Karachi police arrest two 'most-wanted' suspects

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two suspects near Karachi's Paposh Nagar graveyard on charges of renting weapons from the City Courts' malkhana (warehouse) to commit crimes.

According to SSP Central Malik Murtaza, Shahrah-i-Noorjahan Police conducted a raid near the graveyard and arrested the suspects, identified as Shaharyar alias Masoom Bengali and Saeed.

Police recovered weapons from their custody, he said, adding that those arrested were “most-wanted suspects”.

“The suspects made startling disclosures during initial interrogation,” said the SSP.

According to him, the suspects told police they had been getting weapons from the City Courts' malkhana on rent in the past as well, and a man named Khalil used to provide them weapons for a limited period in return for Rs8,000 per weapon.

“Khalil also accompanied them during robberies,” the SSP said, adding that if they ever got arrested, Khalil would visit the police station where they were being held, presenting himself as their lawyer and arranging "deals" for their release.

On Khalil's directives, the suspects had also conducted the reconnaissance of officials coming to the City Courts and provided "tips" as well, he added. "They had also conducted the reconnaissance of an officer of K-Electric in Central district on the directions of Khalil, the absconding suspect."

Further investigation into the matter was underway, he said.

Past criminal record

SSP Murtaza said, “Khalil had previously been handed death sentence [in a case], but he was [later] acquitted and released.”

He further said the held suspects’ other accomplices had "links with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.”

According to SSP Murtaza, Shaharyar and Saeed had committed house robberies in Iqbal Market of Orangi Town and Surjani Town recently.

Shaharyar was also involved in a robbery in which Rs60 million was stolen from Hyderabad, and he was arrested and sent to jail for six years in the case, the SSP said, adding that the suspect had started committing crimes again after his release.

The SSP said Khalil had also been involved in car lifting.