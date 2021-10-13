Dawn Logo

Top Iranian military commander arrives in Pakistan

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 13, 2021 - Updated October 13, 2021 10:08am
This file photo shows Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri during a meeting in Tehran. — Photo via ISPR/File
ISLAMABAD: Chief of General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

Lt Gen Saqib Mehmood Malik, chief of logistics staff of Pakistan Army, received him at the airport.

General Bagheri is leading a high-ranking military delegation.

The top Iranian commander will meet Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and other senior military officials before travelling to Karachi in the second leg of his Pakistan tour where he will visit military and naval installations.

The two sides, during the visit, would hold talks on border security, regional stability and counter-terrorism cooperation. It is expected that the visit would lead to expansion of defence ties.

Iranian official newswire IRNA said the visit expresses the joint resolve of Iranian and Pakistani military officials to further enhance bilateral cooperation, develop security at the common borders, contribute to regional stability, forge a common vision for peace and stability in Afghanistan, consult on issues of the Islamic world and fight against terrorism.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2021

Comments (4)
dAANISH
Oct 13, 2021 08:56am
Can any one trust Iran, an Indian front man
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Oct 13, 2021 09:32am
It is quickly becoming an end game for Modi/India. It is time for an end to Indian Union, so that region can live in peace specially China and Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Raza
Oct 13, 2021 09:33am
@dAANISH, Iran is actually the most trusted partner and brothern neighbour country of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Oct 13, 2021 09:35am
Pakistan must resolve minor differences with Iran, and establish good relations.
Reply Recommend 0

