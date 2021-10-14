Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 14, 2021

Stocks tumble 661 points on political noise

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 14, 2021 - Updated October 14, 2021 08:22am

KARACHI: The Pak­istan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another bloodbath on Wednesday amid political noise, with the benchmark index shedding 661.30 points (1.51 per cent) to 43,221.78 points.

According to Topline Securities, the selling spree continued on the PSX as the market opened on a positive note and made an intraday high of 44,172 points (up 0.66pc). However, the controversy around the appointment of the top spy at the country’s premier intelligence agency caused selling pressure and led the index to close at 43,222 points.

Market participation decreased 12.3pc to 354.9 million shares on a day-on-day basis.

Sectors contributed negatively to the PSX’s performance included technology (184.51 points), cement (107.09 points), oil and gas exploration (65.86 points), banking (44.92 points), and food and personal care (39.2 points).

Stocks that contributed significantly to the traded volume included Hascol Petroleum (36.7m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (28.86m shares), TeleCard Ltd (17m shares), Ghani Global Holdings (16.6m shares) and TRG Pakistan Ltd (16.26m shares).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index included Allied Bank Ltd (16.40 points), Habib Bank Ltd (16.07 points), Hub Power Company (15.53 points), Fauji Fertiliser Company (5.67 points) and Faysal Bank Ltd (4.79 points).

Shares that contributed negatively included TRG Pakistan (110.31 points), Systems Ltd (63.43 points points), United Bank Ltd (41.29 points), Lucky Cement Ltd (28.12 points) and Engro Corporation (24.30 points).

As for the major corporate announcements, Engro Fertilisers Ltd posted quarterly earnings per share of Rs3.30, down 37.37pc from a year ago, along with a dividend per share of Rs3.50.

“Looking forward, investors are advised to stay cautious and build portfolio only on major dips across the board keeping a medium-term horizon in mind,” said a note by JS Global.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Oct 14, 2021 08:37am
What was feared all along about the Economy has finally come true with two quick plunges no doubt has given the PSX a severe nervous breakdown.Expect the Dollar to rise further and the Rupee to decline. Bad news.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Game changing bombast
Updated 14 Oct 2021

Game changing bombast

The government has nothing more than an MoU to ‘seek a commitment’ to conduct a set of feasibility studies.
Apples & melons
14 Oct 2021

Apples & melons

Why compare prices at home with indices elsewhere?
System’s widening cracks
Updated 13 Oct 2021

System’s widening cracks

The weakening of the democratic process and worsening governance will further increase the imbalance.

Editorial

One big mess
14 Oct 2021

One big mess

At its core, the tension is the result of blurring of institutional boundaries witnessed since the PTI government came to power.
14 Oct 2021

Tareen’s admission

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s estranged friend Jahangir Khan Tareen has finally confirmed what has long been alleged...
14 Oct 2021

Dengue outbreak

DENGUE cases continue to rise at an alarming rate in several cities of KP and Punjab. According to data provided by...
13 Oct 2021

Water-sharing row

SINDH’S rejection of the federal offer to revisit the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991 betrays the province’s...
Right and wrong
Updated 13 Oct 2021

Right and wrong

The TTP’s acts of terror should not be framed in a manner that may accord it an ounce of legitimacy.
13 Oct 2021

DNA evidence for rape

THE refusal by a sessions court in Karachi to consider DNA tests as evidence in the retrial of the Mazar-i-Quaid...