India, China trade blame as talks to defuse border tensions fail

APPublished October 11, 2021 - Updated October 11, 2021 12:20pm
In this September 9, 2020, file photo, an Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer. — AP
In this September 9, 2020, file photo, an Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer. — AP

Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key friction areas along their border have ended in a stalemate and failed to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, the two sides said on Monday.

The continuing standoff means the two nations will keep troops in the forward areas of Ladakh for a second consecutive winter in dangerously freezing temperatures.

India’s defence ministry, in a statement, said it gave “constructive suggestions” but the Chinese side was “not agreeable” and “could not provide any forward-looking proposals.”

A statement from a Chinese military spokesperson said “the Indian side sticks to unreasonable and unrealistic demands, adding difficulties to the negotiations.”

Read: Key dates in India-China border tensions

The commanders from both armies met for the talks on Sunday after a gap of two months at Moldo on the Chinese side in the Ladakh area.

Since February, both India and China have withdrawn troops from some faceoff sites on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but they continue to maintain extra troops as part of a multi-tier deployment.

Troops have been added at Demchok and Depsang Plains, Indian media reports say.

Sunday’s talks came amid frustration expressed by the Indian army chief at what he called the massive deployment of troops and weaponry by the Chinese side.

Read: India matching Chinese troop build-up on disputed border, says Indian army chief

“Yes, it is a matter of concern that the large-scale buildup has occurred and continues to be in place, and to sustain that kind of a buildup, there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side,” General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Saturday.

“So, it means that they (China) are there to stay. We are keeping a close watch on all these developments, but if they are there to stay, we are there to stay, too,” he said.

The Chinese statement from Senior Col Long Shaohua of the Western Theater Command said “China’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty is unwavering, and China hopes India will not misjudge the situation.”

Temperatures in the forward areas in Ladakh drop to 30 below zero Celsius (22 below zero Fahrenheit) around January.

The troops from both sides used to retreat to their traditional summer holding positions around this time, but have continued to remain close to the disputed border since the faceoff started.

Both countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border called the Line of Actual Control.

Last year, 20 Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists along the disputed border. China said it lost four soldiers.

The Line of Actual Control separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a deadly war over the border in 1962.

Since the standoff began last year, the Chinese have been building build dozens of large weather-proof structures along the LAC in eastern Ladakh for their troops to stay in during the winter.

New helipads, widening of airstrips, new barracks, new surface-to-air missile sites and radar locations have also been reported by Indian media.

Justice
Oct 11, 2021 12:01pm
India and China are acting like big boys. Pakistan is stuck with the past.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 11, 2021 12:07pm
Time for more spanking, hiding, lying.
Reply Recommend 0
DEV
Oct 11, 2021 12:08pm
One simple way to end this stand off is for the Chinese to go back to the previously agreed positions of the LAC.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 11, 2021 12:09pm
The mischief Modi keeps teasing the big guy and making his poor country pay the price.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 11, 2021 12:10pm
Indians listen to Modi ji. Chinese phone brands top selling in India today.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 11, 2021 12:12pm
This is getting too comical now. Indian army made to face spanking and humiliation due to Modi mischief.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Oct 11, 2021 12:17pm
China will solve the problem of Taiwan and India for good in the coming few years. These are minor nuisances for the PLA. Their Master the US won’t be able to save them.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 11, 2021 12:17pm
India to China, "Can I please have my captured land back?" China, "Absolutely. Not."
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Oct 11, 2021 12:17pm
Even if an agreement is reached, I wouldn’t leave
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Oct 11, 2021 12:23pm
India trying to use there muscles with all it's neighbors which is bad news for everyone
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 11, 2021 12:24pm
Good gives India an excuse to restrict Trade with China ....
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Oct 11, 2021 12:24pm
India Rightfully claiming what is Theirs...
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Oct 11, 2021 12:25pm
India is not Taiwan or Pakistan....
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Oct 11, 2021 12:26pm
The Local Land Grabbing Bully at it Again...
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 11, 2021 12:29pm
India make enemies Pakistan make friends
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz
Oct 11, 2021 12:39pm
Fascist Modi is on a suicidal path. The guy and his nation is seriously effected by Bollywood movies.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Oct 11, 2021 12:46pm
Most unlike debtor-lender relationship where much is hidden from the payer (people).
Reply Recommend 0
Ibn Batata
Oct 11, 2021 12:46pm
The Chinese wrongly thought they can scare India. They have gotten into a position they can't wriggle out without loosing face. Now they have to withdraw or war.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 11, 2021 12:46pm
The Chinese should leave Aksai Chin and Gilgit Baltistan. These are Indian territories.
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Oct 11, 2021 12:50pm
Indian media exaggerates. India will eventually lose all Kashmir to the freedom of Kashmiris
Reply Recommend 0
Dipak
Oct 11, 2021 12:51pm
Not only with India but with many many countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 11, 2021 01:02pm
Chinese pipe dream.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 11, 2021 01:07pm
Once again, People's Republic of China is 100 percent right and the racist, bigot, liar, prejudiced, wicked and biased Modi and his fascist, crooked, cunning, corrupt, cruel, crafty and criminal R.S.S. and BJP cronies are absolutely wrong, misleading, irresponsible, irrelevant, unbecoming, unwarranted and uncalled for negotiators who as always, want to have their cakes, and eat it too.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 11, 2021 01:10pm
China is never going to budge to leave the Indian territory they captured.
Reply Recommend 0
ASHOK
Oct 11, 2021 01:14pm
China must quit Tibet
Reply Recommend 0
Saadi Khan
Oct 11, 2021 01:14pm
At this point, India is just a laughing stock that no western country cares about.
Reply Recommend 0

