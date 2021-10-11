Dawn Logo

Failure to engage with Taliban could push group back 20 years: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished October 11, 2021 - Updated October 11, 2021 03:00pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan gives an interview to the Middle East Eye on Monday. — Photo courtesy: Middle East Eye
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday once again stressed the need for the international community to engage with the Taliban and said that a failure to do so could push the group back 20 years.

In an interview with the Middle East Eye, the premier discussed a wide range of topics including the current situation in Afghanistan, relations with the United States, Indian actions in occupied Kashmir and allegations against China regarding the treatment of Uighurs.

Stressing the need for the international community to engage with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, PM Imran said that 20 years of civil war had devastated the country.

He said that after so many years, members of the Taliban who had given sacrifices would want to be rewarded by being placed in the government's hierarchy.

"Yet, the government is clearly trying to get international acceptability so it wants an inclusive government, talks about human rights and not allowing its soil to be used for terrorism by anyone," he said, adding that it was a critical point for the war-torn country.

"The world must engage with Afghanistan," he said as he warned of the consequences of not doing so. "There must be hardliners within the group [and] it can easily go back to the Taliban of 20 years ago. And that would be a disaster."

He said that if Afghanistan would once again descend into chaos, it would become a fertile ground for terrorists like ISIS, which is a worry for all countries in the region.

"It would be a total waste, what will the US have to show after 20 years? Therefore, a stable Afghanistan government which can then take on ISIS, and the Taliban are the best bet to take on ISIS, that is the only option left."

He said that isolating and imposing sanctions on Afghanistan would result in a massive humanitarian crisis.

"If they are left like this, my worry is that [Afghanistan] could revert back to 1989 when the Soviets and Americans left," he said, adding that over 200,000 Afghans died in that chaos.

PM Imran added that the US had to "pull itself together" from the shock it had suffered after the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan.

"I don't think they have found their feet as yet," he said, adding that Pakistan would also suffer as a result of chaos in Afghanistan.

When asked about Pakistan's point of view after the Taliban takeover, the prime minister said: "We have been so relived because we expected a bloodbath [...] it was peaceful transfer of power".

The premier said there were a number of reasons for the lack of resistance from the Afghan army such, including the corruption of the former government.

Pressed on the lack of inclusiveness in the new government setup, the prime minister acknowledged that it was not present "right now" but hoped it would be in the future, adding that it was needed because Afghanistan was a diverse society.

Similarly, on the issue of women rights, he said the Taliban should be incentivised to "walk the talk" —pointing out that the group had said it would allow women to work and get educated.

'All insurgencies end up on dialogue table'

When asked about the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) posing a problem for the country, the prime minister said that Pakhtuns on Pakistan's side of the border had started attacking the state when it allied itself with the US invasion of Afghanistan.

"They called us collaborators, started attacking us and calling themselves the Pakistani Taliban which we didn't have before joining the alliance. At one point there were 50 different groups calling themselves the Taliban [and] attacking us," the prime minister said.

He added that this movement and its motivation died down once the US footprint decreased and Pakistan ceased being a collaborator.

"We are no longer collaborators because we are not allying ourselves with anyone fighting the Pakhtuns so the motivation has gone down. Now we are trying to talk to those who can be reconciled because it is from a position of strength.

"I believe that all insurgencies eventually end up on the dialogue table," the premier said.

He pointed out that the Taliban had assured Pakistan it would not let Afghanistan's soil be used against any country. This was in contrast with the previous Afghan government, which he alleged had facilitated Indian agencies in helping conduct attacks against Pakistan.

The prime minister also derided the US policy of conducting drone attacks in its efforts to fight terrorism, calling it the "most insane" method.

He partly attributed the rise of the TTP to collateral damage suffered in the wake of US drone attacks and military operations in tribal areas. "Whenever the army goes into civilian areas, there is collateral damage."

Pak-US relations

Asked whether he would allow US bases in Pakistan for action against ISIS, PM Imran said: "I think they don't need a base here because we don't want to be a part of conflict again."

He said no country had paid as heavy a price as Pakistan by joining the US-led 'war on terror', but lamented the fact that the country was being scapegoated.

Questioned about what US President Joe Biden had said in response to concerns in Afghanistan, the prime minister clarified that he still had not spoken with him — a fact which the interviewers described as "astonishing".

He said he had warned US officials back in 2008 about the futility of a military solution to the Afghan issue and potentially creating a "bigger quagmire than Iraq".

"Unfortunately, I think they were led by the generals and you know what they always say: give us more troops and time."

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 11, 2021 02:21pm
Once again, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 11, 2021 02:21pm
This guy is utter failure
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 11, 2021 02:22pm
Pakistan becoming worse than afghanistan and our rulers giving classes on afghan upliftment
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 11, 2021 02:22pm
He cant save his own country and preaching others
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 11, 2021 02:22pm
Utter failure
Reply Recommend 0
Mubeen
Oct 11, 2021 02:25pm
He would make a good selection for position for Afghanistan PM.
Reply Recommend 0
syed baqar ahsan
Oct 11, 2021 02:26pm
Very difficult for the West to digest there complete defeat in our region due to their own double gaming.
Reply Recommend 0
Kareen Afghani
Oct 11, 2021 02:31pm
"The world must engage with Afghanistan," World owes nothing to Afghan Taliban and most likely they won't recognize them.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Oct 11, 2021 02:34pm
Fresh elections are needed in Pakistan immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Oct 11, 2021 02:36pm
Not one bit changed from his first interview three months back to today !! broken record
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Oct 11, 2021 02:36pm
If you now dont do something serious about Pakistan, It will also fall back 100 year.
Reply Recommend 0
Be honest
Oct 11, 2021 02:43pm
@Fastrack, his country is safe.
Reply Recommend 0
Be honest
Oct 11, 2021 02:44pm
@Fastrack, he has won he is winning and he will win.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Oct 11, 2021 02:45pm
Is he the pm of Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz.
Oct 11, 2021 02:45pm
Afghanistan is the graveyard of nations - opportunists you have now been warned!
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 11, 2021 02:46pm
PMIK has now also become PM of Afghanistan as he just talks about afghans all the time, forgot Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Be honest
Oct 11, 2021 02:46pm
@Fastrack, if Afghanistan is safe then neighboring countries are safe.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Oct 11, 2021 02:48pm
@Fastrack, good grief when did you change your policy
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Oct 11, 2021 02:48pm
Man, worry about our economy
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Oct 11, 2021 02:48pm
Yeah we need him good going PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Oct 11, 2021 02:50pm
No one ready to negotiate with terrorists and mass murderers except for Imran Khan!
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 11, 2021 02:50pm
@syed baqar ahsan , Don’t care about their defeat look where we are, what is future if any for our youth here.other than just try to escape to west or find some work in UAE/ Saudi.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Oct 11, 2021 03:00pm
Why does he keep talking about the Taliban Government and their relations with the international community? Stop it already, you are not the afghan foreign minister. You are the prime minister of Pakistan. Focus on that
Reply Recommend 0
Just Asking
Oct 11, 2021 03:01pm
Afghan Talibans are not begging for money. Someone else is begging for them Very Strange
Reply Recommend 0
Aimal
Oct 11, 2021 03:04pm
Talibs are in any case of middle ages mindset. So what is in 20 years ? Their appearence with guns and rocket launcher tells us all. The world can not be hoodwinked any more.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Oct 11, 2021 03:08pm
They are already there
Reply Recommend 0

