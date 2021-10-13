Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 13, 2021

Karachi court declares PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen proclaimed offender in sedition case

Naeem SahoutaraPublished October 13, 2021 - Updated October 13, 2021 10:29pm
This file photo shows Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen. — Photo by Sirajuddin/File
This file photo shows Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen. — Photo by Sirajuddin/File

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Wednesday declared Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen, MNA Mohsin Dawar and two others proclaimed offenders in a case related to sedition and the usage of provocative language against state institutions during a rally in Karachi.

Police had booked Pashteen and several of the party's leaders — including Dawar, MNA Ali Wazir, Muhammad Shafi and Hidayatullah Pashteen — for sedition, inciting the public to wage war against the state and using derogatory language against security forces at a rally held in Sohrab Goth on December 6, 2020.

During today's hearing, detained MNA Ali Wazir was produced before the court while the others appeared on bail. ATC-XII judge is conducting the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison.

At the outset of the hearing, the investigating officer submitted a report stating that efforts were made to arrest the absconding suspects — Pashteen, Dawar, Shafi Hidayatullah — in compliance with the court's directives but they could not be traced.

He added that the process of proclamation under the Section 87 (proclamation of person absconding) of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC) had been completed and there was no likelihood of the arrest of the suspects in the near future.

Meanwhile, the revenue officers of Karachi's Baldia and Saddar sub-divisions as well as the deputy commissioners of Peshawar and South Waziristan filed their reports regarding the process of attaching moveable or immovable properties owned by the four PTM leaders.

The revenue officers stated that the process to trace their properties, as required under Section 88 of the CrPC, had been completed during which it was discovered that none of them owned any property in Karachi, Peshawar and South Waziristan.

In light of the report submitted by the investigating officer, the judge ordered that the accused be declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

He directed the office to keep the case against the proclaimed offenders dormant till their arrest or surrender. The judge also took the reports of the revenue officers on record.

Earlier in June, the court had directed initiation of the process of proclamation and attachment of the suspects’ properties after the investigating officer had declared the four men as untraceable.

According to the prosecution, the PTM leaders had addressed a public gathering of around 2,000 participants at Sohrab Goth on December 6, 2020 in which they had allegedly incited the public against the state and used derogatory language against security forces.

Police had arrested Wazir in Peshawar in connection with the case on the request of the Sindh police and had flown him to Karachi.

Currently, Wazir is in judicial custody while 10 of his alleged accomplices — Javed Raheem, Sher Ayub Khan, Noorullah Tareen, Naimatullah alias Adil Shah, Ibrahim Khan, Muhammad Sher Khan, Baseerullah, Muhammad Tahir alias Qazi Tahir, Muhammad Sarwar and Ahsanullah — are on bail.

In the charge-sheet filed earlier, the investigating officer had mentioned that under the purview of the investigation, the nominated suspects were found to be involved in committing offences punishable under sections 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 121-A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable under Section 121), 124-A (sedition), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Art and friendship
13 Oct 2021

Art and friendship

Who has the rights to stories which are increasingly on display on social media?
Flashpoint: Taiwan
Updated 13 Oct 2021

Flashpoint: Taiwan

It’s impossible to separate the Taiwan issue from the convolutions of China-US ties.
Accountability clichés
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Accountability clichés

Politics determines corrupt practices and those who are to be held accountable cannot escape.

Editorial

13 Oct 2021

Water-sharing row

SINDH’S rejection of the federal offer to revisit the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991 betrays the province’s...
Right and wrong
Updated 13 Oct 2021

Right and wrong

The TTP’s acts of terror should not be framed in a manner that may accord it an ounce of legitimacy.
13 Oct 2021

DNA evidence for rape

THE refusal by a sessions court in Karachi to consider DNA tests as evidence in the retrial of the Mazar-i-Quaid...
Incomplete story
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Incomplete story

Dr Khan kept his discretion all these years after his confession, but he never accepted the charges.
12 Oct 2021

Looming water crisis

“WATER, water, everywhere/ Nor any drop to drink” goes one of the most well-known lines in English literature....
12 Oct 2021

Eliminating criminal gangs

THE cold-blooded murder of nine people by members of the notorious Indhar gang in Sadiqabad near Punjab’s border...