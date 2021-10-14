Dawn Logo

PIA suspends flight operations in Kabul citing 'security reasons'

Qazi HassanPublished October 14, 2021 - Updated October 14, 2021 03:55pm
PIA spokesperson says flight operations in Kabul will remain suspended until further notice. — Photo: APP/File
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday said it has immediately suspended its operations in Kabul, Afghanistan citing "security reasons".

Abdullah Khan, the national carrier's spokesperson, confirmed the development, saying that Kabul operations of the airline will remain suspended until further notice.

The spokesperson emphasised the fact that the PIA had kept flying in and out of Kabul under "difficult circumstances" when all other airlines had ceased their operations.

He was referring to the part the PIA played in the mass evacuations following the Taliban's swift take over of Kabul in August, which created a rush among those stuck in the Afghan capital to get out amid a dearth of flights.

"The PIA evacuated around 3,000 people after the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan, said the PIA spokesperson, adding that among the people flown out of Kabul were officials of the United Nations, World Bank, the IMF, other global organisations as well as international journalists.

The spokesperson said that the PIA's captains and staff endangered their lives but still kept the evacuation process going.

