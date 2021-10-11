Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 11, 2021

Karachi police arrest two 'most-wanted' suspects

Imtiaz AliPublished October 11, 2021 - Updated October 11, 2021 06:50pm
Shahrah-i-Noorjahan Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two suspects near Karachi's Paposh Nagar graveyard. — AFP/File
Shahrah-i-Noorjahan Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two suspects near Karachi's Paposh Nagar graveyard. — AFP/File

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two suspects near Karachi's Paposh Nagar graveyard on charges of renting weapons from the City Courts' malkhana (warehouse) to commit crimes.

According to SSP Central Malik Murtaza, Shahrah-i-Noorjahan Police conducted a raid near the graveyard and arrested the suspects, identified as Shaharyar alias Masoom Bengali and Saeed.

Police recovered weapons from their custody, he said, adding that those arrested were “most-wanted suspects”.

“The suspects made startling disclosures during initial interrogation,” said the SSP.

According to him, the suspects told police they had been getting weapons from the City Courts' malkhana on rent in the past as well, and a man named Khalil used to provide them weapons for a limited period in return for Rs8,000 per weapon.

“Khalil also accompanied them during robberies,” the SSP said, adding that if they ever got arrested, Khalil would visit the police station where they were being held, presenting himself as their lawyer and arranging "deals" for their release.

On Khalil's directives, the suspects had also conducted the reconnaissance of officials coming to the City Courts and provided "tips" as well, he added. "They had also conducted the reconnaissance of an officer of K-Electric in Central district on the directions of Khalil, the absconding suspect."

Further investigation into the matter was underway, he said.

Past criminal record

SSP Murtaza said, “Khalil had previously been handed death sentence [in a case], but he was [later] acquitted and released.”

He further said the held suspects’ other accomplices had "links with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.”

According to SSP Murtaza, Shaharyar and Saeed had committed house robberies in Iqbal Market of Orangi Town and Surjani Town recently.

Shaharyar was also involved in a robbery in which Rs60 million was stolen from Hyderabad, and he was arrested and sent to jail for six years in the case, the SSP said, adding that the suspect had started committing crimes again after his release.

The SSP said Khalil had also been involved in car lifting.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Classroom bias
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Classroom bias

Bias in a society operates at multiple levels in the education sector.
War machine
Updated 11 Oct 2021

War machine

War is no longer a means to an end, but an end in itself.
Strengthening climate services
Updated 10 Oct 2021

Strengthening climate services

Development planners end up shooting in the dark by taking decisions without knowing long-term projections and trends.

Editorial

11 Oct 2021

Nobel for journalists

FOR two investigative journalists to have to won the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 is not only an unprecedented accolade; ...
The IS-K threat
Updated 11 Oct 2021

The IS-K threat

It is time for regional countries to coordinate and collate intelligence gathering to address the threat before it is too late.
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Crisis in Baloch politics

Unless politicians are given a free hand to handle their disputes, Balochistan will continue to be rocked by periodic crises.
Tense Pak-US ties
Updated 10 Oct 2021

Tense Pak-US ties

At a time of major regional realignments, the US needs Pakistan as a partner in peace.
10 Oct 2021

Mental health for all

THE fact that nearly 35pc of Pakistanis suffer from some form of mental illness and require psychological help — ...
10 Oct 2021

Cricket matters

IT was a strange situation for Pakistan’s cricket chief Ramiz Raja. Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on...