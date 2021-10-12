Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 12, 2021

EU announces 1bn euro aid package for Afghanistan

AFPPublished October 12, 2021 - Updated October 12, 2021 07:01pm
In this file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a debate on "The State of the European Union" at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a debate on "The State of the European Union" at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. — Reuters/File

The European Union (EU) on Tuesday pledged a one billion euro aid package for Afghanistan “to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse”, the bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

The money adds 250 million euros to a 300m euro sum the EU previously announced for urgent humanitarian needs, with the remainder going to Afghanistan's neighbouring countries taking in Afghans fleeing Taliban rule, a statement said.

Von der Leyen made the pledge at a virtual G20 summit hosted by Italy, dedicated to discussing the humanitarian and security situation in Afghanistan.

Her statement stressed that the EU funds are “direct support” for Afghans and would be channelled to international organisations working on the ground, not to the Taliban's interim government which Brussels does not recognise.

Meanwhile, EU development aid — different from humanitarian aid — remains frozen.

“We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socioeconomic collapse in Afghanistan. We need to do it fast,” von der Leyen said, observing that winter was approaching.

“We have been clear about our conditions for any engagement with the Afghan authorities, including on the respect of human rights. So far, the reports speak for themselves. But the Afghan people should not pay the price of the Taliban's actions,” she said.

EU countries are wary at the prospect of a surge of Afghan asylum seekers trying to enter the bloc, as happened in 2015 with Syrians fleeing their war.

Brussels' calculation is that donating money to help stabilise Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and help out countries between it and Europe could stem any flow.

Von der Leyen has said EU countries — especially those that participated in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's mission that hastily decamped in August as the Taliban swept to power — have a “moral duty” to help Afghans.

The one billion euro aid package announced will boost spending in the health sector in Afghanistan. In the neighbouring countries, it will go to help with migration management and promote cooperation in fighting terrorism, crime and migrant smuggling.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Oct 12, 2021 06:56pm
Shameless they call it "aid" when the west destroyed their country and owes them $10 billion.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 12, 2021 06:57pm
What about Some to Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 12, 2021 06:59pm
Grabbing the poor nation's $10 billion and releasing peanuts is another level hypocrisy only the west can pull off.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 12, 2021 06:59pm
Too little and too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Oct 12, 2021 07:00pm
Funds would be channeled to western NGOs so that they could safely travel back to West
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Oct 12, 2021 07:04pm
Let's see who matches CHINA or RUSSIA
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 12, 2021 07:06pm
USA has on its hands the blood of every innocent child, woman and man that died and suffered in last 20 years, and will now die and suffer more because the great USA is thinking blackmail.
Reply Recommend 0
Madaiyan
Oct 12, 2021 07:06pm
Pakistan will get some share from the friends! enJoy!
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 12, 2021 07:08pm
Wait and see how much of it ends up in someone's suitcase as he flies abroad, under US Visa program!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 12, 2021 07:08pm
"Brussels' calculation is that donating money to help stabilise Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and help out countries between it and Europe could stem any flow (of refugees)." Even animals are less selfish.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 12, 2021 07:11pm
EU is very humane, even though taliban follow contrary social , religious and political principles than them and daily defy them they still feel the need to help afghans as fellow human beings, where are our rich Muslim brothers UAE, Turkey, Saudi,Qatar the leaders of Islamic world. Sad.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

No more business as usual
Updated 12 Oct 2021

No more business as usual

One needs to assess a truer reality by seeing how Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather was and is still perceived by the same critics.
Child beggars
12 Oct 2021

Child beggars

There’s no visible change in the number of young beggars.
Unstable neighbour
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Unstable neighbour

Afghanistan has faced one of the most devastating conflicts of our time, and Pakistan has suffered by becoming a crisis state.
Time of peril
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Time of peril

A compelling new book chronicles the dramatic events that almost pushed America over the edge.

Editorial

Incomplete story
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Incomplete story

Dr Khan kept his discretion all these years after his confession, but he never accepted the charges.
12 Oct 2021

Looming water crisis

“WATER, water, everywhere/ Nor any drop to drink” goes one of the most well-known lines in English literature....
12 Oct 2021

Eliminating criminal gangs

THE cold-blooded murder of nine people by members of the notorious Indhar gang in Sadiqabad near Punjab’s border...
11 Oct 2021

Nobel for journalists

FOR two investigative journalists to have to won the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 is not only an unprecedented accolade; ...
The IS-K threat
Updated 11 Oct 2021

The IS-K threat

It is time for regional countries to coordinate and collate intelligence gathering to address the threat before it is too late.
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Crisis in Baloch politics

Unless politicians are given a free hand to handle their disputes, Balochistan will continue to be rocked by periodic crises.