What would be your squad for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign?

If there is one thing Pakistan cricket fans can be certain of heading into major tournaments, it’s polarising squads.

If there is one thing Pakistan cricket fans can be certain of heading into major tournaments, it’s polarising squads.

Disappointments, last-gasp attempts to qualify or rare glories can come later, but it all begins with a squad no one can agree upon.

There are always a few picked out of turn, a few blue-eyed who get last-minute calls, a few deserving who get overlooked and a few others that are automatic choices.

What’s missing almost always is the fans’ say and a consensus.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021, Dawn.com is letting the fans decide who they wanted to send to the Middle East to recapture the title their beloved team won only once, back in 2009.

Of the entire talent pool, (only) a few pick themselves. We’ve skipped those. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi form the quintet whose selection is not up for question. The rest, on whom the jury remains out, are up for selection.

Note: Sohaib Maqsood was left out of the poll since he is out injured.