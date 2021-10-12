Dawn Logo

Faulty submarine cable that caused internet disruption in Pakistan repaired: PTA

Dawn.comPublished October 12, 2021 - Updated October 12, 2021 12:12pm
An internet cable is seen at a server room in this picture illustration. — Reuters/File
Internet users faced disruptions in parts of the country on Monday as a submarine cable developed a fault near Fujairah, UAE, according to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The PTA said some users might have faced degradation in services due to the fault, adding that "the faulty cable segment has been repaired and work is underway to make the services fully functional."

The authority said it was monitoring the situation and would continue to update on it.

The 25,000-kilometre-long submarine cable system, better known as AAE-1, linking Asia, Africa and Europe had started operations in 2017.

A map of the India-Middle East-Western Europe (IMEWE) submarine cable system which links Pakistan and India with Europe across several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Libya and Italy. — File/Dawn
China United Network Communications Group, a key participant in the cable project, had accelerated steps to build internet infrastructure for countries and regions participating in the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative.

The cable system connects Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan, India, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Greece, Italy and France.

The AAE-1 is the world's largest submarine cable system built in more than a decade.

It can provide the lowest latency express internet route among dozens of countries and regions across Asia and Europe, China Unicom said in a statement. It did not disclose the specific investment in the project.

