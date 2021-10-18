Dawn Logo

Email

What would be your squad for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign?

If there is one thing Pakistan cricket fans can be certain of heading into major tournaments, it’s polarising squads.
Zohaib Ahmed MajeedUpdated 19 Oct, 2021 04:03pm

If there is one thing Pakistan cricket fans can be certain of heading into major tournaments, it’s polarising squads.

Disappointments, last-gasp attempts to qualify or rare glories can come later, but it all begins with a squad no one can agree upon.

There are always a few picked out of turn, a few blue-eyed who get last-minute calls, a few deserving who get overlooked and a few others that are automatic choices.

What’s missing almost always is the fans’ say and a consensus.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021, Dawn.com is letting the fans decide who they wanted to send to the Middle East to recapture the title their beloved team won only once, back in 2009.

Of the entire talent pool, (only) a few pick themselves. We’ve skipped those. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi form the quintet whose selection is not up for question. The rest, on whom the jury remains out, are up for selection.

Note: Sohaib Maqsood was left out of the poll since he is out injured.

Comments (17) Closed
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 18, 2021 02:14pm
Hopefully, greenshirts will be the winner team against the most media hyped squad in the world next Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the world famous and historic Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
Recommend 0
Ijaz Haq
Oct 18, 2021 02:15pm
My list
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Oct 18, 2021 02:32pm
Why on earth has Iftikhar Ahmed not been picked for the world t20?
Recommend 0
sheharyar aslam
Oct 18, 2021 02:39pm
None
Recommend 0
Shaun
Oct 18, 2021 02:41pm
@ Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Correct "Hopefully"
Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Oct 18, 2021 02:48pm
1- Sharjeel 2-Fakhar 3- Babar 4- Rizwan 5- Malik 6- Hafeez 7- Imad 8- Shadab 9- Shaheen 10- Dhani 11- Haris Rauf/wahab
Recommend 0
S. Babu Seshachalam
Oct 18, 2021 02:51pm
WISH U ALL THE BEST BOTH TEAMS
Recommend 0
mudasir
Oct 18, 2021 03:18pm
my team
Recommend 0
mudasir
Oct 18, 2021 03:19pm
my team 4 world cup t20 2021
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 18, 2021 03:31pm
Prayers all to win.
Recommend 0
Ozman
Oct 18, 2021 03:37pm
Half of the players mentioned above, aren't even selected to play in the event...
Recommend 0
Picachu
Oct 18, 2021 04:43pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Hope you have a spare TV set ready.
Recommend 0
Haroon Imtiaz
Oct 18, 2021 04:57pm
Sharjeel Khan should be included to boost power hitting.
Recommend 0
Shahzad Saleem
Oct 18, 2021 05:18pm
Good to Go Good Luck
Recommend 0
Adnan
Oct 18, 2021 06:27pm
Selectors have done a good job. Couldn't have selected a better team.
Recommend 0
Jibran Khan
Oct 18, 2021 06:37pm
Team is all good except for Faheem ashraf or Ruman Raees instead if haris rauf.
Recommend 0
Engr. Shahid Ali
Oct 18, 2021 07:52pm
Hope that our bestie greenshirt defeat each and everyone in the incoming T20 worldcup....
Recommend 0
Dawn Logo

Copyright © 2021

Scribe Publishing Platform