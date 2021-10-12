Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 12, 2021

Afghan Taliban minister wants good relations, needs more time on girls' education

ReutersPublished October 12, 2021 - Updated October 12, 2021 11:49am
Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks at the Doha Institute, in Doha, Qatar, Oct 1. — Reuters
Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks at the Doha Institute, in Doha, Qatar, Oct 1. — Reuters

Afghanistan's foreign minister appealed to the world for good relations on Monday but avoided making firm commitments on girls' education despite international demands to allow all Afghan children to go back to school.

Almost two months after the former Western-backed government collapsed and insurgent forces swept into Kabul, the new Taliban administration has pushed to build relations with other countries to help stave off a catastrophic economic crisis.

"The international community need to start cooperating with us," acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at an event organised by the Centre for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. "With this, we will be able to stop insecurity and at the same time with this, we will be able to engage positively with the world."

But the Taliban have so far refused to give ground on allowing girls to return to high school, one of the key demands of the international community after a decision last month that schools above the sixth grade would only reopen for boys.

Muttaqi said the Taliban's Islamic Emirate government was moving carefully but had only been in power for a few weeks and could not be expected to complete reforms the international community had not been able to implement in 20 years.

"They had a lot of financial resources and they had a strong international backing and support but at the same time you are asking us to do all the reforms in two months?" he said.

The new administration has come under sustained criticism for its approach to girls' education, considered one of the limited number of unambiguously positive gains from the West's two decades of involvement in Afghanistan.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the Taliban had broken promises on guaranteeing rights for women and girls and there was no way the economy could be fixed if women were barred from work.

Muttaqi repeated calls for the United States to lift a block on more than $9 billion of Afghan central bank reserves held outside the country but said the government had revenues of its own from taxes, customs tariffs and agriculture if the funds remain frozen.

He said Taliban forces had full control of the country and were able to control the threat from the militant Islamic State (IS) group which has claimed a series of deadly attacks in recent weeks, including last week's bombing at a Shia mosque in the northern city of Kunduz.

"The Daesh issue has been controlled by the Islamic Emirate very well so far," he said using a derogatory term for the radical Sunni group but adding that international pressure on the government was helping IS' morale.

"Instead of pressure, the world should cooperate with us."

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Oct 12, 2021 11:53am
Solid response. The gap is reducing day by day. Haters getting nervous.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

No more business as usual
Updated 12 Oct 2021

No more business as usual

One needs to assess a truer reality by seeing how Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather was and is still perceived by the same critics.
Child beggars
12 Oct 2021

Child beggars

There’s no visible change in the number of young beggars.
Unstable neighbour
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Unstable neighbour

Afghanistan has faced one of the most devastating conflicts of our time, and Pakistan has suffered by becoming a crisis state.
Time of peril
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Time of peril

A compelling new book chronicles the dramatic events that almost pushed America over the edge.

Editorial

Incomplete story
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Incomplete story

Dr Khan kept his discretion all these years after his confession, but he never accepted the charges.
12 Oct 2021

Looming water crisis

“WATER, water, everywhere/ Nor any drop to drink” goes one of the most well-known lines in English literature....
12 Oct 2021

Eliminating criminal gangs

THE cold-blooded murder of nine people by members of the notorious Indhar gang in Sadiqabad near Punjab’s border...
11 Oct 2021

Nobel for journalists

FOR two investigative journalists to have to won the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 is not only an unprecedented accolade; ...
The IS-K threat
Updated 11 Oct 2021

The IS-K threat

It is time for regional countries to coordinate and collate intelligence gathering to address the threat before it is too late.
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Crisis in Baloch politics

Unless politicians are given a free hand to handle their disputes, Balochistan will continue to be rocked by periodic crises.