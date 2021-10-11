Dawn Logo

Police claim busting gang involved in sale of stolen cars on OLX in Karachi

Imtiaz AliPublished October 11, 2021 - Updated October 11, 2021 09:27pm
Police claimed to have recovered one car from the suspects' custody. — Dawn/File
The Anti-Vehicles Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in the selling of snatched or stolen vehicles on online marketplace OLX.

Acting on a tip-off, AVLC personnel trapped and arrested a gang of three people operating in DHA Karachi, said AVLC Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bashir Ahmed.

Police claimed to have recovered one car from their custody. “The suspects tampered with the stolen car and were trying to sell it online on OLX," SSP Ahmed told Dawn.com.

The held suspects were identified as Saeedullah, Daniyal Anwer and Ehsanullah.

The development comes two days after the AVLC claimed to have arrested an alleged ringleader of a gang involved in snatching SUVs in the metropolis.

SSP Ahmed said at the time: “The ringleader of ‘Bhayo group’, Ali Hasan Bhayo, was arrested in a raid in the city. He was involved in snatching of dozens of [Toyota Hilux] Revo vehicles.”

He said a Revo snatched from district Central, one jammer, one pistol and one hand-grenade was recovered from the custody of the held suspect.

“He has made several disclosures and we are working on the leads,” the SSP said, adding that the gang of carjackers used to come to the city and roamed in cars to find an opportunity to snatch the vehicle of their choice. They also used jamming devices to block the signals of car trackers.

The SSP said raids were being conducted for the arrest of his accomplices and recovery of more vehicles.

M. Emad
Oct 11, 2021 09:56pm
Pakistani stolen cars, motorbikes and trucks are for sale in Afghanistan.
