Pakistan facing impact of two Afghan wars: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin

Imran GabolPublished October 11, 2021 - Updated October 11, 2021 11:09am
In this file photo, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin addresses a ceremony at the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry. — DawnNewsTV/File
LAHORE: Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that participation in the Afghan war during the 1980s and the ‘war on terror’ after 9/11 resulted in destabilising the country’s economy, which is still facing repercussions of those decisions.

However, he added, the present government had devised short-, mid- and long-term plans for national development. The minister was addressing the annual dinner of Punjab University Institute of Business Administration’s alumni association on Saturday night.

Mr Tarin said the country was in dire need of inclusive and sustainable growth, with focus on increasing revenues and promoting productive sectors, including agriculture, as only sustainable growth could help the country to avoid the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank programmes.

Finds sustainable growth the only way to avoid IMF, World Bank programmes

In the 1960s, Pakistan’s economy was far better than South Korea’s, he said, but currently per capita income in Pakistan was 1,500 dollars whereas it was 25,000 dollars in South Korea.

The minister told the gathering that Pakistan would have to increase its exports and provide a congenial environment for businesses to prosper and attract investments.

Punjab University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad said the international ranking of his university had improved 16 per cent in just three years and 13 subjects were ranked in the QS. He said the alumni association was activated to strengthen the connection among alumni, departments and new students to promote industry-academia linkages.

He said the institutions that defined their core values, focused on their customers and adopted a continuous process of improvement prospered.

The institute’s director, Dr Muqqadas Rehman, and alumni association president Athar Ehsan also spoke at the event. Later, gifts and souvenirs were distributed among participants and shields were presented to position holders.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2021

Fastrack
Oct 11, 2021 08:15am
Sir Pak has been facing terrible outcomes of corrupt governance for decades including compromise on Afgh. No more.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 11, 2021 08:38am
Sir, Pakistan was earlier slave of Russia,. Then became slave of US, and now Slave of China. These slave mindset is the reason why South Korea has shot past ahead. The more pragmatic approach would be to kick china out and dont pay any loan back, stop providing bases for west, and then start good relations with India. But this requires strong political will and hard determination for long term.
Reply Recommend 0
sidC
Oct 11, 2021 08:48am
@Fastrack, again old mantra of corruption, PTI using all the resources and all the cheap tactics to frame politician. I don’t know when blame game of PTI will stop.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Oct 11, 2021 08:58am
A bad Workman always blames his Tools.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Oct 11, 2021 09:05am
Two wars did not dent his earning capacity , did they ?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 11, 2021 09:05am
So now we will blme others for the govt incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Oct 11, 2021 09:09am
... Sustainable growth is in question because the growing population will always strip all of the economic gains Pakistan makes. There will always be more men out of work than Pakistan has jobs for.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 11, 2021 09:14am
@Abdullah, Those who live a decadent life, and end up with serious health and financial problems know that the past actions take a long time to reverse. Try recovering from being overweight, or emphysema, and you understand. It certainly sounds like ‘blaming’ the past governments - but it is true. The corruption and embezzlements of past governments require the present one to undo the damage, and plan out a new route!!
Reply Recommend 0
JusticeLoCorruptionHi
Oct 11, 2021 09:22am
Undemocratically someone made a choice.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Oct 11, 2021 09:27am
Afghans have caused a lot of damage and sufferings to Pakistan and Pakistanis....
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Oct 11, 2021 09:29am
@sidC, Every PMN and PPP member ahs become a millionaire and their blind followers still think they are being framed....even some 5 yr olds have more brains....
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Oct 11, 2021 09:37am
Sir, the so called Pakistani prosperity of 50s and 60s was also an American gift for joining SEATO, CENTO and Baghdad pact.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Oct 11, 2021 09:38am
Accept impact of own actions
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Oct 11, 2021 09:38am
The Pandora papers tell you that Pakistani elite work for themselves, nobody works for country.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Oct 11, 2021 09:38am
India does services. China does manufacturing. Bangladesh do ready-made clothes and now high-tech gadgets. What does Pakistan do?
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Oct 11, 2021 09:39am
Good excuse for your failures.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 11, 2021 09:43am
IK and his money man Tarin blame past Govts., Afghanistan and everything else to cover up the failures of PTI Govt in the last 3.5 years. You can run, but can't hide !!
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Oct 11, 2021 09:43am
Nothing was said which already has not been for gazillion times.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Oct 11, 2021 09:44am
That was our choice and we got billions and weapons.
Reply Recommend 0
Farbeyond
Oct 11, 2021 09:57am
@Akil Akhtar, Yes, as if you guys not has done damage to Afghans and Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Joseph
Oct 11, 2021 09:59am
Pakistan will be struggling for next 50 years until full democracy is restored and politicians able to run government. Until then unfortunately Pakistan will suffer as Pakistan cannot change it’s policy and no country in interested in Pakistani exports including China.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Ali Khan
Oct 11, 2021 10:12am
Instead of giving solutions and improving the economy every single minister of ruling govt is only blaming the past and nothing else. If you have so much blaming then it means you didn't do your homework that's mean Mr. Imran Khan told a lie to every single Pakistani that he has all the solutions. Mr.PM you have the whole corrupt and unskilled team with you who have no solutions but to blame the past that's it.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Oct 11, 2021 10:33am
Pakistan cashed in during the 2 Afghan Wars, so where is the money? why this government blames everyone else and not it's own corruption and looting...
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 11, 2021 10:38am
@Abdullah, What about Pandora papers?
Reply Recommend 0
Ben Oz
Oct 11, 2021 10:44am
Pakistan was in a much better position during PPP and PMLN rule. The incompetence of PTI has ruined the economy. Someone believed that shouting slogans on top of the container will change fortunes !
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Oct 11, 2021 10:49am
Well perhaps we shouldn’t have got involved then
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 11, 2021 10:50am
@sidC, @Fastrack, again old mantra of corruption, PTI using all the resources and all the cheap tactics to frame politician. I don’t know when blame game of PTI will stop. When funds trail to Avenfield house, london and Emirates Hills, Dubai are submitted.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 11, 2021 10:51am
@Haider, Nothing was said which already has not been for gazillion times. It has still not sunk in to PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 11, 2021 10:51am
@JusticeLoCorruptionHi , Undemocratically someone made a choice. Those were Soviets and US.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Oct 11, 2021 10:52am
@Fastrack, blame Zia Ul Haq , he created a Kalashnikov culture in Pakistan and administrations that followed have continued to waste effort, resources and money by sticking their fingers into Afghanistan . We have empowered the mullah and nurtured extremism at home all in the name of helping Afghans - Imran is no different
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 11, 2021 10:55am
@Joseph, Pakistan will be struggling for next 50 years until full democracy is restored and politicians able to run government. Until then unfortunately Pakistan will suffer as Pakistan cannot change it’s policy and no country in interested in Pakistani exports including China. Crooked democracy was Nawaz sharif and Asif Zardari tenure, finally now a true democracy where civilian head takes decision. As for exports, they have been rising 25% per annum, wonder who is not buying.?
Reply Recommend 0
Niazi Tyrian
Oct 11, 2021 11:08am
PTI mantra- promises before elections and excuses after!
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Oct 11, 2021 11:15am
@Fastrack, if Pakistan is corrupt then the selectors are most corrupt…also PTI has done what in 3 years? Just like Musharaff you will turn out to be the most corrupt
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Oct 11, 2021 11:27am
US paid billions to Pakistan for the wars, where did all that money go?
Reply Recommend 0

