Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 09, 2021

Shoaib Malik replaces Sohaib Maqsood in T20 World Cup squad

Abdul GhaffarPublished October 9, 2021 - Updated October 9, 2021 05:52pm
A combination photo of batter Sohaib Maqsood (L) and all-rounder Shoaib Malik (R). — Photo courtesy PCB/File
A combination photo of batter Sohaib Maqsood (L) and all-rounder Shoaib Malik (R). — Photo courtesy PCB/File

In yet another change in the Pakistan squad for this month's Men’s T20 World Cup, all-rounder Shoaib Malik has replaced batter Sohaib Maqsood, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.

The PCB said Maqsood had been ruled out of the squad due to a lower back injury.

"Sohaib had undergone MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans for the lower back on Thursday after picking up the injury during [the] October 6 match against Northern and consequently missed the October (7) match against Central Punjab [in the National T20 Cup]," it added.

Commenting on the development, chief selector Mohammad Wasim regretted that Maqsood had to be dropped from the squad.

“Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport," he said, according to the PCB statement. "I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation, he’ll fully recover to be available for future assignments."

Wasim added that after discussions with the team management, it had been decided to include Malik in the side.

"I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad.”

Malik had captained Pakistan in the inaugural Men's T20 World Cup in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the tournament in 2009. After missing the West Indies event in 2010, he had featured in the 2012, 2014 and 2016 tournaments.

Earlier replacements

A day ago, the PCB had announced three changes in the Pakistan side for the tournament, with former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed replacing the young Azam Khan.

In the other two changes, Haider Ali had been replaced by Mohammad Hasnain, while Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a travel reserve, had swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

The national selectors made the changes "after taking into consideration player performances and form", the PCB had said in a statement.

The T20 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 17 to November 14.

Pakistan's squad will depart for Dubai on October 15 and will play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and October 20, respectively, before taking on India in a Group-2 fixture on 24 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan’s 15-player squad confirmed by the selectors on Saturday is:

  • Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab)
  • Shadab Khan (vice-captain, Northern)
  • Asif Ali (Northern)
  • Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Haider Ali (Northern)
  • Haris Rauf (Northern)
  • Hasan Ali (Central Punjab)
  • Imad Wasim (Northern)
  • Mohammad Hafeez (Central Punjab)
  • Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Mohammad Wasim Jr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper, Sindh)
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Shoaib Malik (Central Punjab)

The travelling reserves in the squad are Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).

Schedule of Pakistan’s matches in T20 World Cup

  • Oct 24: Pakistan v India, Group 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium
  • Oct 26: Pakistan v New Zealand, Group 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium
  • Oct 29: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Group 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium
  • Nov 2: Pakistan v A2, Group 2, Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  • Nov 7: Pakistan v B1, Group 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Police conduct
09 Oct 2021

Police conduct

A high-powered committee is not needed to suggest reform.
Heat of the moment
Updated 09 Oct 2021

Heat of the moment

The PTI hasn’t met a fight it hasn’t fancied. It is itching for it. Always.
Keep the dollar flying
09 Oct 2021

Keep the dollar flying

The fear of flexibility in the exchange rate has been shared by most, if not all, our finance ministers.
Advance market commitment
Updated 08 Oct 2021

Advance market commitment

This is the time for LMICs to inject innovative solutions into their health systems.

Editorial

09 Oct 2021

Bleak economic view

THE gloomy picture of Pakistan’s economic outlook sketched by the World Bank in its new report, The South Asia...
09 Oct 2021

Aid for Afghanistan

THERE are ominous signs that Afghanistan is heading for a humanitarian catastrophe. As angry crowds queue up outside...
Murder not honour
Updated 09 Oct 2021

Murder not honour

THE cold-blooded murder of two women in Swat, who had run away from abusive husbands and sought refuge in a ...
Establishment’s role
Updated 08 Oct 2021

Establishment’s role

THE change of command at the ISI has become a subject of intense media coverage and discussion. The military on...
08 Oct 2021

Balochistan tremor

IT is a wonder that Thursday’s earthquake that shook Harnai district and other areas including Quetta, Qila...
08 Oct 2021

Curbs on dollar purchase

THE new curbs announced by the central bank to plug the dollar outflow from Pakistan into Afghanistan may address to...