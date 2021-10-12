Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 13, 2021

Govt decides to convene NA, Senate sessions on Oct 14 for 'important legislation'

Nadir GuramaniPublished October 12, 2021 - Updated October 12, 2021 11:29pm
The NA and Senate sessions will take place on Thursday evening. — White Star/File
The NA and Senate sessions will take place on Thursday evening. — White Star/File

The government on Tuesday decided to summon sessions of both houses of the parliament on Thursday (October 14).

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said the Senate session will begin at 4pm, while the National Assembly session will commence at 5pm on Thursday.

He said a summary for convening the sessions had been sent to the president by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Earlier, Awan held back-to-back meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to consult them regarding calling the parliamentary sessions.

During the sessions, "important legislation concerning national affairs will be completed", Awan said in a statement.

While Awan did not specify the legislation which will be taken up, the issues that have been high on the government's legislative agenda are electoral reforms, including the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and I-voting facility for overseas Pakistanis, and an ordinance concerning the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Last week, while vowing to challenge the newly introduced NAB Ordinance at every forum “with full force”, the opposition had submitted a requisition notice to the National Assembly Secretariat for convening the session of the lower house of the parliament to discuss the issue of the extension in the tenure of NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal through the controversial ordinance.

Signed by 156 opposition members, the requisition notice was submitted under Clause 3 of Article 54 of the Constitution under which NA Speaker Asad Qaiser is bound to call the session within 14 days i.e. by Oct 22.

The opposition submitted the notice on the day Awan, after his meeting with the speaker, announced that the government had already decided to call the regular session of the National Assembly on Oct 22.

Last month, Speaker Qaiser had referred seven bills, including two controversial electoral reforms bills and one to provide the right of appeal to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, to the joint sitting of parliament after approval of the motions by the house amid the opposition’s boycott.

The seven bills had been passed by the National Assembly but could not sail through the opposition-dominated Senate within the stipulated 90-day period. The government, which enjoys a majority if the two houses combine together, now intends to get the bills passed from the joint sitting of parliament under Article 70 of the Constitution.

Thursday's sessions also come as the federal capital has in recent days been gripped with feverish speculation about the delay in issuing a notification for the appointment of the incoming Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmad Anjum by the Prime Minister's Office.

Although Lt Gen Anjum's name as the new ISI chief was announced by the military's media affairs wing last week, no notification confirming his announcement has so far been issued. However, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday sought to put the speculation to rest, saying the matter would be finalised through set legal means.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

No more business as usual
Updated 12 Oct 2021

No more business as usual

One needs to assess a truer reality by seeing how Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather was and is still perceived by the same critics.
Child beggars
12 Oct 2021

Child beggars

There’s no visible change in the number of young beggars.
Unstable neighbour
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Unstable neighbour

Afghanistan has faced one of the most devastating conflicts of our time, and Pakistan has suffered by becoming a crisis state.
Time of peril
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Time of peril

A compelling new book chronicles the dramatic events that almost pushed America over the edge.

Editorial

Incomplete story
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Incomplete story

Dr Khan kept his discretion all these years after his confession, but he never accepted the charges.
12 Oct 2021

Looming water crisis

“WATER, water, everywhere/ Nor any drop to drink” goes one of the most well-known lines in English literature....
12 Oct 2021

Eliminating criminal gangs

THE cold-blooded murder of nine people by members of the notorious Indhar gang in Sadiqabad near Punjab’s border...
11 Oct 2021

Nobel for journalists

FOR two investigative journalists to have to won the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 is not only an unprecedented accolade; ...
The IS-K threat
Updated 11 Oct 2021

The IS-K threat

It is time for regional countries to coordinate and collate intelligence gathering to address the threat before it is too late.
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Crisis in Baloch politics

Unless politicians are given a free hand to handle their disputes, Balochistan will continue to be rocked by periodic crises.