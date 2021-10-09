Dawn Logo

Shehbaz demands transparent elections immediately to restore 'prosperous Pakistan'

October 9, 2021
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speak to the media in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Calling out the government for failing to resolve public issues, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday demanded that "transparent elections" be held in the country immediately to "restore the prosperous Pakistan of the past".

Speaking to reporters alongside JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore, Shehbaz said holding elections was the quickest way to recommence Pakistan's journey towards prosperity.

"We will have to work day and night and utilise all resources to bring the country back to the pre-2018 state," he told journalists.

He reiterated his call for launching a movement against the government over "unprecedented inflation" which he said had caused hardships for the masses.

The PML-N leader said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, was united in its cause and that raising a voice against inflation was the right of the people.

'Imran did more harm than Modi'

Shehbaz called out Prime Minister Imran Khan for "improper handling of sensitive matters", saying "history is a witness to sacrifices rendered by the institution responsible for Pakistan's defence. Even Modi could not harm it the way Imran did".

The JUI-F chief, meanwhile, castigated the government for "firing several people from different departments" and said the situation was "really serious".

He said opposition parties would have to think of ways to steer the country out of this crisis.

Fazl said reports were circulating on media for the last couple of days about the army, which he said was an important institution for Pakistan. He hailed the "unity of command" and the public support the army enjoyed but went on to say that the premier had "harmed that institution".

"I am not talking about internal matters. We can differ on political fronts, but we want to see this institution disciplined and strengthened for the country's defence," he said.

The JUI-F leader said PDM was intact and active, adding that it was scheduled to hold public gatherings in Faisalabad on Oct 16 and in DI Khan on Oct 31.

