Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away at 85 in Islamabad

Dawn.comPublished October 10, 2021 - Updated October 10, 2021 11:23am
This file photo shows nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. — AFP/File
Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away in Islamabad on Sunday morning at the age of 85.

According to Radio Pakistan, he was admitted to a local hospital where his health deteriorated early morning. PTV said that the nuclear scientist died after being transferred to a hospital with lung problems.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Dr Khan was loved by the nation because of his critical contribution in making Pakistan a nuclear weapon state.

"This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon," he said.

The premier added that he will be buried in Faisal Mosque "as per his wishes".

President Dr Arif Alvi said that he had personally known Dr Khan since 1982. "He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his services in this regard," he said.

Last month, Khan had complained that neither Prime Minister Imran Khan nor any of his cabinet members inquired after his health while he was under treatment at a hospital.

According to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan, Dr Khan had been admitted to Khan Research Laboratories Hospital on August 26 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Later, he was shifted to a military hospital in Rawalpindi but was discharged after recovering from the virus.

Condolences pour in

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the nation had lost "a true benefactor who served the motherland with heart and soul."

"The passing of Dr Khan is a huge loss for the country. His role in making Pakistan an atomic power remains central," he said.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said he was "deeply grieved" over his passing and called it a "great loss".

"Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation! The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities," he said.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that Dr Khan had played an important role in making the country "invincible". He also offered prayers for the deceased.

Born in 1936 in Bhopal, India, Dr Khan had immigrated along with his family to Pakistan in 1947 after partition of the subcontinent.

After learning of India's nuclear test in 1974, he had joined his nation's clandestine efforts to develop nuclear power. He had founded the Khan Research Laboratories in 1976 and was its chief scientist and director for many years, according to Radio Pakistan.

He was awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz for his services to the country.

In 2004, Dr Khan was at the centre of a massive global nuclear proliferation scandal in 2004. In a series of dramatic developments, he was accused by then army chief and president Pervez Musharraf of running a rogue proliferation network for nuclear material.

Shortly after Musharraf’s announcement, a recorded confession by Khan was aired in which he took sole responsibility for all the nuclear proliferation that had been revealed.

Comments (52)
Absolutely Naught
Oct 10, 2021 10:06am
End of a great chapter in the history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 10, 2021 10:07am
What a great legacy to leave behind being known as the father of pakistans nuclear capability- although I was shocked to hear he ended up being a TLP supporter in his latter years.. not sure if sanity was with him all the way, nevertheless an important individual for Pakistan….
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 10, 2021 10:08am
He was a national hero and a treasure that the nation will remember forever.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 10, 2021 10:08am
RIPاِنّا لِلّٰهِ وَاِنّا اِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُوْن You fought against everything sir. The nation salutes you.
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Oct 10, 2021 10:09am
Our hero forever. Rest in Peace
Reply Recommend 0
Yasin
Oct 10, 2021 10:09am
Pakistani scientist RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Nasim
Oct 10, 2021 10:12am
RIP. A scientist with intelligence level of Newton. Gave everything to his country and I am not sure if country was able to repay him for his services. This is a sad day for the country. I hope all the countrymen and country women show up in his funeral to show support and solidarity to this gentleman.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Oct 10, 2021 10:13am
Father of Nuclear Pakistan rest in peace. nation is indebt forever for the services you rendered to make Pakistan safe from foreign aggression.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Oct 10, 2021 10:14am
Greatest ever loss for Pakistan to be honest. Dr Qadeer is the only one among crores of Pakistanis who very proudly fluttered our flag atop. Alas! I am very much pained to pen that during the recent past years, we did not respect him what he naturally deserved. I pray not just wish that Dr Qadeer rests in peace in his new eternal abode, aameen summa aameen. zaidi.formerdiplomat@hotmail.com
Reply Recommend 0
SM
Oct 10, 2021 10:15am
Inna lillahe wainna ilaihai rajeeon. Rest In Peace and thank you on behalf of an indebted nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 10, 2021 10:16am
Rip sir! This is thankless nation…you should’ve not done service to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 10, 2021 10:16am
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un This GREAT person gave his life for a safe and secure Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hasaan
Oct 10, 2021 10:18am
RIP !
Reply Recommend 0
Khans Fan
Oct 10, 2021 10:19am
Pakistan hero died. And he took to Pakistan to that position which many envoy. Great Brain, tremendous respect and lots of Love. Thank you AQ Khan. Ina lila he wa ina ile he rajeoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Azam
Oct 10, 2021 10:20am
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un - May his soul rest in peace. We are forever grateful to him, and shame on the PM and the cabinet ministers for not saying a word for the national hero.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Bari
Oct 10, 2021 10:22am
Inna lilahi wa inna ilaihi rajeoon. RIP. A sad moment for the whole nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa Maqbool
Oct 10, 2021 10:22am
Inna lilla hae wa inna ilaihae rajaon. I am a proud recipient of a medal in my undergad that was named after him and he would personally distribute. Four months before our graduation he visited our campus to calm down the students when we were having issue with our administration. A year after my graduation, i walked up to him at an airport to discuss with which graduate school to choose for Masters. He pushed for one of them so i chose that. Point being, he genuinely cared for Pakistanis!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Basir Ali
Oct 10, 2021 10:24am
A great asset of Pakistan,but the govt did not give due respect to this legend. May his soul rest in peace, aameen
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Oct 10, 2021 10:26am
A great hero. Pakistan might not have existed today if it wasn't for his gift of nuclear capability to Pakistan. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
janan
Oct 10, 2021 10:28am
True hero of Pakistan, RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 10, 2021 10:29am
We lost our National Hero. Pakistan will not be the same without you Sir. Rest in peace Sir. Condolences to the family.
Reply Recommend 0
Rao Nisar
Oct 10, 2021 10:30am
آنا للہ و آنا الیہ راجعون - پروردگار مغفرت فرمائے آمین ثم آمین
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Oct 10, 2021 10:31am
Pakistan would not be a nuclear state without him and that is a fact.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Oct 10, 2021 10:31am
May his sould rest in peace. Pakistan never gave due respects to people who served the nation but tweeter gets flooded with messages once the person passes away. This is Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunath Rao
Oct 10, 2021 10:32am
My deep sorrow at the passing away of an intellectual great. Sincere condolences to the people of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
shakil
Oct 10, 2021 10:32am
great scientist and our hero for ever
Reply Recommend 0
Zunaira Azeem Chaudhry
Oct 10, 2021 10:32am
Inna lillahi wanlillahi rajeaon. Dr Abdul Qadeer was a good nuclear scientist. He was received awards Halal-E-Imtaiz & Nishan-E-Imtaiz. Abdul Qadeer Khan NI, HI, FPAS, DEng, known as A. Q. Khan, was a Pakistani nuclear physicist and metallurgical engineer who is colloquially known as the "father of Pakistan's atomic weapons program. " Abdul Qadeer Khan,supervised the nuclear tests in 1998
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Oct 10, 2021 10:33am
The right man did the right job for the ungrateful people. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 10, 2021 10:33am
Rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamer
Oct 10, 2021 10:35am
Benefactor Of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Rashid Ali
Oct 10, 2021 10:36am
RIP Sir ! I hope IK and his cabinet members will at least consider offering him a state- funeral against his services.. He truly deserves it
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Oct 10, 2021 10:38am
Feeling grieved
Reply Recommend 0
syed baqar ahsan
Oct 10, 2021 10:38am
All time the hero of PAKISTAN -31 GUNS SALUTE
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Khan
Oct 10, 2021 10:41am
@ehsan maher, The nation is indebted to him for ever. He sacrificed everything for the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Ateeq
Oct 10, 2021 10:43am
Rest in peace thank you for your work
Reply Recommend 0
Dr No
Oct 10, 2021 10:45am
Ghazi Abdul Qadeer Khan. We salute you sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Oct 10, 2021 10:46am
@Rashid Nasim, : we paid back by disguising him and labeled as a trainer, but majorly of honest Pakistanis loved him.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Oct 10, 2021 10:46am
Pride of the Nation Pride of the Nation إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ اللہ پاک مغفرت فرمائے اور جنت الفردوس میں اعلی مقام نصیب فرمائے آمین
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 10, 2021 10:46am
End of The Legend. Salute you Sir for making us Stronger. May His Soul rest in Peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 10, 2021 10:47am
After Umer Sharif Sahab this is another shock for the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Oct 10, 2021 10:47am
Nation will always be indebted to him!
Reply Recommend 0
Sartaj
Oct 10, 2021 10:48am
He was a glorious scientist and should have got Nobel peace prize.
Reply Recommend 0
Mazhar
Oct 10, 2021 10:49am
Inna lilla he wa inna elaihe rajeoun
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 10, 2021 10:49am
Inna lillahe was in a elahi rajeoon
Reply Recommend 0
Hyra
Oct 10, 2021 10:50am
Legend in true sense and protector of generations. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 10, 2021 10:57am
This covid 19 has taken away many good people away.RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 10, 2021 10:57am
He was not a nuclear scientist, he was a metallurgist actually. But we as a nation are indebted to him for his sacrifices for our freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
abdul
Oct 10, 2021 10:57am
I salute you Sir We are still one nation because of people like you.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 10, 2021 10:58am
Every Pakistani was surprised to learn that Dr.Qadeer was the person who made Pakistan nuclear state.
Reply Recommend 0
KHURRAM
Oct 10, 2021 11:04am
Dr. AQ, the only man after Jinnah whom the nation proud. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Oct 10, 2021 11:12am
Real hero Pakistan has ever produced
Reply Recommend 0
Anas
Oct 10, 2021 11:18am
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ
Reply Recommend 0

