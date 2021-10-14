Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 14, 2021

NAB offices stopped from processing white collar crime cases

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 14, 2021 - Updated October 14, 2021 07:35am
A file view of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Islamabad. — APP
A file view of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Islamabad. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written to all its regional bureaus to stop the process on all white collar crime cases until the law ministry interprets or elaborates on some crucial clauses of the newly promulgated NAB (second amendment) Ordinance 2021.

According to the letter, dated Oct 12, available with Dawn, all regional heads of the anti-graft watchdog were asked to provide comments and their input on the matter.

“Consequent upon promulgation of National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 dated 6th October 2021, NAB HQ is seeking guidance of the Ministry of Law & Justice regarding questions of interpretation and clarifications of some points. It is therefore, apprised that decision on all matters will be kept in abeyance till receipt of advice from the Ministry of Law & Justice,” the letter said.

“Regional bureaus are requested to provide comments/input on the subject if any at the earliest,” it added.

Under the ordinance many cases being investigated by NAB have to be referred to other relevant forums and courts and therefore following its promulgation, the regional bureaus have started receiving applications from the accused persons regarding transferring of their cases from NAB to other forums.

However, in pursuance of the ordinance, an accountability court Islamabad on Wednesday referred a case to a sessions court.

On Oct 6, President Dr Arif Alvi promulgated the National Accountability (Amendment-II) Ordinance (NAO) 2021 under Article 89 of the Constitution.

Under the said ordinance, Section 4 of the Ordinance 1999 had been amended, a press release said.

According to the ordinance, it will not apply to federal, provincial and local taxation/levies matters, and the decisions of the federal and provincial cabinets, whereas committees and subcommittees would not fall under the purview of the promulgated law.

The ordinance will not apply to the decisions of the Council of Common Interest (CCI), National Finance Commission (NFC), Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec), Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Further amendment was made to Section 5 of the Ordinance 1999.

Under the new ordinance, the president in consultation with the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) would establish accountability courts. The judge of the accountability court would be designated in consultation with the Supreme Court chief justice whose age should not exceed 68 years and his appointment would be made for a three-year term.

The president would have the authority to remove a judge of the accountability court, again in consultation with the CJP.

Section 6 of the Ordinance 1999 was also amended under which the president would appoint the NAB chairman in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition.

In case, there is no consensus on the appointment of a new NAB chairman, the matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee.

In that case, the National Assembly speaker would constitute a committee with equal representation from the treasury and opposition benches.

According to the ordinance, the term of the NAB chairman’s office will be of four years.

The ordinance further said the procedure for the removal of Supreme Court judges as envisaged in Article 209 of the Constitution would be applicable on the NAB chairman.

Besides, the bureau’s chief could be appointed for a period of another four years after completion of his or her term under the new amendment.

The incumbent (outgoing) chairman would perform his duties till his successor is appointed.

Section 31 DD was also added through the new amendment, under which no proceedings/investigations could be held against any board of the bank or financial institution without the approval of the State Bank of Pakistan governor.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Game changing bombast
Updated 14 Oct 2021

Game changing bombast

The government has nothing more than an MoU to ‘seek a commitment’ to conduct a set of feasibility studies.
Apples & melons
14 Oct 2021

Apples & melons

Why compare prices at home with indices elsewhere?
System’s widening cracks
Updated 13 Oct 2021

System’s widening cracks

The weakening of the democratic process and worsening governance will further increase the imbalance.

Editorial

One big mess
14 Oct 2021

One big mess

At its core, the tension is the result of blurring of institutional boundaries witnessed since the PTI government came to power.
14 Oct 2021

Tareen’s admission

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s estranged friend Jahangir Khan Tareen has finally confirmed what has long been alleged...
14 Oct 2021

Dengue outbreak

DENGUE cases continue to rise at an alarming rate in several cities of KP and Punjab. According to data provided by...
13 Oct 2021

Water-sharing row

SINDH’S rejection of the federal offer to revisit the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991 betrays the province’s...
Right and wrong
Updated 13 Oct 2021

Right and wrong

The TTP’s acts of terror should not be framed in a manner that may accord it an ounce of legitimacy.
13 Oct 2021

DNA evidence for rape

THE refusal by a sessions court in Karachi to consider DNA tests as evidence in the retrial of the Mazar-i-Quaid...