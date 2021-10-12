Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 12, 2021

5 Indian soldiers among 7 killed in occupied Kashmir

AgenciesPublished October 12, 2021 - Updated October 12, 2021 10:06am
A SECURITY man checks the bag of a pedestrian along a street in Srinagar on Monday.—AFP
A SECURITY man checks the bag of a pedestrian along a street in Srinagar on Monday.—AFP

SRINAGAR: At least five Indian soldiers and two armed men were killed on Monday in a series of gun battles in India-occupied Kashmir, where security forces have stepped up operations after several civilian killings in recent days.

In the deadliest incident for Indian forces in the Himalayan region this year, a military spokesman said four soldiers and one officer died in a shootout.

“They were moved to a nearby medical facility but succumbed to their injuries,” spokesman Lt Col Davinder Anand said.

“The operation is ongoing,” he added.

The Muslim-majority disputed region has been on the edge since the killing of three Hindus and a Sikh, including two teachers, last week which triggered a crackdown by Indian authorities.

Nearly 650 suspects have been picked up

In the northern part of the region, security forces shot dead a man and claimed the deceased was from The Resistance Front (TRF). The deceased was a suspect allegedly involved in the killing of a civilian driver and security forces had been looking for him after arresting four of his associates on Sunday, police chief Vijay Kumar claimed.

“He was shot dead this morning,” Kumar said.

In a separate incident, another armed man was killed in a gun battle in south Kashmir, added Kumar.

The shootings were the deadliest attack on military forces in the area since a ceasefire along the LoC announced in February.

Tensions have flared further in recent weeks with a spate of shootings of civilians in the area, with seven killed last week alone in attacks claimed by a new group against Indian occupation.

Some 650 residents suspected to have links with banned religious and armed groups have been detained following the shootings, a police source said.

“No stone will be left unturned to find the killers,” the senior police officer said.

Authorities say at least 29 civilians — including workers from pro-India political parties — have been shot dead in the disputed region this year, one of them by Indian forces.

The relatively new group, The Resistance Front, claimed responsibility for the seven killings and accused those killed of working for occupier mercenary forces and occupier stooges.

The statements, issued only in English, were circulated in numerous WhatsApp groups and could not be independently verified.

One of the two men killed on Monday was suspected of being involved, authorities said. His family told reporters that Indian soldiers picked him up on Sunday and then shot him while in their custody.

On Saturday, Human Rights Watch called for the perpetrators as well as Indian forces accused of abuses including harassment, torture and extrajudicial killings to be held accountable.

“Kashmiris are caught in unending violence from attacks by militants and abuses by government authorities and security forces,” HRW’s South Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2021

Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
pakpro
Oct 12, 2021 10:22am
Taliban have arrived
Reply Recommend 0
Multivitamin
Oct 12, 2021 10:42am
Dramatization continues. Time for India and Pakistan to grow up and settle this case planted by British crown.
Reply Recommend 0
High flier
Oct 12, 2021 10:48am
Free IOK is the only solution.
Reply Recommend 0
Timur
Oct 12, 2021 10:54am
Terrorist will be hunted down
Reply Recommend 0
Amar
Oct 12, 2021 11:03am
It's Modi's govt., every terrorist will be hunted down, their handlers will be inflicted with heavy losses, have a patience.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalistani
Oct 12, 2021 11:04am
Poor Sikh brothers dying for livelihood,farm protests,politician convoys,drug addiction
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 12, 2021 11:17am
RIP brave Indian souls
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

No more business as usual
Updated 12 Oct 2021

No more business as usual

One needs to assess a truer reality by seeing how Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather was and is still perceived by the same critics.
Child beggars
12 Oct 2021

Child beggars

There’s no visible change in the number of young beggars.
Unstable neighbour
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Unstable neighbour

Afghanistan has faced one of the most devastating conflicts of our time, and Pakistan has suffered by becoming a crisis state.
Time of peril
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Time of peril

A compelling new book chronicles the dramatic events that almost pushed America over the edge.

Editorial

Incomplete story
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Incomplete story

Dr Khan kept his discretion all these years after his confession, but he never accepted the charges.
12 Oct 2021

Looming water crisis

“WATER, water, everywhere/ Nor any drop to drink” goes one of the most well-known lines in English literature....
12 Oct 2021

Eliminating criminal gangs

THE cold-blooded murder of nine people by members of the notorious Indhar gang in Sadiqabad near Punjab’s border...
11 Oct 2021

Nobel for journalists

FOR two investigative journalists to have to won the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 is not only an unprecedented accolade; ...
The IS-K threat
Updated 11 Oct 2021

The IS-K threat

It is time for regional countries to coordinate and collate intelligence gathering to address the threat before it is too late.
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Crisis in Baloch politics

Unless politicians are given a free hand to handle their disputes, Balochistan will continue to be rocked by periodic crises.