Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 10, 2021

Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan given state funeral, laid to rest in Islamabad

Dawn.com | AFPPublished October 10, 2021 - Updated October 10, 2021 06:12pm
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's funeral prayers being held at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on Oct 10. — Photo: DawnNewsTV
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's funeral prayers being held at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on Oct 10. — Photo: DawnNewsTV
This file photo shows nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. — AFP/File
This file photo shows nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. — AFP/File

Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away in Islamabad on Sunday morning at the age of 85. He was given a state funeral at Faisal Mosque before being laid to rest at the H-8 graveyard.

According to Radio Pakistan, he was admitted to a local hospital where his health deteriorated early morning. PTV said that he died after being transferred to a hospital with lung problems.

A large number of people, including cabinet members, parliamentarians and military officers, attended the funeral prayers.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed earlier said that under the directions issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Khan was given a state funeral.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's coffin being carried to his funeral prayers. — DawnNewsTV
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's coffin being carried to his funeral prayers. — DawnNewsTV

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he said that the premier had directed cabinet ministers to attend the funeral. The interior minister said that the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the services chiefs would also be in attendance.

Rashid said two graves were prepared; one at Faisal Mosque and another at the H-8 graveyard. He later said his family decided that as per his will he would be buried at the H-8 graveyard.

"The whole nation is grieving," the minister said, adding that the flag would be flown at half-mast.

He said that he had also directed law enforcement agencies and the Islamabad commissioner to make security arrangements.

'National icon for Pakistanis'

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Dr Khan was loved by the nation because of his critical contribution in making Pakistan a nuclear weapon state.

"This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon," he said, adding that he would be buried in Faisal Mosque "as per his wishes".

President Dr Arif Alvi said that he had personally known Dr Khan since 1982. "He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his services in this regard," he said.

Last month, Dr Khan had complained that neither PM Imran nor any of his cabinet members inquired after his health while he was under treatment at a hospital.

According to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan, Dr Khan had been admitted to Khan Research Laboratories Hospital on August 26 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Later, he was shifted to a military hospital in Rawalpindi but was discharged after recovering from the virus.

'A huge loss for Pakistan'

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and all services chiefs expressed sorrow over Dr Khan's passing.

The ISPR statement also quoted Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying that he had rendered invaluable services to strengthen Pakistan's defence capabilities.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the nation had lost "a true benefactor who served the motherland with heart and soul."

"The passing of Dr Khan is a huge loss for the country. His role in making Pakistan an atomic power remains central," he said.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said he was "deeply grieved" over his passing and called it a "great loss".

"Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation! The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities," he said.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that Dr Khan had played an important role in making the country "invincible". He also offered prayers for the deceased.

Born in 1936 in Bhopal, India, Dr Khan had immigrated along with his family to Pakistan in 1947 after partition of the subcontinent.

He did a science degree at Karachi University in 1960, then went on to study metallurgical engineering in Berlin before completing advanced studies in the Netherlands and Belgium.

After learning of India's nuclear test in 1974, he had joined the nation's clandestine efforts to develop nuclear power. He had founded the Khan Research Laboratories in 1976 and was its chief scientist and director for many years, according to Radio Pakistan.

He was awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz for his services to the country.

In 2004, Dr Khan was at the centre of a massive global nuclear proliferation scandal. In a series of dramatic developments, he was accused by then army chief and president Pervez Musharraf of running a rogue proliferation network for nuclear material.

Shortly after Musharraf’s announcement, a recorded confession by Khan was aired in which he took sole responsibility for all the nuclear proliferation that had been revealed. He was subsequently placed under house arrest.

A court ended his house arrest in February 2009, but his movements were strictly guarded, and he was accompanied by authorities every time he left his home in Islamabad.

Later, he had filed a plea in the Lahore High Court seeking enforcement of his fundamental rights, including free movement. The LHC had rejected the plea in 2019 on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction in view of special security measures adopted by the state.

He had then moved the Supreme Court against the LHC's decision, which had asked the attorney general to meet the nuclear scientist and allay his concerns.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (139)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Absolutely Naught
Oct 10, 2021 10:06am
End of a great chapter in the history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 10, 2021 10:07am
What a great legacy to leave behind being known as the father of pakistans nuclear capability- although I was shocked to hear he ended up being a TLP supporter in his latter years.. not sure if sanity was with him all the way, nevertheless an important individual for Pakistan….
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 10, 2021 10:08am
He was a national hero and a treasure that the nation will remember forever.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 10, 2021 10:08am
RIPاِنّا لِلّٰهِ وَاِنّا اِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُوْن You fought against everything sir. The nation salutes you.
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Oct 10, 2021 10:09am
Our hero forever. Rest in Peace
Reply Recommend 0
Yasin
Oct 10, 2021 10:09am
Pakistani scientist RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Nasim
Oct 10, 2021 10:12am
RIP. A scientist with intelligence level of Newton. Gave everything to his country and I am not sure if country was able to repay him for his services. This is a sad day for the country. I hope all the countrymen and country women show up in his funeral to show support and solidarity to this gentleman.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Oct 10, 2021 10:13am
Father of Nuclear Pakistan rest in peace. nation is indebt forever for the services you rendered to make Pakistan safe from foreign aggression.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Oct 10, 2021 10:14am
Greatest ever loss for Pakistan to be honest. Dr Qadeer is the only one among crores of Pakistanis who very proudly fluttered our flag atop. Alas! I am very much pained to pen that during the recent past years, we did not respect him what he naturally deserved. I pray not just wish that Dr Qadeer rests in peace in his new eternal abode, aameen summa aameen. zaidi.formerdiplomat@hotmail.com
Reply Recommend 0
SM
Oct 10, 2021 10:15am
Inna lillahe wainna ilaihai rajeeon. Rest In Peace and thank you on behalf of an indebted nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 10, 2021 10:16am
Rip sir! This is thankless nation…you should’ve not done service to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 10, 2021 10:16am
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un This GREAT person gave his life for a safe and secure Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hasaan
Oct 10, 2021 10:18am
RIP !
Reply Recommend 0
Khans Fan
Oct 10, 2021 10:19am
Pakistan hero died. And he took to Pakistan to that position which many envoy. Great Brain, tremendous respect and lots of Love. Thank you AQ Khan. Ina lila he wa ina ile he rajeoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Azam
Oct 10, 2021 10:20am
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un - May his soul rest in peace. We are forever grateful to him, and shame on the PM and the cabinet ministers for not saying a word for the national hero.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Bari
Oct 10, 2021 10:22am
Inna lilahi wa inna ilaihi rajeoon. RIP. A sad moment for the whole nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa Maqbool
Oct 10, 2021 10:22am
Inna lilla hae wa inna ilaihae rajaon. I am a proud recipient of a medal in my undergad that was named after him and he would personally distribute. Four months before our graduation he visited our campus to calm down the students when we were having issue with our administration. A year after my graduation, i walked up to him at an airport to discuss with which graduate school to choose for Masters. He pushed for one of them so i chose that. Point being, he genuinely cared for Pakistanis!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Basir Ali
Oct 10, 2021 10:24am
A great asset of Pakistan,but the govt did not give due respect to this legend. May his soul rest in peace, aameen
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Oct 10, 2021 10:26am
A great hero. Pakistan might not have existed today if it wasn't for his gift of nuclear capability to Pakistan. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
janan
Oct 10, 2021 10:28am
True hero of Pakistan, RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 10, 2021 10:29am
We lost our National Hero. Pakistan will not be the same without you Sir. Rest in peace Sir. Condolences to the family.
Reply Recommend 0
Rao Nisar
Oct 10, 2021 10:30am
آنا للہ و آنا الیہ راجعون - پروردگار مغفرت فرمائے آمین ثم آمین
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Oct 10, 2021 10:31am
Pakistan would not be a nuclear state without him and that is a fact.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Oct 10, 2021 10:31am
May his sould rest in peace. Pakistan never gave due respects to people who served the nation but tweeter gets flooded with messages once the person passes away. This is Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunath Rao
Oct 10, 2021 10:32am
My deep sorrow at the passing away of an intellectual great. Sincere condolences to the people of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
shakil
Oct 10, 2021 10:32am
great scientist and our hero for ever
Reply Recommend 0
Zunaira Azeem Chaudhry
Oct 10, 2021 10:32am
Inna lillahi wanlillahi rajeaon. Dr Abdul Qadeer was a good nuclear scientist. He was received awards Halal-E-Imtaiz & Nishan-E-Imtaiz. Abdul Qadeer Khan NI, HI, FPAS, DEng, known as A. Q. Khan, was a Pakistani nuclear physicist and metallurgical engineer who is colloquially known as the "father of Pakistan's atomic weapons program. " Abdul Qadeer Khan,supervised the nuclear tests in 1998
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Oct 10, 2021 10:33am
The right man did the right job for the ungrateful people. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 10, 2021 10:33am
Rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamer
Oct 10, 2021 10:35am
Benefactor Of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Rashid Ali
Oct 10, 2021 10:36am
RIP Sir ! I hope IK and his cabinet members will at least consider offering him a state- funeral against his services.. He truly deserves it
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Oct 10, 2021 10:38am
Feeling grieved
Reply Recommend 0
syed baqar ahsan
Oct 10, 2021 10:38am
All time the hero of PAKISTAN -31 GUNS SALUTE
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Khan
Oct 10, 2021 10:41am
@ehsan maher, The nation is indebted to him for ever. He sacrificed everything for the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Ateeq
Oct 10, 2021 10:43am
Rest in peace thank you for your work
Reply Recommend 0
Dr No
Oct 10, 2021 10:45am
Ghazi Abdul Qadeer Khan. We salute you sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Oct 10, 2021 10:46am
@Rashid Nasim, : we paid back by disguising him and labeled as a trainer, but majorly of honest Pakistanis loved him.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Oct 10, 2021 10:46am
Pride of the Nation Pride of the Nation إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ اللہ پاک مغفرت فرمائے اور جنت الفردوس میں اعلی مقام نصیب فرمائے آمین
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 10, 2021 10:46am
End of The Legend. Salute you Sir for making us Stronger. May His Soul rest in Peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 10, 2021 10:47am
After Umer Sharif Sahab this is another shock for the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Oct 10, 2021 10:47am
Nation will always be indebted to him!
Reply Recommend 0
Sartaj
Oct 10, 2021 10:48am
He was a glorious scientist and should have got Nobel peace prize.
Reply Recommend 0
Mazhar
Oct 10, 2021 10:49am
Inna lilla he wa inna elaihe rajeoun
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 10, 2021 10:49am
Inna lillahe was in a elahi rajeoon
Reply Recommend 0
Hyra
Oct 10, 2021 10:50am
Legend in true sense and protector of generations. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 10, 2021 10:57am
This covid 19 has taken away many good people away.RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 10, 2021 10:57am
He was not a nuclear scientist, he was a metallurgist actually. But we as a nation are indebted to him for his sacrifices for our freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
abdul
Oct 10, 2021 10:57am
I salute you Sir We are still one nation because of people like you.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 10, 2021 10:58am
Every Pakistani was surprised to learn that Dr.Qadeer was the person who made Pakistan nuclear state.
Reply Recommend 0
KHURRAM
Oct 10, 2021 11:04am
Dr. AQ, the only man after Jinnah whom the nation proud. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Oct 10, 2021 11:12am
Real hero Pakistan has ever produced
Reply Recommend 0
Anas
Oct 10, 2021 11:18am
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Oct 10, 2021 11:27am
A great loss indeed of a true patriot !
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Oct 10, 2021 11:30am
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ‎ Great hero of Pakistan. If no Nuclear weapons then Pakistan would be same as Iraq and Syria.
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Oct 10, 2021 11:31am
Great hero not treated well by the govt of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 10, 2021 11:35am
Long live Dr Sahib always in the history of Pakistan till the last day of world
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Oct 10, 2021 11:36am
He should be given full state funeral a real hero deserves.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 10, 2021 11:36am
I learned a lesson from him i.e. Never do anything better for this ungrateful people.
Reply Recommend 0
danish
Oct 10, 2021 11:37am
He until last moment complained about some dishonest and selfish people around him. Rest in peace sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 10, 2021 11:40am
The govt wasnt there for him at the end.he was sick in the hospital yet no one cared. They were too busy wity umar sharif.shows what our respect is for our scientists.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 10, 2021 11:40am
He did most and the best for the defense of Pakistan. Pride of Pakistan - Abdul Qadeer Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Alpha Ch
Oct 10, 2021 11:42am
Forsaken like all the other benefactors of this Country. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Fastestrack
Oct 10, 2021 11:45am
Pride of the nation, hero of the nation, but in house arrest??
Reply Recommend 0
fahim
Oct 10, 2021 11:46am
Pakistan existence is due to his enormous struggle otherwise India would have wiped it out.
Reply Recommend 0
DEHATI
Oct 10, 2021 11:46am
Alas! Assets like him are born once in thousands of years. Irreparable loss to the nation of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 10, 2021 11:47am
Controversial but National Hero
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Oct 10, 2021 11:49am
Sorry Sir the state did not not give the due respect you deserved in your life-time.Our apologies.RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
test1
Oct 10, 2021 11:54am
Our history will always have his name written in golden words. So yeah a state level funeral is a must and PM Khan should have to participate in so does the nation have to.
Reply Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Oct 10, 2021 12:02pm
End of two Pakistani great men Jinnah and Kadir Khan is tragic.
Reply Recommend 0
Sli
Oct 10, 2021 12:03pm
Saddened to hear the passing away of this great man DR AQ Khan,he has done for Pakistan what nobody else could have ever done,shameful that no government representative even bothered to visit him in the hospital,thankless nation,the government should now at least have the decency to give him a befitting burial.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 10, 2021 12:04pm
Dr sahib earned great respect, but some of us humiliated him. Great nations never do that.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 10, 2021 12:11pm
What a gigantic, gruesome, grave, grisly, grim, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Oct 10, 2021 12:12pm
End of an era , RIP Doc
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Oct 10, 2021 12:12pm
It is known that he spent the last years of his life in poverty.
Reply Recommend 0
Multivitamin
Oct 10, 2021 12:12pm
Real Hero of The World. Responsible for stopping Akhand Bharat.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 10, 2021 12:17pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan said Dr Khan was loved by the nation because of his critical contribution in making Pakistan a nuclear weapon state. "This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon," he said. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un Very sad news, a great loss. Thank you Dr Qadeer sahib from the whole nation.
Reply Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Oct 10, 2021 12:17pm
He was forgotten and ignored during the last years of his life. Sad way to treat your heroes.
Reply Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Oct 10, 2021 12:19pm
Sadly the Taliban get more support from your government than this man got.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 10, 2021 12:20pm
A true patriot who gave up so everything in his personal life for the sake of the nation. The nation salutes you and you will remain in our hearts, a hero, forever.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Oct 10, 2021 12:25pm
The nation will always be indebted to you.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Oct 10, 2021 12:30pm
RIP. Abdul Qadeer was the Hero of Pakistan. He truly deserves State Funeral.
Reply Recommend 0
Cye
Oct 10, 2021 12:36pm
Inna lillahe wa inna ilehe rajeoon
Reply Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Oct 10, 2021 12:36pm
@A Bostonian, Very true. He was ignored and his contributions forgotten by the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 10, 2021 12:39pm
The entire muslim world should pray for Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, he made the whole ummah proud.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 10, 2021 12:44pm
It was because of Dr Qadeer, that Hindutva was buried forever and he saved the world, which should be greatful to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Oct 10, 2021 12:48pm
I hope that he gets a state funeral. Don’t fail him this time. Akhri ( farewell salam ) salam to our hero.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Oct 10, 2021 12:52pm
Rest in peace The country and its ppl are indebted to u and will always be
Reply Recommend 0
RKC
Oct 10, 2021 12:58pm
Ungrateful nation put him under house arrest
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Oct 10, 2021 01:07pm
@Ali da Malanga, why was he under house arrest?
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Oct 10, 2021 01:09pm
Today we lost a big treasure. Ina lillahi wa ina ilehi rajiu'un
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Oct 10, 2021 01:12pm
It is shame that Dr Qadeer was not happy with the govt for how he was treated during his life time. In one of his interview he accused the govt of not recognising his great service to the nation only lip service
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 10, 2021 01:16pm
Unfortuently we failed him too like Dr. Abdussalam.. The nation is indepted to Dr Qadeer Khan, May his soul be in eternal peace ameen!
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 10, 2021 01:26pm
It will take Pakistan generations to realize the greatness of this man.
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz Marvi
Oct 10, 2021 01:26pm
He shall be given a burial like never before any other Pakistani got, as Pakistan is still there just because of him.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 10, 2021 01:28pm
He was indeed the savior of Pakistan and not appreciated for having saved the nation. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushahid
Oct 10, 2021 01:46pm
Doctor sahib was a true Pakistani and rendered great services to the country! May his soul rest in peace! It is a matter of national shame, all those "who would attend the state funeral" did not have time to visit him while he was ill!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Oct 10, 2021 01:47pm
Rest In Peace sir
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Oct 10, 2021 01:50pm
What a great person and a hero of Pakistan! So sorry to hear this sad news! What a pity we did not offer the respect and honor he deserved while he was alive!
Reply Recommend 0
Awais
Oct 10, 2021 01:51pm
The nation will be forever grateful!
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Oct 10, 2021 01:52pm
I will never forget his words at a TV interview. When asked if he ever regretted something and he said " working for this nation". RIP dear Doctor. Thank you for your service.
Reply Recommend 0
Peaceful
Oct 10, 2021 01:56pm
Son of Bhopal
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Siddiqui
Oct 10, 2021 01:56pm
"Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away at 85 in Islamabad" He was way beyond a nuclear scientist! A national hero who saved Pakistan from evil designs!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 10, 2021 02:01pm
@M Shaking Sweating, @Ali da Malanga, why was he under house arrest? Security from the ONE ENEMY!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 10, 2021 02:02pm
@RKC, Ungrateful nation put him under house arrest He was free to roam around but for his own security
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Oct 10, 2021 02:04pm
He has been fading for so long . RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 10, 2021 02:06pm
@Ali da Malanga, And kept in jail!!
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 10, 2021 02:07pm
@Basir Ali, Now we will... no more secrets to spill!!
Reply Recommend 0
anwar. m
Oct 10, 2021 02:10pm
ina lilahay va ina elahay rajaioon. extremely sad at the departure of Dr.Abdul Qadeer Khan the vacuum he has left behind, will it ever be filled!! a great man in life and in death. Dr. sahib R I P. Pakistan and all its people owe him a great debt of gratitude for making the nation proud and the country safe and invincible for ever. his sweet memories will live in our heart and mind for ever. we condole his demise with all his dear and near ones. alvida the greatest scientist and hero
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 10, 2021 02:10pm
@Alih Kazmi, Not really ... very soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 10, 2021 02:12pm
@Sartaj, Noble Prize for ..... new methods for acquiring technology.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 10, 2021 02:13pm
@Rashid Nasim, Yes Sure ... that is why we hid him!! Others may have copied his methods.
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Oct 10, 2021 02:37pm
RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Oct 10, 2021 02:38pm
Very sad, a colleague, a friend, a compassionate person has gone and gone for ever. Ina Lillah Wa Ina Ilaihi Raj’oon, and peace whereever he may be. Condoléances for the family and the NATION so close to him.
Reply Recommend 0
UMAIR
Oct 10, 2021 02:39pm
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 10, 2021 02:42pm
Inna Lillaahe Wa Inna Ilaiehe Rajeoun.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 10, 2021 02:45pm
Pakistan, Pakistanis and scholars lost a personality. Inna Lillaahe Wa Inna Ilaiehe Rajeoun.
Reply Recommend 0
Ckm
Oct 10, 2021 02:47pm
Inna lillahae wa inna illahae rajeoun. A true patriot and selfless soul. RIP SIR.
Reply Recommend 0
Habib
Oct 10, 2021 02:58pm
The man who left everything in Europe and came to Pakistan, to save his nation. And he did it.
Reply Recommend 0
Simple Logic
Oct 10, 2021 03:02pm
Thank you. You changed the course of history.
Reply Recommend 0
Shamil
Oct 10, 2021 03:03pm
Shame on musharruff and his political son Imran khan, both mistreated our hero and saviour Dr khan
Reply Recommend 0
Waqqas
Oct 10, 2021 03:09pm
انا للّٰہ وانا الیہ راجعون
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 10, 2021 03:10pm
Born in 1936 in Bhopal, India, Dr Khan had immigrated along with his family to Pakistan in 1947 after partition of the subcontinent Born in 'British India'.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqqas
Oct 10, 2021 03:11pm
Whole Pakistan is sad
Reply Recommend 0
Waqqas
Oct 10, 2021 03:12pm
انا للّٰہ وانا الیہ راجعون
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Siddiqui
Oct 10, 2021 03:22pm
@Shamil, Very true! Musharraf created so much mess for Dr. Khan!
Reply Recommend 0
Wali Ph.D.
Oct 10, 2021 03:29pm
May his soul Now rest in Peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamer
Oct 10, 2021 03:29pm
RIP Sir! We always loved you! Thank you for making our country nuclear power.
Reply Recommend 0
Be honest
Oct 10, 2021 03:35pm
INALILLAHEWAINAILEHERAJIGHON RIP Dr Qadeer Khan has made every Pakistani proud.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Oct 10, 2021 03:44pm
The only Pakistani scientist who made it to the cover of the Time Magazine.
Reply Recommend 0
Agrippa - The Skeptic
Oct 10, 2021 04:33pm
@Sridhar Raghunath Rao, seriously?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 10, 2021 05:00pm
Great and loyal man that made nation proud of his remarkable work and achievements. The entire nation has lost a legend in the field of 'Nuclear' technology. RIP!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Oct 10, 2021 05:08pm
@Iqbal Hadi Zaidi, if the people only knew the truth that every citizen of Islamabad knows.
Reply Recommend 0
Suri
Oct 10, 2021 05:22pm
May his soul rest in eternal peace
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Oct 10, 2021 05:49pm
@Zak, Born Indian, NOT British.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Oct 10, 2021 05:53pm
Why was he in house arrest?
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq K Sami. M.D.
Oct 10, 2021 05:56pm
We honor his contribution and sense of dedication.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Oct 10, 2021 05:59pm
Inna'lillahi-Wa'Inna Ilahi-rajioon! He is a hero of Pakistan! Because of him, and many other colleagues, Pakistan feels secure and held its head high among the nations.
Reply Recommend 0
raza Anwar
Oct 10, 2021 06:01pm
If he has not taken responsibility by recoding the statemen Pakistan could have suffered a lot
Reply Recommend 0
aditya
Oct 10, 2021 06:03pm
@Zak, outside pakistan he is acknowledged as the largest nuclear proliferator in the world.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A better day can dawn
10 Oct 2021

A better day can dawn

Those who rather cleverly undermined popular will also made a bed in which they must lie now.
On insurgency
Updated 10 Oct 2021

On insurgency

For starters, conflating the TTP with the Afghan Taliban has been useful for both the pro-war and anti-war brigades.
After Harnai
Updated 09 Oct 2021

After Harnai

Rehabilitation can be learned from past tremors.

Editorial

Tense Pak-US ties
Updated 10 Oct 2021

Tense Pak-US ties

At a time of major regional realignments, the US needs Pakistan as a partner in peace.
10 Oct 2021

Mental health for all

THE fact that nearly 35pc of Pakistanis suffer from some form of mental illness and require psychological help — ...
10 Oct 2021

Cricket matters

IT was a strange situation for Pakistan’s cricket chief Ramiz Raja. Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on...
09 Oct 2021

Bleak economic view

THE gloomy picture of Pakistan’s economic outlook sketched by the World Bank in its new report, The South Asia...
09 Oct 2021

Aid for Afghanistan

THERE are ominous signs that Afghanistan is heading for a humanitarian catastrophe. As angry crowds queue up outside...
Murder not honour
Updated 09 Oct 2021

Murder not honour

THE cold-blooded murder of two women in Swat, who had run away from abusive husbands and sought refuge in a ...