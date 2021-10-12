Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 12, 2021

Meeting about appointment of ISI chief soon

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 12, 2021 - Updated October 12, 2021 07:56am
New ISI chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum. — Photo courtesy: ISPR
New ISI chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum. — Photo courtesy: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The confusion over the delayed notification for the appointment of the new DG ISI may get resolved shortly as a meeting between the top civil and military leadership is expected to take place imminently.

The federal capital has in recent days been gripped with feverish speculation about the delay in the Prime Minister Office in issuing a notification for the appointment of the incoming DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmad Anjum.

The government has so far maintained silence on the issue.

However according to sources, the top leadership has decided to sit together and reach a decision so that the uncertainty revolving around the situation can be resolved. It is not clear if the differences have narrowed and what could be the final decision.

On Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, when asked at a media interaction about the issue, had uncharacteristically refused to give a clear answer and said that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was authorised to speak on “civil-military” issues.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brownman
Oct 12, 2021 08:23am
Pakistan needs to hold elections immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 12, 2021 08:44am
Tick-tock, tick-tock...
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 12, 2021 08:57am
@Brownman, ISI head is not an elected position. US Pakistan Canada UK Germany Israel all have almost 50:50 election outcomes - by your approach they must all hold elections soon. Wait for the usual election cycles.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

No more business as usual
12 Oct 2021

No more business as usual

Critics then were not different from the supporters of the business houses that control India’s plutocracy today.
Child beggars
12 Oct 2021

Child beggars

There’s no visible change in the number of young beggars.
Unstable neighbour
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Unstable neighbour

Afghanistan has faced one of the most devastating conflicts of our time, and Pakistan has suffered by becoming a crisis state.
Time of peril
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Time of peril

A compelling new book chronicles the dramatic events that almost pushed America over the edge.

Editorial

Incomplete story
Updated 12 Oct 2021

Incomplete story

Dr Khan kept his discretion all these years after his confession, but he never accepted the charges.
12 Oct 2021

Looming water crisis

“WATER, water, everywhere/ Nor any drop to drink” goes one of the most well-known lines in English literature....
12 Oct 2021

Eliminating criminal gangs

THE cold-blooded murder of nine people by members of the notorious Indhar gang in Sadiqabad near Punjab’s border...
11 Oct 2021

Nobel for journalists

FOR two investigative journalists to have to won the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 is not only an unprecedented accolade; ...
The IS-K threat
Updated 11 Oct 2021

The IS-K threat

It is time for regional countries to coordinate and collate intelligence gathering to address the threat before it is too late.
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Crisis in Baloch politics

Unless politicians are given a free hand to handle their disputes, Balochistan will continue to be rocked by periodic crises.