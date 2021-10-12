Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 12, 2021

SC remands Saad Rizvi's detention case back to LHC for two-member special bench to decide

Rana BilalPublished October 12, 2021 - Updated October 12, 2021 03:01pm
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. — Photo courtesy Facebook
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. — Photo courtesy Facebook

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday remanded the matter of Saad Hussain Rizvi's release, chief of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), to the Lahore High Court (LHC) for a two-member special bench to decide after hearing arguments from both sides.

The Punjab government had approached the SC on Monday, challenging an October 1 LHC decision whereby Rizvi's detention was set aside and declared illegal in response to a plea filed by Rizvi's uncle against his continued incarceration.

The provincial government had argued in its petition that legal requirements were not met in the LHC's direction, paving the way for the TLP chief's release. Additionally, it said there were reports by intelligence agencies that Rizvi's continued detention was necessary to prevent workers of the proscribed organisation to create a law and order situation.

In Tuesday's (today) hearing, conducted by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, the government's lawyer argued that 12 people including three police officers had lost their lives in the violence during the TLP protests in April.

He added that the LHC review board had not extended Rizvi's detention.

Justice Ahsan questioned the government lawyer on whether a gazette notification of detention had been issued according to the anti-terrorism provisions to which he was told that it had been.

Advocate Burhan Moazzam Malik, counsel for Rizvi's uncle, argued that "the government does not have the authority to extend detention after 90 days."

Justice Naqvi opined that "maybe the case was not handled properly by both parties".

"You [at least] admit that the events in the past happened (violence in TLP protests)?" he questioned.

Malik responded that Rizvi was in jail before the riots started. "Saad Rizvi has been in jail for six months without any reason," he said.

The SC bench noted that no injustice will be allowed to happen with anyone and remanded the matter to the LHC for a two-judge special bench to decide after hearing the case.

Rizvi's continuing detention

After the LHC decision on Oct 1, the Lahore deputy commissioner had issued orders for Rizvi's release, citing the LHC judgement. The orders have, however, yet to be complied with and Rizvi remains in custody.

In addition, the DC's order had referred to two earlier decisions taken by the federal review board of the SC with regards to Rizvi's detention.

On July 2, a review board of the LHC had rejected the Punjab Home Department's request to extend Rizvi's detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, 1960. It had released its detailed order in the case on July 8, observing that Rizvi should be "released forthwith" if he was not required in any other case.

Subsequently, Rizvi's uncle had filed a petition calling for the annulment of his “illegal detention” and claiming that there was no proof on record against him.

Rizvi's detention was supposed to end on July 10 in light of the review board's decision. However, the deputy commissioner of Lahore issued a fresh notification under Section 11-EEE (Powers to arrest and detain suspected persons) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and detained Rizvi for 90 days.

Ameer Hussain (Rizvi's uncle) subsequently filed another petition on Aug 2 with the LHC, claiming that the government had extended Rizvi's detention with "mala fide intention". The petitioner said the government had implicated Rizvi in 14 criminal cases after detaining him.

He asked the court to declare the act of the government illegal and order his nephew's release. The court had on Aug 17 sought replies from the authorities on the plea before declaring his detention illegal in a subsequent hearing at the start of this month.

Rizvi was detained by police under the MPO ordinance on April 12 over charges that he had incited his followers to take the law into their hands as, according to him, the government had reneged on its promise to expel the French ambassador.

The party had been pressing the government for the expulsion of the French envoy to Pakistan ever since blasphemous caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) were published in France and their publication was supported by the French president.

Rizvi's arrest and TLP protests

In November 2020, an agreement was reached between the TLP and the government — after the party held protests in the capital led by its then chief and Saad's father, Khadim Rizvi — to involve the parliament in order to decide the matter of the French ambassador's expulsion in three months.

As the February 16 deadline neared, the government had expressed its inability to implement the agreement and had sought more time. The TLP had then agreed to delay its protest by two-and-a-half months to April 20.

A week before the deadline, Rizvi, in a video message, had asked TLP workers to be ready to launch a long march if the government failed to meet the deadline. The move had prompted the government to arrest him on April 12.

Police had swooped in on Rizvi at around 2pm on Wahdat Road in Lahore where he had gone to attend a funeral. Outraged, the TLP had issued a call for countrywide protests.

The next day, police registered a first information report against the TLP chief under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Within the next few hours, protesters took to the streets in Lahore and blocked the Grand Trunk Road at a number of points.

The government had subsequently banned the TLP following the violent protests and sit-ins it staged across the country.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hasan
Oct 12, 2021 03:09pm
Nawaz Sharif and Zardari are free and an innocent is in jail. Welcome to Madina Ki Riasat.
Reply Recommend 0
sameer
Oct 12, 2021 03:34pm
Bilawal , Hamza shhabaz , junaid are ladla of govt
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 12, 2021 03:35pm
Lock up the DC. Don't release Rizvi.
Reply Recommend 0
Have mercy on Pakistan
Oct 12, 2021 03:37pm
Thid chap and his late father must feel used and discarded. No wonder imran fears him
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 12, 2021 03:52pm
@Hasan, money buys everything in this world. Including justice.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

No more business as usual
Updated 12 Oct 2021

No more business as usual

One needs to assess a truer reality by seeing how Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather was and is still perceived by the same critics.
Child beggars
12 Oct 2021

Child beggars

There’s no visible change in the number of young beggars.
Unstable neighbour
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Unstable neighbour

Afghanistan has faced one of the most devastating conflicts of our time, and Pakistan has suffered by becoming a crisis state.
Time of peril
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Time of peril

A compelling new book chronicles the dramatic events that almost pushed America over the edge.

Editorial

Incomplete story
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Incomplete story

Dr Khan kept his discretion all these years after his confession, but he never accepted the charges.
12 Oct 2021

Looming water crisis

“WATER, water, everywhere/ Nor any drop to drink” goes one of the most well-known lines in English literature....
12 Oct 2021

Eliminating criminal gangs

THE cold-blooded murder of nine people by members of the notorious Indhar gang in Sadiqabad near Punjab’s border...
11 Oct 2021

Nobel for journalists

FOR two investigative journalists to have to won the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 is not only an unprecedented accolade; ...
The IS-K threat
Updated 11 Oct 2021

The IS-K threat

It is time for regional countries to coordinate and collate intelligence gathering to address the threat before it is too late.
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Crisis in Baloch politics

Unless politicians are given a free hand to handle their disputes, Balochistan will continue to be rocked by periodic crises.