PIA Widhraw then who else will go !!! On Table Discussion for Training programme necessary !!!
Haakim
Oct 14, 2021 07:17pm
What is cooking?.
Bala Nagaiah
Oct 14, 2021 07:34pm
Pakistan should be strict when dealing with Talibans.
Anis Motiwala
Oct 14, 2021 07:36pm
Looks like a subtle beginning of change of hearts in foreign policy.
Tman
Oct 14, 2021 07:42pm
That price is steep.
Aloo
Oct 14, 2021 07:51pm
Fare would be high for any airline to provide planes to transport on emergency bases but taliban being taliban won’t understand that
Shahid Mahmood
Oct 14, 2021 07:53pm
@HASMUKH PATEL, It is not the Taliban who are the cause of the security risk right now, it is ISIS.
AW
Oct 14, 2021 07:53pm
Charging $2,700 for a round trip ticket between islamabad and Kabul is criminal
PKMK8
Oct 14, 2021 08:01pm
Surprised to hear that PIA, a low rated airline, is charging 2 Lakhs for ISB to KBL round trip. DEL-LON return flight is half this price.
