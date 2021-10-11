Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 11, 2021

Taliban say US has agreed to provide humanitarian aid

APPublished October 11, 2021 - Updated October 11, 2021 08:20am
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen leaves after a news conference in Moscow, Russia on July 9. — Reuters/File
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen leaves after a news conference in Moscow, Russia on July 9. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The United States has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the Taliban rulers, according to a statement released on Sunday.

The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of US troops at the end of August.

The Taliban said the talks held in Doha, Qatar, went well, with Washington freeing up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to link such assistance to formal recognition of Taliban.

The United States made it clear that the talks were in no way a preamble to recognition of the Taliban, who swept into power on Aug 15 after the US-allied government collapsed.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said the movement’s interim foreign minister assured the US during the talks that the Taliban were committed to seeing that Afghan soil is not used by extremists to launch attacks against other countries.

On Saturday, however, the Taliban ruled out cooperation with Washington on containing the increasingly active militant Islamic State group in Afghanistan.

The IS, an enemy of the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for a number of recent attacks, including Friday’s suicide bombing that killed 46 Shias.

“We are able to tackle Daesh (IS) independently,” Shaheen said when asked whether the Taliban would work with the US to contain the Islamic State affiliate. He used an Arabic acronym for IS.

Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies who tracks militant groups, agreed the Taliban do not need Washington’s help to hunt down and destroy Afghanistan’s IS affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province.

The Taliban “fought 20 years to eject the US and the last thing it needs is the return of the US. It also doesn’t need US help,” said Roggio, who also produces the foundation’s Long War Journal.

The IS affiliate doesn’t have the advantage of safe havens in Pakistan and Iran that the Taliban had in its fight against the United States, Roggio said. However, he warned that the Taliban’s longtime support for Al Qaeda made them unreliable as counterterrorism partners with the United States.

The Taliban gave refuge to Al Qaeda before it carried out the 9/11 attacks. That prompted the 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan that drove the Taliban from power.

“It is insane for the US to think the Taliban can be a reliable counterterrorism partner, given the Taliban’s enduring support for Al Qaeda,” Roggio said.

During the meeting, US officials were expected to press the Taliban to allow Americans and others to leave Afghanistan. In their statement, the Taliban said without elaborating that they would facilitate principled movement of foreign nationals.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Classroom bias
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Classroom bias

Bias in a society operates at multiple levels in the education sector.
War machine
Updated 11 Oct 2021

War machine

War is no longer a means to an end, but an end in itself.
Strengthening climate services
Updated 10 Oct 2021

Strengthening climate services

Development planners end up shooting in the dark by taking decisions without knowing long-term projections and trends.

Editorial

11 Oct 2021

Nobel for journalists

FOR two investigative journalists to have to won the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 is not only an unprecedented accolade; ...
The IS-K threat
Updated 11 Oct 2021

The IS-K threat

It is time for regional countries to coordinate and collate intelligence gathering to address the threat before it is too late.
Updated 11 Oct 2021

Crisis in Baloch politics

Unless politicians are given a free hand to handle their disputes, Balochistan will continue to be rocked by periodic crises.
Tense Pak-US ties
Updated 10 Oct 2021

Tense Pak-US ties

At a time of major regional realignments, the US needs Pakistan as a partner in peace.
10 Oct 2021

Mental health for all

THE fact that nearly 35pc of Pakistanis suffer from some form of mental illness and require psychological help — ...
10 Oct 2021

Cricket matters

IT was a strange situation for Pakistan’s cricket chief Ramiz Raja. Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on...