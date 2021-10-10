Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 10, 2021

Centre okays relief for Harnai’s quake-hit families

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 10, 2021 - Updated October 10, 2021 09:04am
Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Senator Sania Nishtar meets families in Harnai on October 9. — Photo courtesy: PID
Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Senator Sania Nishtar meets families in Harnai on October 9. — Photo courtesy: PID

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved cash relief for all families of the Harnai area of Balochistan which was hit by a powerful earthquake on Oct 7.

This was announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Senator Sania Nishtar who visited the earthquake-hit areas of Harnai to assess the assistance needed by the area people from the federal government, according to an official press release issued here on Saturday.

“After the visit, she announced the federal government’s cash relief for all families of Harnai,” it said.

“The federal government will give Rs12,000 cash relief to all families of Harnai in immediate relief. The relief will be mobilised under the Ehsaas programme. This cash relief will be in addition to the compensation being planned for affected households after a detailed damage assessment is carried out,” said Dr Nishtar.

Nishtar visits areas affected by Oct 7 tremor

At least 20 people were killed and about 300 others injured when the powerful earthquake struck northern Balochistan on Oct 7 morning, causing roofs and walls of mud-brick houses to collapse over residents while they were asleep.

The earthquake hit Quetta at 3.01am and the Harnai district, 95km northeast of Quetta, bore the brunt of the quake where casualties occurred and hundreds of mud houses collapsed, rendering thousands of people homeless.

Dr Nishtar expressed grief over the human and material losses that she witnessed across the district. She went to village Killi Shor and other areas of Tehsil Harnai to inquire after the affected families.

Sympathising with the affected people, she said the federal government was with the people of Harnai during these hard times and it would do whatever it could to provide them immediate relief.

“We are fully committed to supporting the earthquake-affected people. Ehsaas’ shock-responsive registry will open its desks on Monday in the affected areas,” she said.

Dr Nishtar also reviewed arrangements being made to open Ehsaas registration desks at the Irrigation Department of Harnai.

The Ehsaas National Socio-Economic Registry Survey has been completed in Harnai and the registration desks will facilitate self-enrolment of the households that need Ehsaas’ help.

Citizens Portal

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered re-opening of 83,741 public complaints registered at Pakistan Citizens’ Portal against different government institutions and departments.

According to Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU), the officials concerned will be assigned to act on these public complaints.

The prime minister also directed re-opening of 2,549 complaints in which partial relief was provided to complainants. Of the total complaints, 43,351 pertained to 773 federal government departments which would be re-opened, the PM Office’s media wing said in a press release on Saturday.

Apart from this, 40,415 other complaints related to a total of 2,450 provincial institutions/departments would also be re-opened.

At the federal level, the highest number of 3,181 complaints had been received against Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) which would be re-processed, the PMDU said.

All steps would be taken to ensure resolution of public complaints, the press release claimed.

Eid Milad celebrations

The prime minister will inaugurate on Sunday the start of celebrations for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal with a special announcement for the youth.

In a tweet on Twitter, Mr Khan said: “Tomorrow afternoon (Sunday), I will inaugurate the start of our celebrations for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal with a very special announcement, especially for the youth.”

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A better day can dawn
10 Oct 2021

A better day can dawn

Those who rather cleverly undermined popular will also made a bed in which they must lie now.
On insurgency
Updated 10 Oct 2021

On insurgency

For starters, conflating the TTP with the Afghan Taliban has been useful for both the pro-war and anti-war brigades.
After Harnai
Updated 09 Oct 2021

After Harnai

Rehabilitation can be learned from past tremors.

Editorial

Tense Pak-US ties
Updated 10 Oct 2021

Tense Pak-US ties

At a time of major regional realignments, the US needs Pakistan as a partner in peace.
10 Oct 2021

Mental health for all

THE fact that nearly 35pc of Pakistanis suffer from some form of mental illness and require psychological help — ...
10 Oct 2021

Cricket matters

IT was a strange situation for Pakistan’s cricket chief Ramiz Raja. Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on...
09 Oct 2021

Bleak economic view

THE gloomy picture of Pakistan’s economic outlook sketched by the World Bank in its new report, The South Asia...
09 Oct 2021

Aid for Afghanistan

THERE are ominous signs that Afghanistan is heading for a humanitarian catastrophe. As angry crowds queue up outside...
Murder not honour
Updated 09 Oct 2021

Murder not honour

THE cold-blooded murder of two women in Swat, who had run away from abusive husbands and sought refuge in a ...