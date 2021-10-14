Dawn Logo

KSE-100 soars 769 points buoyed by cement sector

Talqeen ZubairiPublished October 14, 2021 - Updated October 14, 2021 02:16pm
A man speaks on his cellphone in this file photo as he watches share prices on a screen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi. — AFP/File
Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange soared on Thursday as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 769.37 points, or 1.78 per cent, during intra-day trading to reach 43,991.15 by 12:48pm.

Today's bull run comes a day after the market plunged on Wednesday, losing 661 points, as economic and political uncertainties weighed down investor sentiment.

Speaking to Dawn.com on today's rise, Alpha Beta Core chief executive Khurram Schehzad said the stock market had seen support at the 43,000 level, adding that fast recovery had been observed after several weeks of decline.

"Purchases at a good level in the cement sector have turned the market green. Hopefully, the notification will be issued for the DG ISI matter which will reduce the atmosphere of [political] confrontation and the market will begin to go up again."

Raza Jafri, head of equities at Intermarket Securities, also attributed the change in the market's direction to the cement sector. "Share prices are quite low in the cement sector which is why trading is being seen in it," he said.

Jafri said the market could take a new direction if it closed at more than 44,000 points. He also credited the support of financial institutions for the improvement in the market.

The market witnessed a declining trend on the first day of the week as investors reacted to the news of a global tax deal that sought to end safe tax havens. It also witnessed a bloodbath on Tuesday as investors remained cautious, this time over the delay in notifying the new chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Last week, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had announced that Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum had been appointed the new ISI chief. Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, formerly the ISI director general, was posted as the Peshawar corps commander.

However, despite the passage of days following the ISPR announcements, a notification confirming Lt Gen Anjum's appointment as the new DG ISI has not been issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Investors have also been concerned about the inflationary impact of high international oil prices as well as ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On Wednesday, the PSX ended the day in the red with the benchmark index shedding 661.3 points, or 1.51pc, to close at 43,221.78 points.

