Police detain hundreds amid violence in Indian-occupied Kashmir

APPublished October 10, 2021 - Updated October 10, 2021 04:43pm
A security personnel checks the belongings of a pedestrian along a street in Srinagar on October 9 after recent attacks by suspected anti-India freedom fighters in Indian-occupied Kashmir. — AFP
A security personnel checks the belongings of a pedestrian along a street in Srinagar on October 9 after recent attacks by suspected anti-India freedom fighters in Indian-occupied Kashmir. — AFP

Government forces have detained at least 500 people in a sweeping crackdown in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), local officials said on Sunday, following a string of suspected attacks and targeted killings in the disputed region.

Assailants fatally shot three Hindus and a Sikh person in the region’s main city of Srinagar this week in a sudden rise in violence against civilians that both pro and anti-India Kashmiri politicians widely condemned.

Local police blamed the spate of killings on elements fighting against Indian rule in the region for decades. Officials said they had detained in the last three days over 500 people across the Kashmir Valley for questioning, with the majority of detainees from the main city of Srinagar.

Police say individuals belonging to The Resistance Front (TRF) group have shot and killed seven people since last week, pushing up the death toll from such attacks this year to 28 people. While 21 of those slain were Muslims, seven of them belonged to Hindu and Sikh minority communities.

Speaking with reporters recently, the region’s top police officer Dilbag Singh described the killings as a “conspiracy to create terror and communal rift”.

On Thursday, TRF in a statement on social media claimed the group was targeting those working for Indian authorities and was not picking targets based on faith. The group’s statement could not be independently verified.

The TRF was formed after India stripped IoK in 2019 of its semi-autonomous status, scrapped its statehood, and undertook a massive security and communications lockdown for months. IoK has remained on edge ever since as authorities also put in place a slew of new laws, which critics and many Kashmiris fear could change the region’s demographics.

This last week’s killings appeared to trigger widespread fear among minority communities, with many Hindu families opting to leave the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley. Those killed included a prominent Kashmiri Hindu chemist, two schoolteachers of the Hindu and Sikh faiths, and a Hindu street food vendor from India’s eastern state of Bihar.

According to police, those detained in the ensuing crackdown include members of religious groups, anti-India activists and “overground workers”, a term Indian authorities use for sympathisers and collaborationists of freedom fighters.

Freedom fighters in IoK have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Comments (5)
bhaRAT©
Oct 10, 2021 04:50pm
The occupied forces have turned Kashmir into an open prison, with people suffering on a daily basis.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 10, 2021 04:51pm
Hindus and Sikhs are not Kashmiris, should not be allowed to settle there.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Oct 10, 2021 05:03pm
The truth is out. These are no freedom fighters. They are simply Islamist terrorists akin to the Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Israr Khan Ismailzai
Oct 10, 2021 05:06pm
Indis getting s taste of it's own medicine.
Reply Recommend 0
Blah
Oct 10, 2021 05:27pm
And Imran says India is doing genocide in Kashmir?
Reply Recommend 0

