Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 10, 2021

ICC adopts wait-and-watch approach on Afghanistan

ReutersPublished October 10, 2021 - Updated October 10, 2021 03:52pm
In this 2019 file photo, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, centre right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Haris Sohail during the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley in Leeds, England. — AP/File
In this 2019 file photo, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, centre right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Haris Sohail during the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley in Leeds, England. — AP/File

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a wait-and-watch approach on Afghanistan but will discuss the game's fate in the country in a board meeting next month, ICC acting chief executive Geoff Allardice said on Sunday.

Afghanistan risk isolation since the country's Taliban takeover in August, with Cricket Australia threatening not to host them for a one-off Test in Hobart next month if the new government in Kabul did not allow women to play the sport.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has said it is committed to women's cricket but was awaiting instructions from the government on its future.

“Our primary function is to support the development of cricket in that country through the member board,” Allardice told a virtual news conference ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup which begins on October 17.

“We have said all along that we are waiting to see how things unfold under the different regime in that country.”

“The ICC board will consider it when they next meet which is looking like at the end of the T20 World Cup.”

Afghanistan are currently training in Qatar and will begin their Twenty20 World campaign against a qualifier in Sharjah on Oct 25.

When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan two decades ago, girls were not allowed to attend school and women were banned from work and education.

Australia Test captain Tim Paine said teams might refuse to play Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup, but Allardice said there was no doubt over their participation in the showpiece event.

“They are a full member of the ICC and the team is preparing for the event at the moment and will be playing in Group B,” he said.

“As far as their participation in the event, it's proceeding as normal.”

The ICC official also confirmed that the 20-overs World Cup, last staged in 2016, will embrace the Decision Review System with each team having a maximum of two reviews per innings

Afghan War
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A better day can dawn
10 Oct 2021

A better day can dawn

Those who rather cleverly undermined popular will also made a bed in which they must lie now.
On insurgency
Updated 10 Oct 2021

On insurgency

For starters, conflating the TTP with the Afghan Taliban has been useful for both the pro-war and anti-war brigades.
After Harnai
Updated 09 Oct 2021

After Harnai

Rehabilitation can be learned from past tremors.

Editorial

Tense Pak-US ties
Updated 10 Oct 2021

Tense Pak-US ties

At a time of major regional realignments, the US needs Pakistan as a partner in peace.
10 Oct 2021

Mental health for all

THE fact that nearly 35pc of Pakistanis suffer from some form of mental illness and require psychological help — ...
10 Oct 2021

Cricket matters

IT was a strange situation for Pakistan’s cricket chief Ramiz Raja. Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on...
09 Oct 2021

Bleak economic view

THE gloomy picture of Pakistan’s economic outlook sketched by the World Bank in its new report, The South Asia...
09 Oct 2021

Aid for Afghanistan

THERE are ominous signs that Afghanistan is heading for a humanitarian catastrophe. As angry crowds queue up outside...
Murder not honour
Updated 09 Oct 2021

Murder not honour

THE cold-blooded murder of two women in Swat, who had run away from abusive husbands and sought refuge in a ...