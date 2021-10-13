Top Iranian military commander arrives

ISLAMABAD: Chief of General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

Lt Gen Saqib Mehmood Malik, chief of logistics staff of Pakistan Army, received him at the airport.

General Bagheri is leading a high-ranking military delegation.

The top Iranian commander will meet Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and other senior military officials before travelling to Karachi in the second leg of his Pakistan tour where he will visit military and naval installations.

The two sides, during the visit, would hold talks on border security, regional stability and counter-terrorism cooperation. It is expected that the visit would lead to expansion of defence ties.

Iranian official newswire IRNA said the visit expresses the joint resolve of Iranian and Pakistani military officials to further enhance bilateral cooperation, develop security at the common borders, contribute to regional stability, forge a common vision for peace and stability in Afghanistan, consult on issues of the Islamic world and fight against terrorism.

